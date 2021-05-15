Grim, but not hopeless

THE SITUATION in our country is dire. What we had feared most during this pandemic, and had viewed as occurring in other countries, is happening in our beloved Trinidad and Tobago.
Twenty-one deaths in one day was mind-boggling and heart-breaking; 21 families left with a huge void in their lives in a single day!
To our leaders and healthcare professionals involved in Covid-19 policy, it is okay to feel overwhelmed by the present situation, but it is not okay to paint a picture that our health system has the capability of expanding capacity overnight to meet demands and we are in control.
On May 11, we were ranked number one in the world by Johns Hopkins University for Covid-19 deaths per million people. In addition, we are well aware that many First World health systems, including the United States, which has lost over half-a-million citizens, have buckled in the height of the coronavirus infection. As a former chief of staff of Mt Hope Women’s Hospital and obstetrician to many doctors who work in the public health system, it is impossible to spin the narrative that we have an adequate health system.
It does not matter how many beds you add; if you do not have staff to attend to the patients and equipment to monitor their vitals, especially the oxygen levels, it will not improve their healthcare. We have seen the images of patients sitting next to a tank of oxygen with a face mask on, and no continuous monitoring of their oxygen levels. The predictable response of our RHAs and leaders of denial has worn thin and appears to be a standing order that repeats itself. Many of their actions—eg, expansion of Covid tent spaces—have been reactive, as is customary, and not proactive.
The public has traditionally viewed doctors as arrogant, greedy and uncaring. The majority are not! They are not able to share their experiences as they are contract workers and are afraid that they would be victimised. Many have young families and elderly parents and are scared about passing the infection to them. Yes, they are human and have other responsibilities, like everyone else. Spare a thought for the junior doctors who are the foot soldiers on the ground. Many are mentally broken and yet they push through for the sake of their patients. I am constantly amazed by their courage; no doctor could ever train for a pandemic: the sheer number of patients is beyond comprehension. A doctor’s mental well-being is constantly overlooked as there is a perception that we have some special power that makes us immune to human suffering. Senior doctors should embrace every opportunity to support and counsel our junior colleagues.
And there are other groups of essential workers in this pandemic whose role cannot be underestimated and who remain unrecognised. They include radiographers, who take the chest X-rays of Covid-19 infected patients; cleaners, attendants and kitchen staff. They have the same fears and concerns as everyone else.
We need to innovate: healthcare workers dealing with the Covid-19 patients should be isolated from their families and accommodation provided for them. So many of the hotels in our country are empty as our borders are closed. Meals should be supplied, especially now that delivery and drive-through are unavailable. Yes, such a simple thing as a meal makes a difference. Perhaps the larger food outlets may consider using their kitchens to prepare meals with donations from supermarkets which have remained opened for the pandemic.
There should be a call for volunteer healthcare workers, which includes not only doctors and nurses, but cleaning and kitchen staff. Essential equipment to monitor vitals, especially pulse oximeters, can be sourced from the private sector, NGOs and international agencies. The latter should be considered, not only for their expertise, but for items such as PCR kits. The numerous business associations in our country have expressed their willingness to assist. They just need to be approached.
And it is about time we devise a plan to communicate with families about the state of their loved ones once they are admitted. There have been so many cases of patients seeking medical care when their condition is advanced. Perhaps one of the reasons is that they are so afraid that once they go into the hospital, they will never see or hear their loved ones. No one wants to die alone! It is impossible to fathom that in this era of technology, we cannot connect via video or speaker to family members. Even while on a ventilator, for a family member to express how much he or she cares for their loved one will assist in the healing process, if not for the patient, certainly for the loved one. For the family of a critically ill patient, five minutes of time is priceless. There may be cellphone dealers willing to donate smartphones, so one can be kept on each ward specifically for this purpose.
The input of each person, whether it is sheltering in place, donating much needed items or volunteering for service, is essential for us to save our country. Our leaders have repeatedly called for teamwork; it’s the right thing to say at the moment, but it’s time that their actions reflect their commitment to this concept. There are many, including myself, who recognise that this is the time to work together, to set aside our differences, if we are to weather this storm. I am begging you for the sake of our beautiful country to unite: public and private, Government and Opposition. Yes, it is grim, but not hopeless. Let our conscience, not our ego, dictate our actions.
—Karen Sohan is a medical doctor.