All well in Haiti? Foreign minister Jean Victor Geneus told the UN Security Council on Monday: “The situation is generally under control and calm has returned.”
His country’s business associations disagree. They said jointly on Tuesday: “These troubles have systematically paralysed all sectors of activity in the whole country, closing down businesses, schools, and even government offices. Looting and arson in gas stations, businesses, private houses, the premises of international organisations and even state institutions, blocking of roads with barricades...blocking of fuel terminals by gang leaders...those are the facts.”
Haiti’s troubles took a turn for the worse on September 12 when Prime Minister Ariel Henry more than doubled the price of gas and diesel to US$1.28 and US$1.50 per litre.
Gangs quickly cut access to the Varreux terminal in Port-au-Prince, which stores 70 per cent of the country’s fuel. Circulating video footage shows roads blocked by shipping containers, and a deep trench seemingly excavated by heavy construction equipment.
Dwindling supplies of fuel which had already left the terminal are selling unofficially from US$4.50 to more than US$11 per litre.
Getting rid of fuel subsidies was politically explosive, but economically imperative. Fuel and electricity subsidies and related tax exemptions eat up half of Haiti’s minuscule tax revenue. An estimated 90 per cent of the benefits go to the richest ten or 20 per cent. Meanwhile, half the population is under-nourished.
To be fair to Geneus, he did say calm had returned “with the exception of a few isolated cases” and in “many parts of the country”.
But the business leaders are closer to the mark. Protesters have been shot, and some killed, in the capital and a string of provincial centres. Banks and businesses have been on lockdown. Streets are deathly quiet.
More than 2,000 tonnes of emergency food has been looted from two World Food Programme depots. The only supermarket in Haiti’s second city, Cap Haïtien, was looted on Wednesday.
There have been violent attacks and arson at police stations, government offices and law courts. The women’s prison has been broken open, its inmates parading afterwards close to a bandit stronghold.
Hospitals struggle to stay open, with fuel for generators running dry. One received emergency fuel from Digicel, but that company has suffered vandalised fibre-optic cable, and struggles to get diesel to power its masts’ generators and transport staff.
A major industrial estate shut down from Sunday for lack of fuel, with 12,500 employees laid off.
Bizarrely, a shipping container consigned to Haiti’s Anglican church was opened, to reveal 18 automatic weapons.
The US State Department advises, “Do not travel to Haiti.”
Perhaps 20,000 have fled homes to escape gang wars. Schools, meanwhile, are supposed to reopen on Monday.
To maintain order, Haiti’s police force has a supposed strength, on paper, of just 12,000—less than twice Trinidad and Tobago’s, for a population of 12 million.
Haiti’s disturbances are not spontaneous outbursts. A senior White House policy aide Juan Gonzalez said last week that they are “financed by... people that often don’t even live in Haiti, who have mansions in different parts of the world, and are paying for people to go into the streets”. They resist threats to their “preferential arrangements”.
The IMF (International Monetary Fund), Haiti’s largest aid donor, commented in July, “Gangs have expanded control over regions and infrastructure, at times bringing economic activity to a halt.”
Gang leader (and ex-policeman) Jimmy Cherizier on Wednesday told prime minister Ariel Henry to resign and leave the country to avoid a bloodbath, as the Afghan president did last year.
So, what next?
An election would be no easy answer. Gang leaders would push hard for political power.
Haiti’s 2015 election was marked by rioting, violence and alleged fraud, with final-round turnout at 21 per cent. Faced with 54 first-round presidential candidates, fewer than nine per cent of registered voters picked the eventual winner, Jovenel Moïse.
Moïse was assassinated in July last year. We don’t know who was behind the killing. Successive investigating magistrates have resigned, some fearing for their lives.
His unelected successor, Ariel Henry, rules by decree. There is no Parliament or electoral council.
Outside intervention? A Haitian university professor on Monday told Haiti’s Radio Magik that the US could “solve the gang problem in a weekend”.
Dream on. Remember George Bush and his “Mission Accomplished” banner in Iraq?
A 13-year UN peacekeeping mission was finally withdrawn in 2017, and nobody inside Haiti or elsewhere says they want to reconstitute it.
The US is pushing in the UN for sanctions against gang leaders and their apparent backers, and wants elections “as soon as conditions allow”.
Caricom is “gravely concerned”. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, appeals for calm. Justin Trudeau last week called a meeting at the UN.
The neighbouring Dominican Republic is building a 164-kilometre border wall. Their president says Haiti has “low-intensity civil war”.
White House aide Gonzalez says some kind of outside help is needed: “Just leaving it up to Haitians to resolve their problems, I think ignores the really, really concerning and deteriorating situation inside the country.” But there are risks both ways.
He also says: “There really is not an easy fix.” Too right.
• Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.
His country’s business associations disagree. They said jointly on Tuesday: “These troubles have systematically paralysed all sectors of activity in the whole country, closing down businesses, schools, and even government offices. Looting and arson in gas stations, businesses, private houses, the premises of international organisations and even state institutions, blocking of roads with barricades...blocking of fuel terminals by gang leaders...those are the facts.”
Haiti’s troubles took a turn for the worse on September 12 when Prime Minister Ariel Henry more than doubled the price of gas and diesel to US$1.28 and US$1.50 per litre.
Gangs quickly cut access to the Varreux terminal in Port-au-Prince, which stores 70 per cent of the country’s fuel. Circulating video footage shows roads blocked by shipping containers, and a deep trench seemingly excavated by heavy construction equipment.
Dwindling supplies of fuel which had already left the terminal are selling unofficially from US$4.50 to more than US$11 per litre.
Getting rid of fuel subsidies was politically explosive, but economically imperative. Fuel and electricity subsidies and related tax exemptions eat up half of Haiti’s minuscule tax revenue. An estimated 90 per cent of the benefits go to the richest ten or 20 per cent. Meanwhile, half the population is under-nourished.
To be fair to Geneus, he did say calm had returned “with the exception of a few isolated cases” and in “many parts of the country”.
But the business leaders are closer to the mark. Protesters have been shot, and some killed, in the capital and a string of provincial centres. Banks and businesses have been on lockdown. Streets are deathly quiet.
More than 2,000 tonnes of emergency food has been looted from two World Food Programme depots. The only supermarket in Haiti’s second city, Cap Haïtien, was looted on Wednesday.
There have been violent attacks and arson at police stations, government offices and law courts. The women’s prison has been broken open, its inmates parading afterwards close to a bandit stronghold.
Hospitals struggle to stay open, with fuel for generators running dry. One received emergency fuel from Digicel, but that company has suffered vandalised fibre-optic cable, and struggles to get diesel to power its masts’ generators and transport staff.
A major industrial estate shut down from Sunday for lack of fuel, with 12,500 employees laid off.
Bizarrely, a shipping container consigned to Haiti’s Anglican church was opened, to reveal 18 automatic weapons.
The US State Department advises, “Do not travel to Haiti.”
Perhaps 20,000 have fled homes to escape gang wars. Schools, meanwhile, are supposed to reopen on Monday.
To maintain order, Haiti’s police force has a supposed strength, on paper, of just 12,000—less than twice Trinidad and Tobago’s, for a population of 12 million.
Haiti’s disturbances are not spontaneous outbursts. A senior White House policy aide Juan Gonzalez said last week that they are “financed by... people that often don’t even live in Haiti, who have mansions in different parts of the world, and are paying for people to go into the streets”. They resist threats to their “preferential arrangements”.
The IMF (International Monetary Fund), Haiti’s largest aid donor, commented in July, “Gangs have expanded control over regions and infrastructure, at times bringing economic activity to a halt.”
Gang leader (and ex-policeman) Jimmy Cherizier on Wednesday told prime minister Ariel Henry to resign and leave the country to avoid a bloodbath, as the Afghan president did last year.
So, what next?
An election would be no easy answer. Gang leaders would push hard for political power.
Haiti’s 2015 election was marked by rioting, violence and alleged fraud, with final-round turnout at 21 per cent. Faced with 54 first-round presidential candidates, fewer than nine per cent of registered voters picked the eventual winner, Jovenel Moïse.
Moïse was assassinated in July last year. We don’t know who was behind the killing. Successive investigating magistrates have resigned, some fearing for their lives.
His unelected successor, Ariel Henry, rules by decree. There is no Parliament or electoral council.
Outside intervention? A Haitian university professor on Monday told Haiti’s Radio Magik that the US could “solve the gang problem in a weekend”.
Dream on. Remember George Bush and his “Mission Accomplished” banner in Iraq?
A 13-year UN peacekeeping mission was finally withdrawn in 2017, and nobody inside Haiti or elsewhere says they want to reconstitute it.
The US is pushing in the UN for sanctions against gang leaders and their apparent backers, and wants elections “as soon as conditions allow”.
Caricom is “gravely concerned”. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, appeals for calm. Justin Trudeau last week called a meeting at the UN.
The neighbouring Dominican Republic is building a 164-kilometre border wall. Their president says Haiti has “low-intensity civil war”.
White House aide Gonzalez says some kind of outside help is needed: “Just leaving it up to Haitians to resolve their problems, I think ignores the really, really concerning and deteriorating situation inside the country.” But there are risks both ways.
He also says: “There really is not an easy fix.” Too right.
• Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.