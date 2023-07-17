Grading Caricom at 50

AT the July 5 closing press conference of the Caribbean Community and Common Market’s 50th anniversary summit at the Hyatt Regency, I sought some clarification from incoming chairman, Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica.
He’d made an announcement on unrestricted movement of labour across the common market, a measure that Caricom has struggled to bring into existence since it was established in 1973. At present, only a limited number of workers qualify; including musicians and media workers like me.
“We have taken a decision to seek to have the free movement of all categories of people to live and work,” Skerrit had said. The leaders have tasked legal experts with examining the challenges, and to report back to them by March 30 next year.
One of the oft-expressed frustrations with the grouping was its slowness – outright failure – to expand something that’s a cornerstone measure of common markets. In this space last week, I showed that a previous generation of Caricom leaders expressed the free movement intent at the first Caricom summit that I covered, way back in 1990. Leaders had done so before and many times since. So why weren’t the legal barriers apparent 25, 30 years ago? What’s new now?
I also invited any one of the leaders to grade Caricom’s performance these past 50 years. In hindsight, I should have been more precise with the question. Either A to F, where A represents unalloyed success and F is an outright fail; or a scale of one to 10. Fifty years is a broad sweep, I allowed, but go for it.
My imprecision was a gift to the Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. She surveyed my delivery the way India’s batters would later do to West Indian offerings at the cricket Test match in Dominica.
“Broad sweep in cricketing terms might be a swipe and I don’t go swiping outside off stump lest you get caught,” Mottley said.
I don’t blame her for avoiding the question. T&T Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher found out the hard way about the perils of self-grading.
Mottley gave a broad outline of the free movement proposal.
“There are some aspects of the treaty (of Chaguaramas) that will require amendment, and therefore we’re giving ourselves between now and (March 30, 2024) to make the amendments,” she explained.
The legal experts needed to avoid “making countries liable to any form of (law)suit with respect to some of the rights”. The countries have to establish a standardised, minimum set of rights for non-nationals, and the process has somehow got to be funded.
“You ask what is different? The revised Treaty of Chaguaramas did not exist 30, 35 years ago, and that revised treaty imposes certain precepts upon us that unless we carve it out, will be there to make countries liable.”
That did not make the question of why now any clearer. The treaty of Chaguaramas was revised in 2001, 22 years ago.
At the heart of the seeming inertia is a murkiness about how Caricom operates. Citizens have no idea how the policy sausage is made. The media and the communications arm of Caricom are as much to blame as Caricom’s leadership.
Caricom’s online and social media presence has become much slicker over the years, but the public still get blitzed with revelations from on high around big meetings in February and July. It’s got to be ongoing, to keep the leaders’ feet to the fire and to see clearly what they are doing. We’ve all got to explain the complex legal and bureaucratic issues in plainer language and in greater detail.
Leaders and senior bureaucrats need to seek public input where they can. Bring us, the citizens, along in the evolving steps of the process. Have the legal experts working on the treaty revisions do public town halls. Speak directly to us about what they are seeking to do.
The organisation is too top-down and impenetrable. To judge from the reporting around its 50th anniversary, I’m not sure that reporters faithfully relaying the comments from summiteers understand the underlying issues all that well.
So, what grade would I give to Caricom? A generous C-minus. You can flay me in the comments. There’s free movement for relatively few; but not the vast majority. Caricom hasn’t been able to make passport-free travel a reality, though it’s been under discussion for decades. The cost of inter-island travel is eye-wateringly expensive; but that’s also a failure of public-private partnerships. It has swallowed Haiti, but does not seem to know how to properly engage that country – right down to sending key correspondence only in English.
There’s stuff we don’t see. In the 1980s, the then-Guyanese opposition leader Dr Cheddi Jagan tried to gatecrash the summit to get Caricom to push the government of president Forbes Burnham into electoral reforms that would pressure him to hold clean elections. Caricom ignored a plain pattern of electoral fraud from Burnham, one of the signers of the original Treaty of Chaguaramas.
Thirty years later, successive chairs, Mia Mottley and Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, would show political courage talking their friend and former colleague David Granger down from a ledge. They’re still getting fearful stick from supporters of Granger’s coalition for resisting his efforts to claim victory in an election he had lost.
That is a pretty good distillation of Caricom. Clear and present failures, to go along with unheralded gains.
The author is a media consultant.
