On this historic day, we extend our congratulations to Barbados as it joins the club of fully independent republics of the Caribbean.
Today, our Caribbean sister officially breaks fully free from the last remaining vestige of its colonial past as it officially transitions from a parliamentary constitutional monarchy to a parliamentary republic. The most overt element of the ceremony will be the replacement of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II by incumbent Governor Dame Sandra Mason as the first President of Barbados. Representing T&T are President Paula-Mae Weekes and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Barbados’ embrace of republicanism comes 45 years after Trinidad and Tobago took the step in 1976. For a long time, popular sentiment among Barbadians favoured the status quo. In 1979, shortly after T&T became a republic, the Cox commission of enquiry which was established to determine the feasibility of Barbados becoming a republic found that the majority preferred to remain as a constitutional monarchy. Several attempts were later made by both the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party to move the process forward through a public referendum and a parliamentary vote.
It eventually fell to Mia Mottley’s government to use its two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament to pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 in September. As with T&T, the Barbadian President is a largely ceremonial head of state while the prime minister and cabinet hold the real power. Like T&T, Barbados will also remain within the fold of the Commonwealth.
Barbados appears to have managed to detach itself from the monarchy without disturbing its relationship with the British who are important to its tourism-based economy. This is a cherished relationship for many Barbadians, some of whom still take pride in their island being referred to as “Little England”. Unlike Trinidad which became in British colony in 1797, Barbados’ relationship with Britain goes back to the beginning of Britain’s colonisation of the Caribbean, almost 400 years to 1627. Given the entrenched nature of British colonialism in Barbados, it is no surprise that it has taken so long for the island to declare itself completely independent.
What may surprise many is the fact that Jamaica, which became a British colony not too long after Barbados, in 1655, is still a constitutional monarchy although a 2020 poll found that 55 percent of Jamaicans want their country to become a republic.
The swiftness with which the Mottley government moved to consummate Barbados’ long quest to become a republic was an act of leadership to be applauded. It is well past the time for Caribbean countries to stand fully on their feet and face the future on their own instead of clinging to the colonial past. However, we in T&T know from experience that it takes much more than declarations of independence to achieve the confidence in one’s own self and institutions. A classic example is T&T’s continued reluctance to accept the Caribbean Court of Appeal as its final court.
While the Caribbean still has a long way to go in giving flesh to its political independence, Barbados’ transition to a republic is a very important step forward, for its people and the region. Congratulations!