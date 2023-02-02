Haiti’s pre-Carnival massacre

Last week Thursday, rioters stormed the residence of Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry. Others set up burning barricades. Businesses went full lockdown. A mob surged the airport, where Henry was returning from a foreign trip. He was rescued by a security squad.
Some rioters were active or former police, in uniform or hooded, possibly linked to the shadowy Fantom 509 group.
In the past, Fantom has clashed with police and military, and set fire to government buildings. Two years ago, they were linked to an armed attack on the Belizean football team.
The trigger for last Thursday’s riots was the mob murder of six police officers the day before.
Videos on social media showed six corpses stripped naked, guns on their chests, with masked men using dismembered hands and feet to smoke cigarettes.
Days earlier, another gang killed three police officers in a shootout, then burnt down the police station in Pétionville, Haiti’s elite hillside suburb.
A total of 78 police officers have been killed since July 2021, when Henry was sworn in days after the assassination of former president Jovenel Moïse. Four suspects for that crime were whisked to the US on Wednesday, but the plot remains a mystery.
Haiti has no elected government and no parliament. The last elected officials were ten senators, whose term expired last month. Elections were promised for 2019, for 2021, and again for 2022.
An agreement from December 21 last year promises 2023 elections, with a new president from February 7 next year.
But the main political parties have not signed. There is no electoral machinery in place. A Provisional Electoral Council was dismissed by Henry in 2021. And they’re talking about a new constitution – all with an unelected government and no public consensus.
A security climate where gangsters storm the prime minister’s residence is not ideal for elections.
In 2016, 25 squabbling parties won seats. Just 18 per cent of the electorate voted. In a new election, gang warlords would put up front candidates – or run openly for themselves.
International observers and foreign media? I’m not volunteering. Nine Haitian journalists were killed last year.
On the streets, gangs are in control. There were 1,359 kidnappings last year, and 2,383 murders.
The root causes of crime lie deep – poverty, inequality, family, community structures. These would take a generation of good government to address.
There were 14,861 officers police before the latest killings, with perhaps 9,700 for active duty. That is maybe twice T&T’s police strength, for eight times the population. The police budget is tiny.
In December, 21 judges were fired for lack of integrity, abuse of authority, drunkenness, facilitating release of criminals or insufficient qualifications.
The US State Department says aid for Haitian police is “top priority.” They have supplied equipment, including paint-ball guns. Haiti has paid for armoured vehicles from Canada, but delivery is painfully slow.
Haitians remain desperately poor. Inflation is running at 48 per cent. Last month marked 13 years since the 2010 earthquake.
Transparency International published its corruption perceptions index on Tuesday. Haiti ranked 171 out of 180 countries.
For many, the over-riding goal is to get out. That isn’t easy. The Dominican Republic sent home 143,000 last year. The Bahamas deported 5,000. Haiti is not signed up to Caricom’s free movement of labour.
US President Joe Biden last month said that the US would admit 30,000 a month from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, if they apply through official channels. Others will be sent straight home. Twenty Republican states have challenged this initiative.
Ariel Henry in October asked the UN for “immediate deployment of a specialised armed force.” The UN secretary general António Guterres last month reaffirmed “the urgent need to deploy a specialised international armed force.”
No country wants to take the lead. The US and Canada say the solution must be Haitian led. They are shy of direct involvement. Remember George Bush 20 years ago with his “Mission Accomplished” banner in Iraq?
For now, they have sanctioned high profile Haitians suspected of gang links, including a former president and two former prime ministers.
A 19-year US military occupation of Haiti from 1915 to 1934 was scarred by forced labour, racism and human rights violations.
Historically, even those with the best intentions hit trouble. Oxfam faced a storm in 2018 after reports that the head of its Haiti operations used prostitutes.
A 5,000-strong UN operation from 2004 to 2017 but was dogged at times by conflict with armed gangs and controversy over alleged sexual misconduct. In 2010, Nepali troops were blamed for a disastrous cholera outbreak. The mission chief and senior staff were killed when its headquarters collapsed in the 2010 earthquake.
Any new UN initiative would need backing from the Security Council, where Russia and China each have a veto.
Bahamian embassy staff were caught up in last week’s violence, their vehicle and weapons seized, apparently by out-of-control police. The Dominican Republic swiftly evacuated them by helicopter.
Caricom called last Saturday for Haiti’s police to safeguard peace and order. On Tuesday, Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness said he would support a multinational force. But Haiti’s problems are way too big for its neighbours. It has almost two-thirds of Caricom’s population.
And Carnival? Parades scheduled last Sunday were a total blank. There won’t be much to celebrate this year.