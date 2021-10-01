Heat in de place

It seems more recent than it probably is, but I recall a time when our average temperatures were around the mid-twenties. It stands out because I remember once remarking to myself that the 29°C recorded on some sultry day was unusually high, and when it became so much more common, I began to wonder if this was going to be the norm.
I look back and see us as children, armed with folded newspapers, the firm backing of calendars and even the torn-off folds of cardboard boxes, fanning ourselves diligently. At nights, when the bedroom windows were closed, mostly to keep out mosquitoes and night dew, it was often uncomfortably hot. Outdoors, during the daytime, caught up in our games, we never noticed the heat. It was always more apparent in the indoor stillness. On some days, my grandmother upstairs would be sweltering as I read aloud—one hand making pendulum passes over her with a makeshift fan—as we drifted into soporific afternoon states.
Houses then were usually well ventilated, designed to let breezes flow freely. There were wooden jalousies, upper walls would often have what they called ventilation blocks, or wooden, grill-type strips, latticework. Sometimes they might be artfully designed, but mostly they were utilitarian; light and ventilation being the primary functions.
A few years ago, visiting a patient on the third floor at the Port of Spain General Hospital, I was struck by the coolness of the ward. It was a refreshing surprise, and naturally my curiosity was aroused. It turned out that the architecture, like most at the time, had factored in the strategic placement of vents and windows to allow the breezes to mingle and waft through the building. No air-conditioning, and although there were fans, they were not in use at the time. It was a reminder of how we could make use of nature with minimal corrosion of the environment.
In my childhood, electric fans were not so common. We had a small desk fan that we would be forever moving around to provide relief in the hot spots. Soon enough, the head could no longer support itself, and it had to be propped with either a book or an eight-track tape. It meant no oscillation was possible, so it had to be strategically aimed. Although it made a racket, it worked, and so it endured.
Homes have become much more insulated. Open-floor plans do not extend to open walls. Everything is closed off to accommodate air-conditioning units. Everything is barricaded to deter intruders. A power outage could transform a space into a furnace these days. Pity those under the amplification of exposed galvanised roofs.
Temperatures have soared to new averages. Nowadays by ten o’clock, a morning is already shimmering at 30°C. It is already 31°C at this time today, and it will get higher and higher. It has meant reconfiguring my day because it is hard to muster energy to move around, much less think when you feel sapped so quickly. Water and more water, until I feel I can hear my insides sloshing around when I walk.
My gardening outings have been shortened, dictated by whether I can get out there at dawn. I’ve watched plants shrivel almost overnight after a robust day of sunshine. Most of my potted plants have been moved to the little shed at the back. Thankfully, there has been rain.
But even the rain comes savagely, torrentially and often destructively. Yesterday, sun shining, rain pouring. Last week, hail. Things are changing. My daughter came by last week, tormented by a headache and almost feverish from a morning’s exposure to the sun. She had used an umbrella, worn a hat, applied sunscreen, and kept herself hydrated. I was reminding her how she used to spend all day with her father at Maracas Bay with no side effects. It’s a different kind of heat now, she said.
It’s true. While we have always known the weather associated with living in a tropical country, the quality of the hotness has changed somehow. I figure there had always been the respite of plentiful vegetation; shade from trees filtering the impact of the sun’s rays. I hadn’t quite realised how significant it was until the first time I visited New York in the summer of the mid-eighties. The heat, trapped between the skyscrapers and the carpet of concrete, stunned me. It was unlike even the hottest day I had previously experienced. It was still, heavy and so remarkably oppressive that it felt like being inside an oven, slow roasting. That’s what it feels like now, here, in our tropical space.
There was a time when I would stand at my kitchen window, washing dishes and marvelling at the youngsters playing cricket or football in the Aranjuez Savannah, heedless of the midday sun. I know lockdown has curtailed that, but now when I look out, there is a visible shimmering haze hovering over the green pasture. It is rare to see anyone braving it out there.
I suppose that as we humans have imposed ourselves carelessly and selfishly on our environment, we are now being subjected to the consequences of the imbalances we have caused.
The sad part is that the destruction seems to have crossed into the realm of the irreversible. Whether we like it or not, the heat is on.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
