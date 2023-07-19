Now that emotions have cooled since Trinity College’s unceremonious treatment of pupils due to their choice of hairstyle, we have the opportunity to adopt a more meaningful way forward when it comes to hair matters.
Following the Moka school’s decision to prevent a few pupils from crossing the stage for their graduation because the pupils had hairstyles that did not follow the school’s dress code, some reactions ranged from “rules are rules” to “pupils should be free to express their individuality”.
There were even rumblings that the school’s dress code was symptomatic of an overarching outdatedness in our education system which still contains vestiges of our colonial past. On this point, it did not help Trinity College’s case that the school is partly run by the Anglican Board, and the Church of England has a less-than-enviable history when it comes to colonial rule in the Caribbean.
To begin with, both Trinity College and the pupils in question share responsibility for the turn of events. As much as the school was wrong for sidelining the boys during one of their most memorable moments, the boys were equally at fault for breaking the rules. The Fifth and Sixth Form pupils must have been knowledgeable of the dress code. When in Rome, do as the Romans do.
Just as adults are bound by a certain work culture, and there are ramifications for employees who do not adhere to that culture—so too are children bound by certain school codes, and there are ramifications for children who do not abide by those codes.
But when those rules involve aspects of one’s identity, what counts as a “rule” has to be handled with tact. When it comes to hair we have to be very careful what we label as in/appropriate and on what basis those labels are ascribed.
The elephant in the room is that this issue disproportionately affects people of African descent more than any other race. While I cannot lay any claim to truly understanding the significance of natural hair to people of African descent, I can at least speak to the need for greater sensitivity when it comes to the bigger picture of what is at stake.
Last year, when Will Smith shocked the audience and viewers worldwide by walking onto the stage and slapping comedian Chris Rock, it was because of the comedian’s snide remark that Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, resembled GI Jane, the female soldier who shaved her head. From Rock’s perspective, he was making a harmless joke. From Smith’s perspective, it was an insensitive insult since Pinkett’s bald head is the result of a medical condition, alopecia, which causes hair loss.
On a smaller but no less impactful scale, I imagine that pupils of African descent are bullied for their hair today, just as they were when I was in secondary school. What has changed is the access to social media and the indirect promotion of particular beauty standards—blonde hair; any colour eyes but black; thin bodies; and, of course, straight hair.
Concerning the MoE’s July 6 National Hair Code which came in the aftermath of the Trinity College incident we have to reframe the discussion of hair so that school administrators understand the hair code should not be about the need for pupils’ individuality (because where do we draw the line at individuality?). The basis should be on the larger implications of being bullied because of natural hair. This requires that the MoE provide something more substantial.
In the media release announcing the hair code, the MoE states that it has “taken note of the national discourse surrounding the issue, and has assessed our current policy arrangements, as well as recent global and regional responses to calls for reform in this area”.
Whether or not the MoE was being intentionally vague, it left itself open to criticism—as seen with the SDMS and, to some degree, this column. The SDMS, however, went to an extreme in suggesting that pupils might soon be allowed to wear nose rings and tongue piercings. It even speculated that the hair code opens the door for the removal of uniform requirements.
In time, the present position by the SDMS that it rejects the MoE’s National Hair Code could exacerbate the problem of school bullying based on one’s hair. And, given that the schools under the jurisdiction of the SDMS are, for the most part, populated by children of East Indian descent, to not allow pupils of African descent the option to have their natural hair grown to an “acceptable” length, or to have it covered because it requires more maintenance on any given day, will increase the frequency and the negative impacts of school bullying.
A firmer and clearer position is needed to remove any room for speculation. The National Hair Code guidelines also require more specifications to discourage delinquency. Providing vague recommendations and then leaving it up to the individual schools to enforce them will invariably create unevenness.
For example, putting it into the hands of schools to determine the length of weave runs the risk of worsening an already present crisis of discipline in secondary schools. Give the pupils an inch and they might take a mile.
The question, then, is how can we balance pupils’ right to have their natural hair deemed appropriate and acceptable while maintaining discipline?
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.