Hardcore Musk

This is an open letter to the Ministry and Minister of Works.

Please have the relevant department check the roads in and around Freeport and Couva. These roads are in dire need of repair.

Due to the traffic, the large trailers and other large transport vehicles use roads not designed for this type of traffic.

This includes, but is not limited to, the roads from Freeport Mission Road west to the Main Road, from Balmain Road west along Camden Road across the Main Road west to the Exchange Road, then to the estate, through Roystonia to the Exchange Road.

There are also two subsidiary roads that lead north from Couva to Chaguanas which assist residents in avoiding some of the traffic heading into Port of Spain. The Caroni Savannah Road is also in poor condition.

These large, heavy transport vehicles are also passing through the residential roads of Roystonia and causing major damage.

The result is a number of roads that are hazards to regular vehicles on the best of days.

The holes are deep and numerous; aligning one’s car seems a waste of time and money. I invite other commuters to add their concerns, as I am certain there are others who have had the same experiences as myself.

I thank you, Minister, for your attention.

Annie Downie

Roystonia, Couva

