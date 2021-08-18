Have we tried empathy?

The recent reopening of the retail sector in Trinidad and Tobago is a welcome respite for local business.
As people-traffic increases, however, the imperative to be vaccinated becomes all the more urgent. There has already been talk of requiring customers to be vaccinated in order to enter stores. This is a dangerous precedent to set. To ensure we do not run the risk of creating another “class” of citizen—the unvaccinated—perhaps we should consider empathy when trying to convince the vaccine-hesitant. Think of it this way: when was the last time you changed your own behaviour after being forced, shamed, blamed or marginalised?
History has taught us that treating other people unequally never ends well. Increasing the vaccination numbers, therefore, needs to be approached with greater tact.
With greater freedom of movement comes greater responsibility. This means adhering to the public health protocols: wear masks, wash hands, and physically distance. We’ve been able to do this in public because we’ve been forced to. The State has kept up its side of the social bargain by enforcing these regulations. The final piece of the pandemic-fighting puzzle, arguably the most important piece, however, relies on a matter of personal responsibility—the other side of the social bargain. We haven’t been able to do this. The good news is that vaccination numbers are nominally increasing. The bad news is that the rate of vaccination hasn’t been increasing fast enough—at least not when the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant is considered.
The State has tried to help us make personally responsible decisions with multiple awareness advertisements, private-public sector partnerships and NGO-sponsored education campaigns, but these haven’t yielded the kind of results we’ve hoped for. Albert Einstein is often credited with saying the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results. This seems applicable here.
This pandemic, along with our own epidemic of misinformation and disinformation, requires us to adopt a new strategy, a strategy that isn’t condescending toward falsity, but understanding the belief in false information.
There seems to be at least three kinds of people where the matter of vaccination is concerned. The first two are you either believe in the vaccine science wholeheartedly, or you are more fearful of the consequences of Covid than you are of the side effects of the vaccination, real or imagined.
I admit that my own personal decision to take the vaccine placed me in the second group of people. I decided that the benefits of getting the vaccination outweighed the disadvantages of not getting it. The third group is the vaccine-hesitant. This group, however, is less likely to be convinced by fear. Because, let’s face it, if they were afraid of contracting Covid, they probably would have gotten the vaccine by now. A different strategy, therefore, is needed. One that doesn’t seek to instil fear, but rather attempts to empathise—not sympathise. The former involves placing yourself in their shoes, while the latter involves pitying their decision to not be vaccinated.
Perhaps our vaccination strategy needs to have an injection, pun intended, of empathy. More empathy and less aggressive ads that make the unvaccinated population feel threatened. We’re dealing with human beings, and when human beings feel threatened, their instinct is fight or flight. If we continue to treat unvaccinated persons as stupid or “covidiots”, then we achieve the opposite of getting them vaccinated. In psychology this is called “belief perseverance”—maintaining a belief despite evidence that contradicts it. As much as we’ve tried to fight misinformation and disinformation with facts, these facts seem to have only reinforced the false beliefs.
Empathy involves listening to the concerns of the unvaccinated and responding with facts. It also involves patience—a lot of patience. I experienced this first-hand with my mother, bless her stubborn soul, who after months of being nagged by me to get vaccinated, finally made her personal decision to do so—without any further intervention by me. If, like me, you’ve been trying to convince that one person to be vaccinated, without success, then you should adopt my approach. Empathise. Listen, respond with facts, and have patience.
Maybe empathy is what has been lacking in the numerous media campaigns. We just might find that if we incorporate empathy in our vaccination efforts, then we stand a greater chance of increasing the level of inoculation.
—The author is a PhD student and teaching associate at the University of Massachusetts