‘He never repented’

THE first and only face-to-face encounter I had with Yasin Abu Bakr was on a green bus belonging to the Defence Force.
And that day the Muslimeen leader caused me to abandon my journalistic impartiality.
It’s not something I’m very proud of but just a few minutes before, Bakr had walked out of TTT, on Maraval Road, with his hands in the air, signalling the surrender of he and his misguided marauders after an attempted coup that many people never recovered from.
So by the time I made my way along the aisle between the seats, shuffling behind the other media heading towards the instigator of a period that should live in infamy, I got there to hear Bakr saying something about he “did it for the people”.
I didn’t want to listen to much more and turned on my heels heading back off the bus, mumbling “bullsh..” to whoever was in earshot.
My excuse still is that patriotism and love for country clouded my reporter’s perspective and I didn’t need to record Bakr’s raison d’etre for his homicidal expedition that left parts of Trinidad burnt and looted, some of the properties owned or rented by businesses that never reopened.
Far more the fathers and mothers and sons and daughters who didn’t make it home that fateful Friday—July 27, 1990—and over the next five days of treason.
So when I left Bakr on that bus, I thought he would be driven off to be locked away and didn’t expect the next time I saw him he would be walking among the free as if nothing had happened.
It was a couple years later and I was in the post office on the ground floor of Salvatori Building, tending to some personal business, when I spotted him walk in across the room with a couple followers.
When I completed my transaction, I headed in his direction, passing right behind him and blurting out: “Abu Bakr, you should be rotting in jail!”
Coward that I am, I then increased my pace and walked out of the building, not looking back until I was well on the way to Express House on the other side of Independence Square.
He was clad in his usual white garments, just as he was on that rainy Emancipation Day 31 years ago when Trinidad and Tobago was in the news for all the wrong reasons.
As Bakr strode up Maraval Road taking instructions from the Defence Force personnel as he was patted down and searched, the international media were on spot, CNN and BBC’s best reporting on the conclusion of an unlikely Caribbean coup d’etat.
The next day most of the press corps were gone, chasing the next big story, which then was Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, while Trinidad and Tobago’s nightmare never went away for some poor souls, Bakr causing grief and ruin for so many of those that he claimed to be helping.
In the three decades since, I wasn’t personally aware of his other good or bad deeds, but I do know what Bakr did back in 1990...and he was never made to pay.
The day after he died last Thursday, someone who was at the Red House when Bakr’s other mutinous band stormed in and took the Prime Minister hostage, asked to comment on his passing, uttered a choice cuss word followed by “what you want me to say?!”
But he made sure to state that Bakr “never repented” for his deeds.
For that survivor and the relatives of those who perished in the violence, the blood Bakr spilled was still on his hands.
But now that he is gone, we will have to let his God decide whether he gets to rest in peace.
Marlon Miller
is Express news editor