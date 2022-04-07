Guyana’s interim economic bonanza

Guyana, once the champion for reducing carbon emissions, is now one of the largest producers of petroleum in the world, mainly for export to others.
Moreso, Guyana today is suffering acutely from the effects of carbon emission, of climate change (from rising sea level, severe flooding), though its forests provide a global sink for carbon dioxide; something for which, before its huge oil/gas find, it was paid by Norway to offset this country’s pollution of the atmosphere. Guyana has found itself in what I consider a dilemma. Previous to its petroleum find, it was a poor and highly indebted country with some eventual debt write-offs by, for example, the IDB, T&T and others, and suffered a terrible IMF experience. Indeed, the resource find has placed it in a category of one of the fastest growing economies in the world as its production moves to some one million barrels/day of oil equivalent. However, the world is committed to reducing its production/use of fossil fuels, given the damage to climate, the effects of which as said are impacting negatively on Guyana.
Indeed, the added shortage of petroleum caused by the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war will indeed put more dollars into the coffers of Guyana, though it is said that it has not obtained a good financial deal from Exxon, the oil giant operating in Guyana. Still, some are advising that Guyana should leave the resource in the ground where quite a lot of the global now-discovered resource will remain as the world moves away from the use of petroleum fossil fuels. But in the meantime, Guyana hopes to use the proceeds from the resource to improve its infrastructure, diversify its economy and also leave a substantial Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) for future generations. The economic model of Norway may be the incentive that drives the Guyanese leadership.
It is hard to fault Guyana for trying to exploit as much as possible of its petroleum resource before it becomes worthless as the world proceeds to a non- or low-carbon future. However, the challenge that will be before Guyana is whether it is able to transform its poor onshore economy into one that can become export-competitive and provide the import of goods and services that, as a small open economy, it needs and cannot produce for itself.
Even if it were to create a substantial SWF before net-zero 2050, eventually using it to purchase the necessary imports will deplete the fund. This then puts Guyana in the same boat now as T&T—ie, needing to diversify its economy except that Guyana will have the funds now to finance the reconstruction of its economy.
Guyana’s published development plan talks about improving the country’s infrastructure, roads, city sea wall, airport, electrical and telecoms systems, building new public housing, hotels. It also includes paying more attention to manufacturing and agriculture, with an improvement in government services, education, health, and it also mentions the use of innovation to make its business activities more competitive.
Before its petroleum find, Guyana was a poor country with poor infrastructure. Hence it is expected that some of the petroleum rents would be used to upgrade this. It is also hoping for inputs from foreign investment and labour, though it got itself into some trouble with Caricom when it published its local content philosophy; though this did not bar foreign/Caricom labour, it appeared to violate a Caricom agreement in which the local labour was to be treated much better than the Caricom counterpart.
Like T&T that gave grants to its population that suffered loss of income due to Covid-19, Guyana gave a grant of $25,000 to every household of the country and other grants for education; poverty level, according to the IDB, in Guyana was some 42 per cent of the population in 2017. However, besides the mention of manufacturing, agriculture and innovation, how Guyana will diversify its economy is anyone’s guess. Though Guyana may have a large deposit of petroleum, which might give it the time to leisurely consider its diversification effort, the net zero 2050 limitation could shorten the period during which Guyana could benefit from exploiting its resource; diversification is not an instantaneous action, especially if it is to build export capacity now in the presence of prolific rents that can provide the necessary imports with little business risk.
Comment from Guyana claims it has been recognised where T&T went wrong in the exploiting of its resource and, as a result, its economy now is falling apart. Though T&T’s economy has not collapsed, given, for example, its foreign exchange holdings and the diversity of its energy sector activities, its dependence on the rents from the energy sector, as this industry is coming to a close, is hazardous since we have not been able to diversify the onshore economy. But this may not simply be a government characteristic, since the private sector is happy to use the energy sector rents to operate lucrative low-risk businesses that import-markup-sell.
But Guyana has to be wary of the global phenomenon—the Natural Resource Curse—which could wreck its diversification plans in favour of immediate political gain. Still, it is worth noting that before Guyana discovered the petroleum resource, it had the resources of bauxite, gold, diamonds and a substantial forest of tropical timber; and cultivated, also for export, sugar and rice. Yet that country was unable to grow its economy into a successful exporting entity.
Like T&T, Guyana will have to depend on a government with vision and the sticking power to implement its own variant of the Triple Helix to transition its economy into competitive non-energy exports.
—Author Mary King is an economist and former government minister.