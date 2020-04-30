A British Airways 787-8 Dreamliner landed on Tuesday at Guyana’s newly refurbished Cheddi Jagan Airport. The 70 passengers on BA’s first Georgetown flight this century were with ExxonMobil, ready to boost the build-up of the oil world’s rising star.
Undreamlike, the return take-off was delayed for hours by a mix-up over tax payments. But someone wants Guyana to keep pumping, even with Brent yesterday at US$25 a barrel. Lifting costs are around US$10, leaving plenty headroom. Exxon’s partner, Hess, reportedly holds hedge contracts which pre-sold its Guyanese oil at US$60. They must be laughing.
But another high-profile chartered flight announced for yesterday did not fly. It would have brought a team of high-level Caricom observers to watch the planned recount of votes from Guyana’s March 2 election.
Yes, it’s almost two months on, and we still don’t have an official result. The opposition People’s Progressive Party in March won a court ruling which blocked declaration of what it said was a faked-up victory for President David Granger’s ruling coalition. International diplomats and observers also smelt foul play. Constitutionally, the final deadline for summoning a new parliament passed yesterday. But with no election result, Guyana is still in legal limbo.
The latest proposal from the Guyana Elections Commission, announced a week ago, is for a 25-day recount, scrutinising every ballot paper from the 2,339 polling stations. If all runs to time–which it probably won’t—that would give us an election result in late May or early June, and a new parliament soon after.
This follows a March 14 Caricom recount proposal brokered by Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, which was blocked days later by a legal challenge from a ruling party candidate. Said Mia at the time: “There are forces that do not want to see the votes recounted.”
Guyana’s appeal court ruled on April 5 that there can be a recount—but with management by the Elections Commission itself, not delegated to Caricom or anyone else. There can be a Caricom team, but it must observe, not organise; while the Commission “may” (not “must”) take a look at their post-recount report.
Meanwhile, there’s been plenty happening in Guyana. The first coronavirus patient died on March 11. By Wednesday this week, there were 78 reported cases and eight deaths. International flights are grounded, with a semi-lockdown in place since April 2. Georgetown still bustles, but most of those on the streets wear masks.
And now, the latest recount proposal has run into difficulty. None of the impressive five-member Caricom team announced in March looks likely to come. Substitute names have been called, but a month-long mid-pandemic visit to glorious Georgetown by chartered flight will not fit easily into anyone’s calendar app, least of all at short notice. An early start looks unlikely.
There’s an ongoing set of squabbles on the Elections Commission. Three members are government appointees, three are chosen by the opposition PPP. The casting vote goes to the chair, Claudette Singh.
She is a former chief justice, appointed to her present role in July last year with backing from both sides of the political divide. But the PPP now complains that she votes too often with the government representatives.
When the latest set of procedures were finalised a week ago, several PPP proposals were voted down. They included live streaming of the recount process, a suggestion which is again under consideration.
The PPP now asks whether the recount will be “credible and transparent”. The government-owned Guyana Chronicle says there are opposition plans for a further legal challenge.
In principle, the procedure looks hard to fudge. Since early March, ballot boxes have been secured in sealed containers, which are under close watch. The count for each polling station will be projected onto a screen and signed off by party representatives, then input into a spreadsheet, all in full view.
But if someone wants to derail the process, there are endless potential flashpoints. There will be ten counting stations, each with up to 14 participants and lookers-on, working 11-hour days. Most will be fiercely committed government or opposition supporters.
Participants will be told to wear medical-grade face masks, and change them every 30-60 minutes. So that means a smooth-running supply of up to 77,000 masks—more, if the recount over-runs its 25-day schedule.
Whoever gets declared president, they won’t have the glittering ride that seemed likely a few months ago. They’ll have to cope with coronavirus and its aftershocks. And the oil cash will be less than anticipated.
Guyana’s government gets one-eighth of oil output, to market as it sees fit. Their first million-barrel shipment was sold with the Brent oil price around US$55. Their next will be this month, and will bring in a whole lot less, as will three further shipments expected this year. Rightly or wrongly, the government did not lock into earlier prices with a hedging arrangement.
Speaking as a friendly neighbour, Keith Rowley said a month ago: “I am getting a feeling that this is not going to end well.” He added: “I hope I am wrong.”
Yes, we all hope that too.
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.