Guyana’s new day dawning

In the run-up to the hotly contested elections of March 2020, the results of which the losing side disputed acrimoniously, both teams of contestants promised virtually the moon and the stars to the electorate.
From different theatres of performance in Georgetown on the Saturday before the polls, the closing rallies were variations on a single theme. Prosperity for all, jobs and opportunity for everyone. With little to no variation or difference in focus and in pledges, both sides came at the electorate with the promise of a new day.
The country was then on the cusp of an economic take-off, with the prospect of an industrial revolution based on the breathtaking finds in offshore oil and gas, in the waters around.
With months of delay occasioned by the relentless refusal of the losing side to accept the results at the polls, the people of Guyana in general displayed a near-miraculous level of tolerance, on one side, and restraint on the other. They waited for the dust to settle, in a situation in which it appeared that patience was running thin. Indeed, from the very night after the polls had closed, and the pendulum swung away from the coalition then in power, tension on the streets of the capital felt thick in the air.
Perhaps chastened by the memories of times past, the current generations of the children of Burnhamite and Jaganite sensibility exercised commendable restraint. For weeks, months even, they trusted the process. In the end, senior officials at the country’s Elections Commission had to answer, for conclusions that they attempted to interfere with the people’s franchise.
Ashni Singh is Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance in the administration headed now by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He is part of the team in the Office of the President. In a conversation days ago, he appeared anxious, eager, to begin telling the story of the breathtaking rebound, now under way. He said work is ongoing to capitalise the enormous reserves of hydrocarbons in the waters offshore Guyana national territory. From an original find of some 11 billion barrels of oil and gas, activity is under way to prove up two more discoveries, with others yet to come.
Whereas current production is at 120,000 barrels a day, known reserves are expected to yield up to 340,000 to 360,000 bpd, with a third prospect for new reserves set to take place sometime in the coming year.
“And this is only in one block,” he said, announcing his government is intent on going the distance, with exploration wherever this is possible.
“We live in a world where fossil fuels have a finite lifespan,” he said, not only in terms of the reserves themselves, “but also because of the climate agenda, and also because of the very specific objectives we have set out to achieve”.
Simply put, the governing coalition appears relentlessly determined to deliver on its overriding promise of “prosperity for all” in the Guyana of today.
He expects to be taken to his word and that of the rest of the ruling coalition, that “no one will be left behind”; no section of the country, geographically, ethnically, by gender or by chronology, will be overlooked.
To hear him look into the future is to envision a society that is to benefit from a complete makeover, in meeting the objectives of a manifesto which he says was the product of a collaborative effort, involving broad segments of the Guyanese people.
“We place the highest importance on Guyana’s credentials as a democratic nation, and strongly on the functioning of a vibrant parliamentary democracy, in engaging the Opposition in Parliament, and out of parliament,” he said, “in appropriate fora.”
In a society that is divided into ten regions over some 83,000 square miles (215,000 km2), he said it’s no joking that all will be brighter days. In a polyglot of several different ethnicities, including indigenous peoples, with rural and hinterland communities dwarfing urban and coastal settings, he says national planning in the current contexts takes all into current consideration.
As he was speaking, he said some 10,000 families are on the cusp of owning their own homes, for the first time, among several generations. In other areas, more than 50,000 house lots have been given out. And these are just elements of what he said was “an aggressive housing programme” now under way.
There is purposeful emphasis on diversifying away from over-dependence on the hydrocarbons. “We want to make sure that every single Guyanese national is able to participate in this process. It means ensuring that everybody has the opportunity to upskill themselves, to participate in the New Guyana. So this is not limited to oil and gas.” This is Guyana’s big chance to “modernise”, he said.
Who wants to bet against this!
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist