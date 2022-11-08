Guyana’s new day dawning

Andy-Johnson-Columnist-use

In the run-up to the hotly contested elections of March 2020, the results of which the losing side disputed acrimoniously, both teams of contestants promised virtually the moon and the stars to the electorate.

From different theatres of performance in Georgetown on the Saturday before the polls, the closing rallies were variations on a single theme. Prosperity for all, jobs and opportunity for everyone. With little to no variation or difference in focus and in pledges, both sides came at the electorate with the promise of a new day.

The country was then on the cusp of an economic take-off, with the prospect of an industrial revolution based on the ­breathtaking finds in offshore oil and gas, in the waters around.

With months of delay occasioned by the relentless refusal of the losing side to accept the results at the polls, the people of Guyana in general displayed a near-miraculous level of tolerance, on one side, and restraint on the other. They waited for the dust to settle, in a situation in which it appeared that patience was running thin. Indeed, from the very night after the polls had closed, and the pendulum swung away from the coalition then in power, tension on the streets of the capital felt thick in the air.

Perhaps chastened by the memories of times past, the current generations of the children of Burnhamite and Jaganite sensibility exercised commendable restraint. For weeks, months even, they trusted the process. In the end, senior officials at the country’s Elections Commission had to answer, for conclusions that they attempted to interfere with the people’s franchise.

Ashni Singh is Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance in the administration headed now by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He is part of the team in the Office of the President. In a conversation days ago, he appeared anxious, eager, to begin telling the story of the breathtaking rebound, now under way. He said work is ongoing to capitalise the enormous reserves of hydrocarbons in the waters offshore Guyana national territory. From an original find of some 11 billion barrels of oil and gas, activity is under way to prove up two more discoveries, with others yet to come.

Whereas current production is at 120,000 barrels a day, known ­reserves are expected to yield up to 340,000 to 360,000 bpd, with a third prospect for new reserves set to take place sometime in the coming year.

“And this is only in one block,” he said, announcing his government is intent on going the distance, with exploration wherever this is possible.

“We live in a world where fossil fuels have a finite lifespan,” he said, not only in terms of the reserves themselves, “but also because of the climate agenda, and also because of the very specific objectives we have set out to achieve”.

Simply put, the governing coalition appears relentlessly determined to deliver on its overriding promise of “prosperity for all” in the Guyana of today.

He expects to be taken to his word and that of the rest of the ruling coalition, that “no one will be left behind”; no section of the country, geographically, ethnically, by gender or by chronology, will be overlooked.

To hear him look into the future is to envision a society that is to benefit from a complete makeover, in meeting the objectives of a manifesto which he says was the product of a collaborative effort, involving broad segments of the Guyanese people.

“We place the highest importance on Guyana’s credentials as a democratic nation, and strongly on the functioning of a vibrant parliamentary democracy, in engaging the Opposition in Parliament, and out of parliament,” he said, “in appropriate fora.”

In a society that is divided into ten regions over some 83,000 square miles (215,000 km2), he said it’s no joking that all will be brighter days. In a polyglot of several different ethni­cities, including indigenous peoples, with rural and hinterland communities dwarfing urban and coastal settings, he says national planning in the current contexts takes all into current consideration.

As he was speaking, he said some 10,000 families are on the cusp of owning their own homes, for the first time, among several generations. In other areas, more than 50,000 house lots have been given out. And these are just elements of what he said was “an aggressive housing programme” now under way.

There is purposeful emphasis on diversifying away from over-­dependence on the hydrocarbons. “We want to make sure that every single Guyanese national is able to participate in this process. It means ensuring that everybody has the ­opportunity to upskill themselves, to participate in the New Guyana. So this is not limited to oil and gas.” This is Guyana’s big chance to “modernise”, he said.

Who wants to bet against this!

—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Worrying power outages

Worrying power outages

Coming on the heels of the island-wide power outage in February this year, Monday night’s electricity disruptions feed into the growing public unease about the security and reliability of the nation’s power supply.

While there has been nothing on the scale of that 12-and-a-half-hour blackout over the past nine months, power outages appear to be on the increase. In the case of Monday night, the first outage knocked out the power supply in areas from east to west in North Trinidad, and down to the South-west, which is an area of high population density.

In a statement provided to this newspaper, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) attributed the blackouts to issues with several generator units at an un-named independent power producer which supplies bulk electricity to it. It has written to the power producer to ascertain the root cause of the problems, and intends to “hold discussions on a long-term solution to resolve the recurring inconvenience to its customers”. When the facts are established, we expect T&TEC to be fully transparent with its customers.

Guyana’s new day dawning

Guyana’s new day dawning

In the run-up to the hotly contested elections of March 2020, the results of which the losing side disputed acrimoniously, both teams of contestants promised virtually the moon and the stars to the electorate.

From different theatres of performance in Georgetown on the Saturday before the polls, the closing rallies were variations on a single theme. Prosperity for all, jobs and opportunity for everyone. With little to no variation or difference in focus and in pledges, both sides came at the electorate with the promise of a new day.

Stay focused on the crime fight

We will not always be on the same page when it comes to the crime situation and how it should be handled. Now this is quite normal. However, when all is said and done, it is the Government that will have to make the final decision concerning the way forward.

There is no easy road ahead, and I believe some really tough decision will have to be taken for the sake of the citizens and country. This is my personal opinion.

Climate change crisis: an opportunity

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference is under way in Egypt and an obvious question is: what does this matter to us in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region?

The short answer: a lot.

While climate change poses a big threat, tackling it offers a huge opportunity for the region. It can make people safer today and opens great opportunities for the future. But to achieve this, we need to act now.

Glorifying perpetrators

CHAGUANAS West MP Dinesh Rambally has been making some outlandish comparisons in the Vincent Nelson imbroglio, perhaps hoping we have all forgotten Section 34 of 2012.

He described the current scenario as “the biggest scandal in 60 years in Trinidad and Tobago since independence”. He went further to say it was an “irreparable blow to the justice system”. And pushing the narrative further to declare “prosecutorial independence has been undermined”.

...Ad conveys all the right ‘feels’

Disclaimer—I am not a beer drinker!

Once in a generation, an ad comes along that hits the right spot.

The Caribbean Development Company Ltd (Carib) has successfully managed to do so.

Their current Christmas ad, which was filmed in Tobago, manages to convey all the right “feels” about what Christmas was, and is supposed to be. It also showcases the natural beauty of the island.