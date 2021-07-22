Haiti: more trouble ahead?

The funeral of Haiti’s former president Jovenel Moïse is scheduled for today in Cap Haitien, his country’s second city and his own home base.
But in his troubled country, even that event looks precarious.
On Wednesday, locals in Cap Haitien threw stones at the motorised convoy of the national police chief Léon Charles. They were angry that Charles had not prevented Moïse’s killing on July 7, or done more to find the culprits.
Also on Wednesday, angry residents blocked one of the main roads to Cap Haitien with shipping containers. Traffic was diverted along a dry river bed. The city’s mayor, Yverose Pierre, says the national government has not yet paid over funds to cover the cost of the funeral.
Says Pierre: “He was the fifth president from the North to be assassinated... For me, the assassination of the president is the assassination of Haiti, of all the black people like me, of all the children of peasants, all the forgotten people. It’s a class struggle.”
Since Tuesday, Haiti does at least have a prime minister and cabinet.
Ariel Henry had been scheduled for swearing-in on the morning of July 7, hours before events were de-railed by Moïse’s dead-of-night assassination.
Henry’s predecessor, Claude Joseph, seized control of the timeline that morning, appearing alongside police chief Léon Charles to announce national mourning and a state of siege. But he is now foreign minister in Henry’s cabinet.
A third rival, Joseph Lambert, was selected as provisional president days later by eight of the ten remaining elected senators, the only parliamentarians still in office. He also now seems sidelined.
Ariel Henry is backed by the Core Group of foreign diplomats, representatives of the US, the UN, France, Canada, Germany, Spain, Brazil, the EU and the Organisation of American States. They applaud his inclusion of ministers from civil society.
Caricom is not part of the Core Group. Nor is the neighbouring Dominican Republic.
Henry does not have the backing of Haiti’s fractured opposition, which wanted him to consult with them over a broad-based national unity cabinet, and drop plans for a new constitution.
Haiti’s prime minister normally functions as number-two to an executive president. But there’s no big-boss president now, and probably won’t be until next year—and that is assuming elections go ahead as proposed in the coming months.
There’s no parliament either. Moïse had been ruling by decree since the last assembly dissolved in January 2020. And there’s no head of the judiciary. The senior appeal court judge, Rene Sylvestre, died of Covid-19 on June 23.
A 71-year-old neurosurgeon and son of a Seventh Day Adventist pastor, Henry entered politics after 2000 as an opponent of former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide. He has not had long cabinet experience, but was briefly interior and then social affairs minister in 2015 and 2016. Moïse announced Henry’s surprise appointment as his seventh prime minister just days before his death.
Henry has a daunting task. Besides chasing down his predecessor’s assassins and keeping the police onside, he has to restore a collapsing economy, face down warring gangs, and set the ground for overdue parliamentary and presidential elections in September, each with two rounds of voting—as well as a probable referendum on Moïse’s controversial proposed constitution.
Haiti’s 2015 elections were marked by rioting, violence and alleged fraud, and further disrupted by Hurricane Matthew, with two rounds spread over four months. There were 54 candidates vying for president. The first-round vote was annulled in 22 of the 119 constituencies. Turnout in the parliamentary poll was below 18 per cent.
And that was without a presidential assassination in the background.
We still have almost no idea who was behind the murder of Jovenel Moïse.
The heavy work in the early morning of July 7 was done by a squad of over two dozen Colombian trained killers, in Haiti for up to three months, and in company with two maverick Haitian Americans.
But the search is still on with FBI and Colombian assistance for what authorities are calling the “intellectual authors” of the killing—and no, that’s not a roomful of university-based novelists.
Martine Moïse, the former president’s widow, said cryptically on Twitter: “You know who the president was fighting against.”
The assassins were well-organised and well-financed, mostly in cash. They had access to a fleet of Nissan Patrols—bulletproof SUVs costing around US$100,000 each. Air travel paid for by credit card left a tenuous money trail.
Several of Moïse’s senior police and security officials are under investigation. So are a handful from Haiti’s tiny business elite, some with alleged drug connections, and a few opposition politicians. A key suspect for some is Christian Sanon, a 63-year-old Haitian-born pastor from Florida with quixotic political ambitions.
There will be no outside saviour. The US has understandably not responded to requests for troops to protect key infrastructure.
Meanwhile, life goes on. Six Olympic athletes set off for Tokyo. A school kid attempts suicide after failing exams. The first Haitians get Covid-19 vaccine shots. And Géssica Généus makes a splash with the first all-Haitian film at the Cannes Film Festival.
She says her work talks of Haitians rebuilding “over the ruins of trauma”. That sounds apposite.