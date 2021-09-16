July: Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated.
August: A massive earthquake.
September? The country is shocked and shaking.
This looks like the eye of the storm—thick clouds, stifling air, and hurricane winds about to start back.
On Wednesday, Haiti’s interim prime minister, Ariel Henry, fired his justice and national security minister, Rockfeller Vincent, and the secretary-general of the Cabinet, Rénald Lubérice. On Monday, he had fired the public prosecutor for the Port-au-Prince courts, Bed-Ford Claude.
What was that all about?
Claude last week slapped a travel ban on the prime minister. He instructed the immigration department to prevent Henry from leaving the country by air, sea or land. He asked the examining magistrate dealing with the Jovenel Moïse assassination, Garry Orélien, to list the prime minister as a potential suspect.
On Friday last week, Claude invited the prime minister to present himself for questioning at the magistrates’ court on Tuesday.
Also last week, Rockfeller Vincent wrote to the police commissioner, reminding him that he, and not the prime minister, was constitutionally responsible for the police. He instructed the commissioner to provide tighter security for Bed-Ford Claude, who had received serious threats.
Those were big moves.
Claude said Digicel had confirmed there were two phone calls between Henry and Joseph Félix Badio, a prime suspect, hours after the July 7 assassination of former president Jovenel Moïse.
Moïse was killed around 01.00. The calls were at 04.03 and 04.20, the first lasting three and the second four minutes. Badio was pinpointed to the district of Pèlerin 5, where Moïse lived and was killed, and Henry to the upscale Hotel Montana, a mile or two away.
Félix Badio was dismissed from the government anti-corruption unit on May 17 for breaching ethical rules. The police have wanted him for questioning since July 12, just days after the assassination. As justice minister, Rockefeller Vincent last month offered a US$60,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Claude wanted Henry to clarify the content of the two phone calls. As things stand, that isn’t going to happen.
Accusations like these—whether well founded or not—leave a bad taste. But for those outside the swirl of Haitian politics, it’s hard to see what Henry could have gained from the assassination. Moïse had been due to swear him in as prime minister that same morning.
Lubérice says he resigned on Wednesday, before he was pushed. He has released a statement saying: “A chain of evidence supports the thesis that Prime Minister Ariel Henry actively participated in the villainous assassination of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Jovenel Moïse... I cannot remain general secretary of the Council of Ministers under the direction of someone who was appointed by Jovenel Moïse, who is accused in his assassination, and who does not intend to co-operate with justice, but seeks, on the contrary, to obstruct it by any means.”
He says he has now formed a new organisation, Jovenelists for Democracy, which he says includes former ministers, advisers and relatives of the late president.
For now, Ariel Henry’s political position seems secure. On Wednesday, he met representatives of the Core Group of international (but not Caricom) diplomats. They expressed support.
Last Saturday, around 20 opposition and civil society groups signed an agreement recognising Henry as interim prime minister. The accord promises vigorous action to address the Moïse assassination and the alleged misuse of PetroCaribe funds, with a co-ordinated response to the earthquake. A broad-based control panel will oversee its implementation.
Haiti’s Electoral Council had proposed to hold elections this month, with 119 parties and a simultaneous referendum on a new constitution. Sensibly, that plan has been dropped. On Wednesday last week, an independent consultative committee submitted a draft constitution.
The US special envoy Daniel Foote warned last week against a rush to the polls. He says the big mistake has been for outsiders to impose solutions.
The plan now is to hold elections by the end of 2022. But getting there will not be easy.
The enquiry into the Moïse assassination is making no perceptible progress. Familiar stories of judicial delays are compounded by power outages and security threats.
The economy is in dire straits, propped up by migrant remittances. The currency is in free fall. With no elected government, aid donors play cautious. The price of construction materials has more than doubled since the earthquake. Meanwhile, just 0.3 per cent of the population has been vaccinated against Covid.
Most of all, there’s an ongoing threat from well-armed criminal gangs. The city centre is a ghost town. For a week, gangsters blockaded tanker truck access to the main fuel distribution terminal. Fuel ran short nationwide. Gas stations complained of US$100,000 extortion demands. On Thursday last week, the vice-president of the gas station owners’ association was riddled with bullets, his car sandwiched between two attacking vehicles. Next day, the blockade was mysteriously lifted. Haiti’s highest-profile gang leader, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, announced a truce.
Who runs Haiti?
Ariel Henry would be unwise to relax. The hurricane season is in full swing.