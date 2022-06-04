Harden children bound to feel

A “harden” child is a stubborn child who has to feel wrath to understand the lesson. Trinidad is a “harden” child! It repeats its experiences without learning from them. When the country is splintered, and only the rich can survive, you are looking for trouble. You will never stop corruption when you have one law for rich people and another for everyone else. Even when the money is finished, you will have those who will seek to profit from your and the country’s misfortunes.
We have chosen to forget the 1937 Butler era. He who shrewdly understood the need for workers, be they African or East Indian, to unite to fight for their rights is now merely a name. Unlike the Grenadian-born fighter, we do not wish to come together to improve our lot in life. We now bow to colonising marauding companies. We look past the results of his struggles (two commissions—Forster and Moyne) to correct the wrongs perpetrated. We forget the pernicious Shop Hours Ordinance that sought to capsize the business success of the non-white group who controlled the Henry, George and Charlotte streets trade (Rennie, 1974). We fail to tell the story of how Gonzales and Morvant came into being. We now denigrate black schoolchildren and do not believe they could amount to anything.
Our history is not taught. This quote captures the interplay between rich companies and the rights of their workers. In 1837, Lord Cadman said, “...not surprised that there are riots. Leaseholds [an oil company] have built splendid accommodation for their white employees and done nothing for their coloured and black... it is essential to consider the needs and amenities of native employees.
The problem is that Beaumont here and Johnston in Trinidad have got a South African Gold-mining complex about ‘niggers’. Leaseholds is very wealthy and paying enormous dividends and is foolishly short-sighted over its treatment of labour.”
Why are we still short-sighted in 2022? Then the Forster Commission remarked “it would be unreasonable to expect anything but discontent”. The neglect of workers was and still is so evident.
Unfulfilled expectations and perceived unfair treatment are the fuel for social unrest. We should have learnt that from 1970 and 1988. In 1956, the People’s National Movement (PNM) was an organisation for social improvement, but by 1970, the worsening economic situation and the disappointment with the social progress led to an uprising. Two years into the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government, there was an implosion when the country could not pay its foreign bills. The internecine war within the party was not helpful. These events resulted in the IMF’s 1988 entry and a Structural Adjustment loan from the World Bank. The poor suffered. The Public Services Association boasted 65,000 members. By 1990, we had the opportunistic intervention by the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen when they breached the Parliament. Sadly, there was the view that the then-government ministers deserved the harsh treatment meted out. Was it their fault?
Since then, oil and gas revenues have intoxicated us. The Fortunates retreated into their enclaves, protected by private security, and have sent their children to private schools while leaving the public schools, hospitals and Police Service to disintegrate.
The country’s wealth passed through the hands of the government (who collected royalties from the energy companies) to those who lived gilded lives. The implicit agreement is that the parasites could suck the country dry, but leave the people uneducated about their power.
The governments would dole out goodies at election time, and their candidates could be corrupt without penalty. Leave the public ignorant about the fleeting nature of energy resources; create no plan to transform the economy. The poor get the dregs when there is a “boom”, but bear the pain when the gas price collapses. Our money always has wings.
Who connects the dots between the worsening state of affairs and the burgeoning wealth of the few? Which trade unionist has taken up the Butler transformative mantle? If businesses refuse to be loyal, except to their profitability, why trust them? Where is the university when our successive administrations pursue harebrained schemes that squander the resources that could be used to help the less fortunate?
How different is the 1990 looting from the law and order breakdown we now see? Where is the outrage for the obscenely inflated price tags for public works? Is grand theft acceptable because “is we party”?
This brazen dishonesty leads some to look for a Messiah who would wreak the vengeance of Moko on the corrupt elites. But this is a vain hope rooted in our pain and instinctual sense of fairness. History shows us that such pretenders end up being even more corrupt. Men who have been unaccountable in dealing with funds of the organisations they led now seek to convince us they are the answer! Steups!
Those who doan listen will feel! Stalin, light the chalice! Vampire passing!