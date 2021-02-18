Haiti: Covid, carnival, confusion

MISSED Carnival this week? So you weren’t in Port de Paix, Haiti’s north-coast second city.
President Jovenel Moïse and his wife Martine kicked off the party. There were tight-packed crowds, sound trucks, street fetes and jump-up, with barely a mask in sight. Police reported just five arrests. If you want to check out the fun, there’s three days’ worth of Digicel-branded video up on YouTube.
It was a welcome change from last year’s carnival, when police and army traded gunshots in the capital, Port au Prince.
So far, Haiti’s Covid-19 infection rate has been amazingly low. For the past week, they’ve had a daily average of four cases per million population, slightly above T&T’s three per million. They’ve been around that level since August.
The neighbouring Dominican Republic reached 160 per million last month, and is currently at around 85. The US peaked recently at over 750, and is now around the 250 mark.
Nobody’s at all clear why Haiti’s Covid-19 numbers are so low. Maybe they’re doing less testing. Half the population is 23 or younger, which reduces the risk-rate for those who do catch the virus. Fewer than one-in-20 are over 65.
Infection numbers may be low —but a potential super-spreader event in a city of close to half a million looks like a risk too far.
Moïse meanwhile has plenty other worries. There’s a full-scale constitutional crisis in progress.
The second city’s name translates as Port of Peace, and it’s Moïse’s political base. They maybe moved the national Carnival there because the capital posed too much security risk.
Thousands-strong protests set burning barricades this month in Port au Prince. Police fired back with rubber bullets. There was another big march on carnival Sunday.
What’s the dispute? Legislative elections due in October 2019 were cancelled. With no parliament in place, Moïse has been ruling by decree since January last year.
Moïse counts his five-year term from February 7, 2017. That’s when he was sworn in, following a November 2016 election. That date would give him another year in power, up to February 2022.
His opponents say the clock started ticking a year earlier, in February 2016. That’s when his predecessor (and ally) Michel Martelly stepped down, following a disputed 2015 election. The influential Bar Association agrees. If that’s the correct date, Moïse has been out of office as legitimate president for almost two weeks.
February 7 was the anniversary of the 1986 overthrow of the former dictatorship of Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier. It’s the constitutional date for swearings-in.
Moïse says his government has invested successfully in infrastructure, and taken on the “corrupt oligarchy” linked to previous regimes. He says he wants dialogue. But his opponents mistrust his words.
On February 7 this year, Moïse had 23 opponents arrested, including the inspector-general of police, and a senior judge, Yvickel Dabresil, who had been selected by oppositionists as interim president. That, says Moïse, was to forestall a planned coup and assassination attempt.
The opposition then named another judge, 72-year-old Joseph Mécène Jean-Louis, to take office. Moïse retaliated by sending three supreme court judges including Jean-Louis and Dabresil into retirement. From Monday, the country’s remaining judges declared strike action to shut down the courts.
What’s next? Moïse hand-picked a provisional electoral council in September to organise an April 25 referendum on a new constitution, followed by presidential and legislative elections in September, with a November second round and results published by January, just weeks before a new president takes office. Moïse has army backing.
A new constitution would scrap an existing term limit, which blocks him from re-election. The opposition say they will boycott any elections they consider illegitimate. The UN says that 2.5 million Haitians risk being left off the voters’ list.
Donald Trump was quick last year to take a stand on Guyana’s disputed election. He was quick to recognise Juan Guaidó as legitimate president of Venezuela. But he had little to say about Haiti.
Unlike Guyana and Venezuela, Haiti has no oil.
Biden stated last year: “The Trump administration is abandoning the Haitian people … As president, I would press for dialogue.” Two weeks ago, his State Department backed Moïse on his proposed February 2022 handover. That’s also the position of the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, and of the Organisation of American States. The US meanwhile has sent back 12 planeloads of deportees since Biden took office.
And Caricom? They called a week ago for dialogue and respect for the rule of law. They are “anguished” by the activities of Haiti’s armed gangs.
As well they might be. There’s a wave of kidnapping, which Moïse says is politically motivated. Since UN peacekeepers departed in 2017, armed gangs have battled police. A week ago, bandits torched an armoured police vehicle. On Monday, gangsters seized a police post south of the capital, stealing arms and ammunition.
In August last year, Monferrier Dorval, head of Haiti’s Bar Association and a leading constitutional lawyer, was shot dead outside his own home. That shook the country, as Dana Seetahal’s killing shocked T&T in 2014.
Ash Wednesday’s gone. We’re into Lent. Time perhaps for Moïse and his compatriots to reflect and re-set.
• Mark Wilson is an independent
journalist based in Port of Spain