Hardcore Musk

There’s a pre-Musk and post-Musk era when it comes to Twitter. Earlier this year, in May, during the pre-Musk era, I wrote that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was poised to irrevocably change the Twitter platform: not just in content, but also in ideology. True to form, Musk has ushered in a new “brand” of social media as well as a new style of leadership.
The money-making loser
I mentioned in that column that Musk promised to reactivate the Twitter account of former US president Donald Trump. This was contingent on if he was successful with the multi-billion (yes, billion)-dollar bid for Twitter. Both the successful bid and the promise have materialised. Musk admitted at the time of the bid that he was “obviously overpaying” for the company. Still, he went ahead with the deal, raising the eyebrows of many concerning what he had up his billionaire sleeves.
At one point, the deal looked to be off. Musk tried to end the agreement, alleging that Twitter misled him about its poor cybersecurity and inability to root out fake accounts, also known as bots. Near the end of October, the deal was signed, sealed and delivered; and with it, the post-Musk Twitter era was born. In a move to seemingly recuperate the multi-billion-dollar overpayment of the social media platform, Musk initiated a US$8 paid-verification plan on November 9. Musk’s idea allowed users to pay for the coveted Twitter blue check mark—a sign of “verified” usage and status symbol. The blue tick, which was once reserved for professionals, celebrities, politicians and public figures, now became open to anyone. Therein lies a problem that Musk, for all his shrewdness, could not anticipate.
The aftermath of Musk’s money-making scheme paved the way for impersonators and fake news. An account impersonating American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Co tweeted, “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.” Eli Lilly asked Twitter to take it down, but the tweet remained present for hours. The pharmaceutical company’s stock took a four-per cent dive. Eli Lilly has since stopped showing ads on Twitter. It is estimated that approximately half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers have stopped advertising on the social network.
The freedom-of-speech extremist
In true Musk fashion, he took to his newly owned social platform on November 18 to conduct a—get this—Twitter poll, for users to vote on whether to “reinstate former President Trump”. The poll swung 52 per cent-48 per cent in favour of reinstating Trump. Musk followed the poll by tweeting “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”: “The voice of the people is the voice of God”.
There are at least two ways to read both the poll and the reason behind the poll. Both reasons do not bode well for the future of social media or political ideology. Firstly, were these actual people voting? Musk, who alleged that Twitter was overridden with spam bots during his bid war, seemed very assured that these were all actual people. Secondly, Musk did not need to conduct what we all know is the all-too-reliable Twitter poll (sarcasm, of course) to reactivate Trump’s account. If, as Musk believes, these were real people voting, then there’s a much bigger problem than just a billionaire with way too much time on his hands and way too much money to spend.
The poll was started three days after Trump announced on November 15 his presidential candidacy for the 2024 election. So, make what you will of the caption. Was Musk referring to reinstating the account of Trump or the presidency? Who knows at this point. What we do know is that Musk is clearly committed to new principles of a kind of self-ordained freedom of speech. This is even less desirable when the prospect involves Mr Trump. While Trump has since stated that he has no reason for returning to Twitter because of his own alternate platform, Truth Social, Musk has signalled an intention to let freedom of speech attain levels of toxic that may be unprecedented for even Twitter. Even Kanye West—sorry, Ye—had his account unblocked after the rapper’s anti-Semitic tweets. Musk welcomed Ye back by tweeting “Shalom :)”—Hebrew for “peace, harmony and completeness”. The irony is that the environment created by Musk is far from “Shalom”.
The unempathetic negotiator
Since the billionaire’s takeover of Twitter, the post-Musk era has seen hundreds of employees resign or be laid off. On November 17, Musk set a deadline for all employees to respond “yes” on a Google form indicating their desire to remain at the company for what he calls “Twitter 2.0”. According to employees, Musk sent an internal e-mail outlining that “Twitter 2.0” will be “extremely hardcore”; long hours and high intensity. Employees who did not respond “yes” to the e-mail would be given three months’ severance.
What might be coming normal for Musk and for Twitter should by no means be normalised. Musk’s hardcore leadership may be easily identifiable, but sometimes it isn’t always necessarily so. Being able to identify the techniques and traits of a toxic workplace could bring employees closer to calling out and resisting such hardcore forms of leadership. Billionaires and one-percenters like Musk are out of touch with their workforce. As we emerge from the pandemic and its associated Covid fatigue, we are predisposed to the risk of a different kind of pandemic: workplace burnout. Going hardcore isn’t worth this risk.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.