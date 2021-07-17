Hassle for Hassel

Many lives and our economic survival depend on the availability of vaccines in sufficient numbers to vaccinate 70 per cent or greater of the adult population.

We are reopening for business before the 70 per cent target is achieved and before more is known about the Delta variant, described as “relentless”. That is a significant risk, but I do acknowledge movement in a safer direction with the reported arrival last week of enough doses of Sinopharm vaccine for 400,000 people and the Prime Minister being pictured taking it.