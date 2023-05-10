Governance and accountability in T&T
Predominantly led by a cadre of young, brilliant, intellectual black UWI students vociferously displeased with T&T’s socio-economic and cultural progress, the Black Power Revolution took the nation by storm during the decade of the roaring ’70s.
Its leaders had envisioned a T&T inextricably enjoined in the US-birthed struggle for racial equality, equal opportunity and social justice that was unsettling white-supremacist western societies.
The year 1990 brought on the attempted coup, clinically masterminded by the leadership of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen. Regrettably, several citizens died for each cause.
The diagnoses which followed both episodes were virtually the same.
Openly at odds mainly with the distasteful aspects of the Black Power disturbances, Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams, consummate nationalist leader that he was, in addition to authoritatively demanding that the business community put their house in order, wasted no time in criss-crossing the national landscape with his still-revered series of community consultations appropriately themed “Accounting to the Taxpayer”. The cumulative benefits are on record.
Following the 1990 failed insurrection, former minister of finance Winston Dookeran determined that “a completely new regime must be worked out for communication flows to the population”. Attorney Karl Hudson-Phillips opined that “the country was caught in a conviction of misinformation” and that “the government had to get its act together by listening, putting its ear to the ground, rapping and conversing with the people”.
Prime Minister ANR Robinson submitted that “the crisis had left him with a heightened sense of the need to communicate with the public”, that “one had to recognise the difficulties of the period through which the country was passing” and that “we have had to adapt to measures which were more difficult to understand than we have ever had in our history”. He stressed that “there had been tremendous opportunity for destructive propaganda of the worst kind” and that “it had been many who had been educated at public expense that misused their education to deliberately mislead people and create mischief in the society”. Familiar territory, isn’t it?
The common thread that ran through these post-unrest diagnoses was lack of accountability.
Yesterday’s leaders were humbled into acknowledging their own shortcomings: neglect of one of the vital tenets of responsible democratic governance—the unconditional obligation to account to the electorate, and the unassailable right of the electorate to demand accountability.
If ever, by the grace of God, T&T manages to overcome its outrageous levels of criminality, the disillusionment, disgruntlement, anger and despair currently pervading the atmosphere will not automatically dissipate. They are the deep scars of stubborn defiance by today’s leaders who nonchalantly dismiss the precept: “The people perish for lack of knowledge”: government’s inexplicable indifference toward keeping the population timely and adequately updated on progress being made on implementation of its political party’s mandate (the PNM manifesto), beholden to be discharged on its behalf and that of the electorate. It is the identical indifference toward accountability claimed to have led so significantly to inciting T&T’s two previous periods of civil unrest which both resulted in imposition of states of emergency, loss of lives, limbs, livelihoods, property and billions in business activity and national revenue. Clearly, no lessons have been learnt. The recent incident of bomb threats suffered upon our nation’s schoolchildren is instructive.
In today’s leadership world, truth has given way to propaganda, fact to fiction and political enlightenment to posturing and venting. Accountability has become a luxury, reserved for a privileged few: elitists who indulge in exclusivity, revel in mystifying science and technology, hide behind technical terminology, and monopolise and manipulate information to satisfy self-serving ends. They resent alternative considerations, discourage cross-fertilisation of views and ideas, subject us to rebuttals, snapshots and statistics, and take decisions on our lives with no regard for protocol or the concerns of the citizenry. These malpractices breed societal displeasure and civil disorder.
Our primary groups are disregarded: the family, community, women and youth groups, village councils and NGOs; flesh-and-blood patriotic citizens who gaze upon a stage on which they are no longer the main actors, once led to believe this land was theirs to develop, grow, prosper, cherish and enjoy together.
Democracy demands that governments be held accountable both to their political parties on whose behalf they govern, and the citizenry that entrust into their hands the authority, rights and privileges of governance: the solemn responsibility and bounden duty to serve their societies with dignity, decorum and humility. A government with no regard for accountability can be easily outmanoeuvred and overwhelmed.
The onus rests upon the shoulders of the PNM membership to insist upon its Government’s accountability both to the party itself and the electorate in totality: to shape up and measure up before it’s too late. The alternative is to risk another unwelcome rebellion.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).