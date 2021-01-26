Haiti—11 years later

ELEVEN years ago this month, the world was focused on Haiti. Citizens and residents there had woken up on the morning of January 12, 2010, to an earthquake which was to claim the lives of more than 220,000 people. It brought down homes across several parts of the country, and it rendered vulnerable the presidential palace which remains to be rebuilt.
Arriving there on assignment a week later, together with TV-6 cameraman Emanuel Nunez on a Canadian Armed Forces aircraft with a contingent from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the first signs were that of a grim unreality.
There was no authority in place at the airport. Security guards advised incoming persons to make sure and return the following day to have their travel documents properly stamped. There was no presence of Customs and Immigration. People, mostly journalists from all over, were prostrate on the floor, or were crouched against the walls, anywhere they could find an electrical outlet, and were on laptops.
While we waited for further instructions as part of the contingent from the JDF, a large irregular-shaped, white aircraft landed on the tarmac. As people on board disembarked, I approached one of them. It turned out to be an Iranian airliner. The man with whom I got into conversation had no idea where he was. He remembered having stopped over in Venezuela. When he told me where he was from, I mentioned the name of his president at the time. He looked shocked, and simply and quietly walked off.
What happened during the rest of that evening remains a blur, but by the morning of the next day we were involved in the construction of a shelter on part of the sprawling airport grounds outside the security enclosure. There were teams of first responders, armed forces personnel and rescue workers, from almost everywhere, occupying tent space in this area. National landmarks were overflowing with teams from China, from Japan, from Peru and other countries in Latin America, the Red Cross and other international search and rescue teams, acres of space having been taken. There were peace-keeping troops from Sri Lanka, among many other far-flung places.
In the days following this rude awakening, my notes reveal impressions of the disaster as it unfolded.
“Everywhere you looked, you could see people walking, or standing. Outside the airport, to and from the UN Head Office in Port-au-Prince. Outside the office of the Food for the Poor organization. Or they were selling in parks and open spaces. Sleeping in the streets at night, or in empty lots, or on the grounds of the Office of the Prime Minister. They were selling in the markets, in conditions of utter squalour.”
Huge numbers of them were “picking through rubble, or making off with what they could. Others were receiving foodstuff, medicinal supplies.” Others effectively took over the Hotel Villa Creole.
The earthquake had lasted less than 30 seconds and registered 7.0, according to the US Geological Survey, but its reverberations continue to be felt to this day. Two months after those tremors which were felt around the world, I attended the international donor conference organised by the United Nations in New York, at which former US president Bill Clinton was designated the “fund-raiser in chief.”
A UNICEF report marking the 10th anniversary of this humanitarian disaster says the conglomeration of international aid agencies involved in this effort are still helping Haitians pick up the pieces of their lives. As a result of the effects of the shortage of water in many parts of the country, cholera has not yet been declared officially over. This is even though no new cases have been reported since February 2019.
This anniversary “brings little hope,” for the people, a CNN report has concluded. Some of them say they are losing hope.
Dr Sanjay Gupta, who was on the ground there for weeks, along with Anderson Cooper, remembered what he described as “this outpouring of solidarity inside the country and around the world.” There were sniffer dogs from China, oil supplies from Venezuela and hospital tents from Israel. More than US$10 billion had been pledged just for reconstruction. But the badly damaged Presidential Palace remains untouched, as is the Catholic cathedral in the capital.
The country “has moved very little,” said current President Jovenel Moise. He said by 2012, US$6.4 billion had been disbursed, but “little of it ended up in Haitian hands.”
A large number of Haitian-Americans are reported to have returned home to help in the rebuilding and reconstruction of lives and infrastructure. They wanted to “change the image of the country as a republic of NGO’s,” but many of them did not remain long enough. They soon became disillusioned with what they concluded as the “difficulties of doing business,” and a reported high level of scepticism between people and the politicians.
Fighting corruption remains a high-priority among public and private officialdom, with allegations of what has been described as “extraordinary corruption” regarded as the norm.
• Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist