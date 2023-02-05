Have you noticed...?

So, have you ever noticed that systems persist, remain, or are set up to have the desired outcomes, no matter the rebranding, the technology, the expertise, the intention, the ambition, the pretence?
This is true for many public service offices, but especially Licensing Office.
For as long as I have known myself as an adult (only really a few years), the Licensing Office has been confusing with inefficient systems that allowed for various levels of corruption. Now, I do give kudos. There has been some improvement where now you can go online to see if your vehicle is registered in the system, which also documents your tickets and demerit points. The system has been revamped and even the traffic tickets now are given with a QR code. But the communication and customer flow remain the same as it has always been.
Going online to find out what you need for a transaction gives you one list of requirements. You can also ask colleagues who have been there recently, and they will also give you a different list of what they required a month ago when they also went. So, you cover yourself by having everything from both lists. When you arrive, there is still the perennial everyone going for lunch at the same time (do public service offices still do this? How can this still be a thing?).
There is still the perennial confusion at the entrance with the very polite guards giving directions on who requires what and what form to use and what copy of what is needed. Invariably there are always a few things not mentioned from either list that you have to suddenly get as an absolute requirement. And where would you find such items? In the various kiosks on the periphery of the same said compound.
When you fill out the forms and get whatever is needed, and you wait until sometime far after the mass lunch hour, you are finally allowed inside. Again, as per the perennial, there are minimal signs, and you have no idea where to go. You guess and join a line and as you move, you realise everyone, and I mean everyone, is looking confused at every junction. People are unsure of what is required, where to go, what to do.
The desired outcome is confusion, which acts like smoke and fog, hiding whatever corners one wants to cut. There has been some upgrade, but if we really want change, it starts with changing the actual basic system to one that’s customer-friendly, clear and transparent.
So, have you ever noticed that the American advertisements for anything deemed less favourable always have actors who are less attractive, less fit, more brown and from minority races? The advertisements for anti-depression medication—Jose, and Sheniqua. Medication for constipation—Maria, and Khalil. HIV medication—Giovanni, and Matthias. Even diabetes—it is always an older black couple. Eczema—Dimitri. Good financial decisions, new home, chocolate, cruise ship, new car—it will be instead John and Charlotte, generically pretty, fit, smiling, good clothes, not brown. At least in multi shades of brown Trinbago, there is an effort to have multi-ethnic representation.
I think we need to be aware of the subliminal messages advertisements, movies and television fare send. The stereotypical roles that we see on screen for persons who look like us can limit the dreams and visions we have for ourselves, without us even realising.
It actually goes both ways. As a brown person, when in the media or the television spotlight, it is really important to represent, to provide an image conduit into which persons like you can evolve. On the other hand, it is also important to break and ignore moulds of stereotypes and cultural expectations proactively and consciously.
So, have you ever noticed that as you get older, your head gets bigger? Supposedly there is an increase in skull width and mastoid size. In addition, cartilage continues to grow so your ears and nose get bigger. The forehead shifts forward, and the cheekbones move backwards. Your physical body also shrinks. So yes, as you do age, your head, nose and ears can look bigger relative to the rest of your body. Jeezanages. I am going to fight this age thing until the end. Big head, grey hair, joint pains, poor eyesight, sagging everything. What the!
So, have you ever noticed that for Carnival, either you are in or out, partying or not going to a single fete or lime? There is no in-between. And if you are doing the staying-out thing, you have to not engage in a calypso tent, not listen to particular radio stations, ignore the soca songs on Facebook, no concerts, no cooler fete, no liming on the Avenue, no panyards.
For Carnival is like an addictive drug that gives you endorphin release. Once you make a mistake and have a taste, even just a touch, you immediately feel the Carnival sweetness coursing through your veins. That rhythmic wine, that jump with friends, that bazodee music. That jumbie grabs your soul and you are hooked and now, like a spranger, you stalk your friends for the next Carnival lime.
I done notice. Like Baron, ah feeling it, feeling it.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with the UWI and a member of TEL institute.