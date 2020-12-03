Govt making procurement law toothless

The Procurement Act of January 2015 fully decentralised the procurement process and removed cumbersome bureaucratic requirements, but it also brought all procurement transactions under the scrutiny of a powerful Procurement Regulator and Board, with independent powers, and that Regulator and Board are required to report to Parliament via the Speaker, and the Regulator’s report is subject to the careful scrutiny of the Public Accounts Committee within 90 days of the end of each fiscal year.
The Public Accounts Committee is made up of Government members, Independent senators and Opposition members, but is chaired by an Opposition member. And therefore it does not matter which government is in power, the opportunity for genuine scrutiny is real.
The Procurement Act of 2015 benefitted significantly from private sector and civil society input. Private sector and civil society organisations made written and verbal inputs to the Joint Select Committee (JSC) in committee, and were fully engaged throughout the process.
They strongly supported the 2015 bill.
And here we are now six years later, with the third set of amendments to the procurement legislation since the Rowley Government came to power in September 2015.
The net effect of one of the earlier amendments was to reduce the power of the Procurement Board and to create a parallel structure of power by the creation of an appeals tribunal appointed in the same manner as the Procurement Board.
The ultimate effect of the pending amendments scheduled to be debated today is to remove all government-to-government contracts from the jurisdiction of the Procurement Regulator and Board.
Moreover, the disposal of public property is also now being removed from the jurisdiction and independent scrutiny of the Procurement Regulator and Board.
Once these are removed from the procurement scrutiny and oversight process, they are also effectively removed from careful parliamentary scrutiny.
What this means is that contracts, let’s say, with the Australian government for ships, and other similar contracts in the future, cannot come under scrutiny by the regulator of procurement. What that also means is that Petrotrin, in its new form of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd or any of its subsidiaries, Heritage and Paria, etc, can also dispose of property without the scrutiny of the Regulator or of Parliament, as can any other arm of the State or the State itself. The amendment bill also takes away from procurement scrutiny matters involving borrowings for projects involving multilateral agencies.
Is that what the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago want? Is the civil society/private sector organisation and lobby which was so loud, strident and vociferous in my time as minister, chairing the JSC and piloting the original bill, going to find their voice and summon the will to stand up to a violation of national will and a country s search for clean government, transparent transactions and good governance before the legislation is passed?
And one of the ironies of the legislative process is that while this bill required a three-fifths majority to be passed into law, it requires just a simple majority to dismantle it clause by clause!
Where is Transparency International, the local chapter? Do they have any views on the decimation of the procurement legislation?
This Amendment Bill to the Procurement Act seems due to be debated in the House of Representatives today. Kamla Persad-Bissessar is Leader of the Opposition. I hope she will speak forcefully against these amendments because the 2015 Procurement Bill is a legacy item for her, since the whole process leading up ultimately to passage of the bill started with an approach by the Joint Consultative Council (JCC) to her and her corresponding commitment to pass procurement legislation, even before she became prime minister.
Vasant Bharath was also very supportive of procurement legislation as my colleague in government. This is an important issue for him to speak to.
The Independent senators between 2010 and 2015 were very strong in advocacy for comprehensive procurement legislation to support transparency, accountability and good governance, and were vociferously supportive of the 2015 bill. I trust that the current crop of Independent senators are of the same venerable quality and of equivalent stature to stand up for the noble intentions of the 2015 Procurement Act which is now being subverted by these self-serving amendments which will open the door wide to corruption and render the procurement law toothless.
What about the Prime Minister and the Attorney General? Do you not think that after all of these years and so many allegations of corruption and lack of transparency across administrations and continuing even now, as the corruption index falls indicating that we are more corrupt now, don’t you think that our country, Trinidad and Tobago, deserves strong, all-inclusive, effective procurement legislation that ensures accountability?
Citizens of T&T, what about you? Stand up for something! What kind of country do you want?
Given the highly consultative and inclusive process involved in the creation of the 2015 bill, this amendment bill before Parliament today is not only an attack on accountability, transparency and good governance, but on the democratic process and democracy itself as it bold-facedly demolishes a good bill, weakens the procurement regulatory process and creates open highways to corruption.