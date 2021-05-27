Guyana: Green or brown?

A WEEK AGO, a University of Guyana lecturer, Troy Thomas, and Quadad de Freitas, a young man from the Rupununi in Guyana’s deep interior, filed a case against the state. They claim that ExxonMobil’s massive oil development projects threaten their rights and those of future generations to enjoy a clean environment, as well as Guyana’s UN commitment to fight the climate crisis. They are backed by local and London lawyers.
Heroes or party-spoilers?
They may have a chance, if not in Guyana’s courts, then in the CCJ. Environmentalists are on the march against big carbon.
On Wednesday, a Netherlands court ordered Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45 per cent before 2030.
And also on Wednesday, rebel shareholders helped the tiny climate-conscious Engine No 1 investment fund snatch at least two places on Exxon’s 12-member board from company insiders (with the count still incomplete yesterday morning.) Engine No 1 have just a 0.02 per cent stake, but won support from pension funds and other shareholders.
The same day, shareholders at Chevron voted 61 per cent in favour of cutting carbon emissions. Similar proposals were carried at ConocoPhillips and Phillips66 earlier this month.
So where does the hotting-up battle over the climate crisis leave Guyana’s burgeoning oil boom?
The boom could transform Guyana’s economy—and also blast out a big bad cloud of carbon emissions.
ExxonMobil’s Urau find last month was the 19th in its Guyanese offshore Stabroek block since 2015. It drills its Whiptail well this month, with 12 more scheduled this year.
Finds so far total nine billion barrels. That’s 50 times T&T’s oil reserves, all from the eastern corner of the Stabroek block and with most of Guyana’s potential still unexplored. Guyana now runs second only to Kuwait in oil reserves per person.
Planned production rises to 810,000 barrels a day by 2025. That is 15 times T&T’s current oil output. But if Guyana doesn’t pump the oil, someone else probably will.
Guyana’s GDP per person was a little over US$5,000 in 2019. That was around one-third of T&T’s. Last year, Guyana jumped to just over US$9,000. Their ultra-influential vice-president (and multiple-times ex-president) Bharrat Jagdeo expects GDP to reach from US$25,000 to US$30,000 per person by 2031.
The oil could end Guyana’s decades—centuries even—of crushing poverty. But with a worldwide environmental cost.
We have already seen avoidable trouble. Plagued by a faulty compressor, ExxonMobil has at times been flaring 15 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. How wasteful is that?
Jagdeo and the current president Irfaan Ali attempt to straddle both sides. They have been promoting a low carbon development strategy, first adopted in their party’s previous term in office, in the distant days before ExxonMobil’s first 2015 oil find.
Ali announced out of the blue last month that he had signed an agreement with Emergent Finance Accelerated, a US-based non-profit organisation, who would sell carbon credits earned by Guyana for not chopping down its rain forests.
Businesses elsewhere which are pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere would buy the credits through Emergent’s newly established LEAF project, promoted at its virtual launch last month with an address by Jagdeo. That way, Guyana gets rich and the polluters acquire an easy conscience.
Sale of carbon credits, says Ali, could be worth a few hundred million US dollars a year, with trades at US$10 per tonne for upwards of 100 million tonnes of carbon annually, starting next year.
So, hundreds of millions from oil extraction—and hundreds of millions more from carbon credits.
LEAF stands for Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest Finance, but other than that, little is known about its plans. It seems to have been appointed to handle Guyana’s carbon credits without stakeholder consultation or tendering.
Moving back to the worldwide scale, the International Energy Agency this month outlined scenarios for achieving a net-zero carbon emissions world by 2050. That’s an ambitious goal, but probably necessary if we’re to halt the climate crisis.
Their report is not a prediction, and not a recommendation. It’s a “what if” perspective, setting out what would be needed to achieve that path.
The IEA scenario featured a 75 per cent fall in demand for oil, and no exploration for new hydrocarbon resources.
Their outlook implied an oil price falling to US$35 by 2030 and US$25 by 2050. That is around the break-even oil price for ExxonMobil’s Guyana projects. So Guyana could still pump oil. But they would get much less boom-time cash than with today’s price of close to US$70.
Reaching the IEA’s 2050 targets would rely heavily on new technologies now in the prototype stage. If we do manage to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, it could be a bumpy ride. Low investment in hydrocarbons and uneven progress with renewables would lead to periodic energy shortages and sudden price swings.
Some governments have pulled back from oil. Belize in 2017 banned offshore exploration. The Bahamian prime minister says he would like to do the same.
But Jagdeo and Ali are pushing their oil boom like there’s no tomorrow. That’s unless there’s an upset win for Thomas and de Freitas in their maverick court case.
• Mark Wilson is an international
journalist based in Port of Spain