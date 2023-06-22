Hard-knock life

To answer the poll posed by the Express, “Does T&T have the expertise to fix the nation’s roads?” The answer is yes, but that expertise isn’t being hired to do such.

I listened to the JSC on Land and Physical Infrastructure recently, and chairman Deoroop Teemal, a civil engineer by profession, asked questions on whether fixing roads in T&T requires advanced rocket science and a touch of divine intervention. Well, it is not so. In fact, we are wasting valuable parliamentary time to even have an enquiry into the efficiency of road repairs and landslides.