Haiti: plenty questions; any answers?

AT one on Wednesday morning, a squad of black-clad gunmen stormed the home of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse. They shot him 12 times, and ransacked his bedroom and office. His wife Martine was rushed to Florida by air ambulance, badly wounded. Her daughter hid. Two domestic helpers were left tied up.
You can see the crime scene on Google Maps. Search for Pélerin 5, just outside the Haitian elite’s wealthy enclave of Pétionville, on the hills south of Port au Prince.
This was Moïse’s private home. The official residence was demolished after severe damage in the 2010 earthquake.
Spacious houses line the leafy road. There’s a substantial police station. But just a few hundred yards to the north is the tight-packed hillside shanty town of Killick. In Haiti, desperate poverty is never far away.
Who organised this atrocity? Why? And what happens next? We have no idea.
Police say they killed four gunmen. That’s four who won’t be saying who gave the orders. But two were held alive. Others, it seems, are at large.
Videos circulating on social media show a gunman with a megaphone false-flagging the attack to the US Drug Enforcement Agency in American-accented English: “Everybody stand down. DEA operation.”
That sounds like the “Open up – Police” murder tactics used by T&T’s street gangs.
Even at one in the morning, was there no resident armed security team? Was there no hotline to national security headquarters, or indeed to their US counterparts? Did anyone think an armed DEA raid on Haiti’s president sounded like a realistic scenario?
The gunmen are being referred to as mercenaries. Some, it is reported, spoke Spanish. But there are plenty of well-armed, well-organised Haitian gangs.
Just last month, Haiti’s dominant gang leader Jimmy Chérizier released a video clip, surrounded by thugs chanting in Creole: “Revolisyon an kòmanse. Prepare zam nou.” In English that is: “The revolution is starting. Get our weapons ready.”
Maybe he meant what he said. Or maybe there are others from along the shady interface of politics, business and gangsterland who are playing big-boy games.
Life has got no quieter since Chérizier spoke. Gang violence one night last week left 19 dead, including two journalists.
Meanwhile, it’s not at all clear who should in law be running Haiti.
Constitutionally, the chief justice should take over when the president dies. But the former chief justice René Sylvester died from Covid-19 on June 23. And the term in office of the former Judicial Council lapsed last week Friday.
There has been no parliament since January 2020. Elections due in October 2019 were not held. Moïse was ruling by decree.
On June 28, the elections commission announced a new timetable, with first round voting for parliament and a new president on September 26, along with a referendum for a new constitution, and a run-off for the leading candidates on November 21.
Who knows? That might even run to plan.
Under Haiti’s constitution, the president has real executive power. But he appoints a prime minister, who in turn appoints a cabinet.
Haiti has no president, no chief justice and no parliament, but they have two prime ministers.
On Monday this week, Moïse announced a new prime minister, his seventh since taking office in February 2017. That was Ariel Henry, a 71-year-old neurologist. He will need strong nerves. His appointment had been gazetted, and he was due to be sworn in on Wednesday.
Nice timing.
The outgoing prime minister Claude Joseph was appointed only in April. With Moïse riddled with bullets on Wednesday morning, he swiftly took control.
He met the police high command, and on national television announced a state of siege with emergency powers and a curfew, as well as 15 days of national mourning.
But also on Wednesday, Henry said he was now prime minister. He had not yet named his cabinet, but planned to appoint Joseph to foreign affairs. He said the state of siege was not necessary.
And Haiti’s neighbours? Does anyone want to be drawn into this mess?
The Dominican Republic expressed deep sympathy, and promptly closed its border.
Caricom has offered to facilitate national dialogue, but that won’t be easy. Two Caricom countries allow visa-free travel from Haiti. Guyana imposed its visa requirement two weeks ago. The Bahamas has long-standing angst over its large Haitian community.
Joe Biden says the assassination is “very worrisome... We need a lot more information”. That’s clearly true.
I don’t like to think what Donald Trump would be saying if he were still in office.
The last Caricom head to be assassinated was Grenada’s Maurice Bishop, back in 1983. It was crystal clear who was behind that killing. Rightly or wrongly, most of Caricom backed a US-led invasion which quickly seized control, and began a bumpy ride to restored democracy.
None of that will be repeated this time.
Haiti’s last assassinated president was Vilbrun Guillaume Sam, ripped literally to pieces by a mob after seeking asylum in the French Embassy. His death was followed the next day by a US invasion and 19-year military occupation.
That won’t be repeated either.
But what will come next? We’ll know, soon enough. And it may not be nice.
