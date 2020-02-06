So they’re off the starting blocks. Ballot papers were to be flown in yesterday, and a team of fourteen European election observers (no Brits, post-Brexit) was deployed nationwide on Tuesday, all ready for Guyana’s big day on March 2.
And naturally, it’s all about oil. ExxonMobil loaded its first million-barrel cargo three weeks ago. Production is rapidly ramping up to twice T&T’s over the next few months, and should reach around four times T&T’s by mid-2022. After which, it’s onwards and upwards.
With 16 oil finds to date, ExxonMobil now estimates its Stabroek block at eight billion barrels. Its partner Hess estimates the nearby Kaieteur block at 2.1 billion barrels, with drilling of nine likely prospects to start within weeks. So would be ten billion barrels from just two of ten offshore blocks, for a country with a population of just 750,000.
Ten billion barrels would put the lucky Guyanese second in the world for oil wealth per person—only Kuwaitis would have more. And that’s with oil exploration still in a fairly early stage.
Oil is a tricky business. Guyana signed its first licence with ExxonMobil in 1999, with pretty much zero experience in energy negotiations. The licence was renegotiated in 2016, a year after the first oil find, but with negotiating and industry experience still close to OIL101 level.
A report on Guyana’s production sharing contracts was published on Monday by Global Witness, an NGO based in London and Washington. It highlights weaknesses—apparently glaring weaknesses—which it argues led to wonderful deal for ExxonMobil and its partners, and a lousy deal for Guyana.
The report should embarrass David Granger’s governing coalition, which led the 2016 renegotiation. It should also embarrass the opposition People’s Progressive Party, whose current leader Bharrat Jagdeo was finance minister when the original 1999 agreement was signed—and whose former president Donald Ramotar signed two further licences with relatively unknown energy companies weeks before losing power in the 2015 election, without even going to cabinet. One of these was for the Kaieteur block, where ExxonMobil and Hess now each hold a stake.
Both parties will be embarrassed by the report, but the current government will take the biggest electoral hit.
And neither party is talking about pushing ExxonMobil to renegotiate when the election is over.
Global Witness details the hardline negotiating tactics of ExxonMobil 2016, and the weak response of an understaffed Guyanese team, drawn from the Geology and Mines Commission, an organisation formed to deal mainly with small-scale gold miners. It points up potential conflicts of interest, but stops short of alleging wrongdoing.
Global Witness quotes work commissioned from consultants OpenOil which argues that Guyana will get only 52 per cent of the financial returns from ExxonMobil’s Stabroek block, much less than the 69 per cent it says other countries have obtained. The higher figure, they claim, would net Guyana US$223 billion over the 40-plus years of ExxonMobil’s licence, instead of US$168 billion they predict under existing contracts.
Both numbers are of speculative—not least, they depend on oil price projections way into the future. Both look big, in comparison with Guyana’s current national budget of US$1.5 billion. But the allegation that Guyana’s politicians have once more let their country down will play well with the voters.
Less popular will be a Global Witness recommendation that in view of the worldwide climate emergency Guyana should ban new exploratory drilling on the Stabroek block and elsewhere to limit carbon emissions. That would leave eight billion barrels from ExxonMobil’s 16 existing finds to play with—more than enough to transform Guyana’s economy. But when it comes to extra cash, enough is never enough.
Total and Apache last month found oil in Surinamese waters. There are complaints in Guyana that Suriname has negotiated higher royalties—but it’s hard to compare that country’s tax-and-royalty contract with Guyana’s production sharing regime.
A report released this week by a Norwegian analysis and consultancy company Rystad Energy will be more welcome reading.
They project energy revenue of US$10 billion a year by 2030 from oil production around 20 times TT’s current output. That would more than six times Guyana’s current annual budget. They show the government take starting off slowly until 2023, increasing in time for an expected 2025 election, and peaking in the early 2030s.
On their analysis, Guyana stands to take around 60 per cent of oil profits. That compares with Brazil’s 63 per cent, 66 per cent for Suriname, and 56 per cent for the US.
On any count, Guyana has a lot of cash coming. Spending it wisely will not be easy—absorptive capacity will be the buzz word. Capable managers are thin on the ground. That’s before we even get started on the political leadership.
What to do with the money? There’s talk of cash handouts. All parties want to invest in education. The opposition wants to sell house lots for US$500. Less sensibly, they also want to reopen loss-making sugar estates, whose production costs were three times the world price. Spending the cash with forethought could prove as tricky as negotiating the right oil contracts.