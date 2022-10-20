Haiti on the brink

As it now stands, armed gangsters have captured sections of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and the bloodbath continues. They have also blocked the entrance to the Varreux oil terminal, preventing the distribution of millions of gallons of gasoline and kerosene at a time when rising prices have put food and fuel out of reach of many Haitians.
To add to the Haitian people’s dilemma, clean water is scarce and the country is trying to deal with a surge in cholera. Unrest is growing as protesters have taken to the streets, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.
On Monday, Haiti’s Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus told the United Nations Security Council he had the “delicate mission” of bringing before the council “the cry of distress of an entire suffering people, and to say out loud and intelligibly that the Haitians do not live, they survive”.
That appeal should be enough to cause dismay at what UN Secretary General António Guterres described as “an absolutely nightmarish situation”.
The Security Council, we are told, was split on Monday over sending an international force to Haiti, and we can understand the reservations expressed by some members nations. After all, some Haitians have, in recent weeks, opposed foreign intervention after the government signalled its need for assistance. Additionally, memories of the cholera outbreak in 2010, blamed on UN peacekeepers and which resulted in approximately 10,000 deaths, are still fresh in many people’s minds.
Mr Guterres, in making his case for “armed” intervention, explained that his proposal was for action that’s “independent of the political dimensions of the problem that needs to be solved by the Haitians themselves”.
He is indeed correct that the Haitian people must be the ones to decide their future. However, the crisis now gripping the country cannot be ignored by the international community.
Unfortunately, the problem we are now seeing emerging is Haiti being placed at the centre of international politics.
On Monday, Mr Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, expressed caution about supporting a new force for Haiti, asking whether such a force would receive the understanding, support and cooperation from the parties in Haiti, or face resistance, or even trigger violent confrontation from the population at this time.
He was responding to a resolution by Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the UN, that would authorise “a limited, carefully scoped, non-UN mission” to be led by “a partner country” with experience in providing assistance to improve security and enable humanitarian aid to flow into Haiti.
However, China voiced support for a second draft resolution for sanctions to be applied to the gangs and their leaders.
That, though, has been rejected by Russia, which said it would be “unacceptable” to support “external interference in the political processes in Haiti” that would subsume Haiti’s interests “to the interests of world-known regional players who view the American continent as their backyard”.
The unfortunate reality is that while this political chess game is being played, Haiti is on the brink.
—Reprinted from the
Jamaica Observer