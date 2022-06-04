Harden children bound to feel

Until Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley invoked its existence on Friday, many might have forgotten about the commission of enquiry into the State’s $500 million ­acquisition of lands along the highway extension to Point Fortin.

Since its appointment three years ago, the enquiry chaired by Justice Sebastian Ventour has shown no public sign of life. In March, attorney Reginald Armour, SC, who was to support the CoE, was appointed ­attorney general, presumably leaving a vacancy to be filled. Perhaps Covid got in its way.