Good guys and closed doors

Noble Philip

“The things that happen to people we will never really know. What happens in houses behind closed doors, what secrets.”

—Harper Lee,

To Kill a Mockingbird

This quote came back to life last week as we tried to digest the horrors of domestic violence in our land. We attempt to make sense of them in vain since we report on them on an individual case basis. There is a pattern. We have to ask different questions about these crimes. While it is easier to ask neighbours and friends about the redeeming qualities of the perpetrator, we should ask why men kill their women.

Not only monsters destroy lives. Abusers are human, and so are their victims. If we cannot imagine abusers as anything less than sickening, or if we require victims to be perfect, then identifying and escaping abuse in the home becomes that much harder. People who abuse women do not mistreat every single woman they encounter. It is not unusual for men to be abusive at home and yet appear charming and polite outside. “Come see me is one thing; come live with me is another” is an old-time way of saying this.

A woman’s life is often valued less than a man’s. This inequality is how society is structured. The causes are many, but the result is always the same. Many women and children live traumatised lives because their living arrangements do not bestow the power to do things differently. Because we do not take domestic or gender-based violence seriously, women and children are forced to live quietly in their trauma. They move along a continuum where they realise that articulating their thoughts can turn into a violent or fatal episode. To protect themselves, they learn to keep their opinions to themselves. The end of this process is not even to think. Their worlds become smaller, but their oppressors are free to maintain carefully manicured appearances outside the home.

We choose to avert our eyes when we see trauma in homes. We do not want to get involved in “private” matters. We do not count the impact on the children by the acts of the abuser, the “good” man, our friend. There is no pause to consider the pain and mangled emotions that course through the minds of these little ones who witness their fathers threaten physical violence or withhold money and love. Their public image blinds our eyes. We enjoy the benefits of his favour and never think about what he may really be in other settings.

We buy into the idea that children should have a father in the house and ignore the ensuing tragedy. We so fear the possibility of the woman becoming a single mother that we encourage her to “work things out for the children’s sake”. The risk and cost of intervention must be ignored because we wish to remain friends with all. But we do not seek to bring balance to the struggles in the relationship since he is a good guy. He provides food and shelter and is home each night (as though those are redeeming virtues in themselves), and we pretend not to see the effects of what happens behind closed doors. We ignore the falling educational performances and rebelliousness of the traumatised children. The costs to our wider society are entirely ignored. Looking into the children’s eyes is not done. The children are beaten and traumatised while we drink and celebrate with the abuser. After all, he is a good man.

We blame the victim since it shifts the burden of the possibility of this horror happening to us. She must have done something wrong. We refuse to accept that bad things can happen to good people. Rather than focus on the acts of the “good guy”, we speculate on what the victim has done or could have done differently.

The media do not report the relentless drumbeat of violence in the home. Such coverage is “snooze-worthy”. Instead, we breathlessly report on the “news-worthy” murders. We perpetuate the triggered “good guy” myth in a desperate attempt to personalise the story. But good guys do not kill. Our perception of the man can never be the same as that grounded in the intimate relationships in the home. Why bestow goodness on such men? Why do we not live with them in a pain-prone environment?

The “good guy” often presents himself as a kind and good man to obscure the harms he perpetrates. Reporting on his acts as a well-intentioned person who has been triggered ignores the effect of such irresponsible reporting on other victims in similar circumstances.

When will we learn that ordinary men can do horrible things to defenceless women? Men may have redeeming qualities; we all do, but the context of a gruesome crime makes it irresponsible to report the positive things that the perpetrator did. We should do better.

