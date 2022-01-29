Hello! What’s happening, Africa?

Last Monday, the President of Burkina Faso was overthrown in a military coup. Africa has now had six coups since August 2020: Mali (two), Chad, Guinea, Sudan, and now Burkina Faso.
While this is nowhere near the 1970s when the continent had 25 overthrows, observers say conditions are ripe for more military takeovers. UN chief António Guterres has urged the Security Council to effectively deter this “epidemic of coups”.
What’s happening, Africa? Things were going so well just a few years ago. In a 2014 column, “Africa’s opportunity”, I wrote: “Not since the departure of the colonial powers has there been such optimism for Africa. Most countries are at peace, children are attending school in record numbers, the AIDS pandemic has been tamed and people are living longer. Economies across sub-Saharan Africa are ‘humming’, with average GDP growth of over six per cent, fuelled by increased export earnings and growing consumer demand.”
Indeed, the start of the millennium saw Africa’s economy “on an upward trajectory” from better economic policies. The Heavily Indebted Poor Country Initiative by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led to a substantial reduction in debt levels. I said “trade between Sub-Saharan Africa and the rest of the globe increased by 200 per cent with exports leaping to more than US$400 billion annually, mainly from multinational exploitation of oil, natural gas, precious metals and diamonds but also with rapid growth in other sectors. Manufacturing output has doubled, with the African Development Bank projecting that foreign investment would reach a record $80 billion in 2014, with a larger share of the money going to manufacturing”. The development is real, said Simon Freemantle, senior political economist in Johannesburg.
And progress was percolating to the people. Approximately 225 million people moved from poverty to lower middle class status since the turn of the century. The consumer market was flourishing. Enormous shopping malls were springing up; Walmart, Honda, Heineken and Coca-Cola were among multinationals investing billions in Africa; there were more cars on the roads, greater foreign travel and cellphones everywhere. We also had Africa’s instrument to become a global economic powerhouse, its Continental Free Trade Area, a unified market of 1.2 billion people with a combined GDP of US$3 trillion, adopted in Kigali in 2018. I asked, “Is this Africa’s century?”
Alas, Covid came in 2020, derailing wonderful progress and pushing the region into its first recession in 25 years as global trade contracted in the commodities. Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa was predicted to fall to -3.3 per cent, exposing vulnerable groups, and threatening, said the World Bank, to “push 43 million people into extreme poverty and erase at least five years of progress in fighting poverty in Africa”.
Both the Bank and the IMF expect Africa’s post-Covid economic recovery to be an uphill battle, with the region’s real GDP per capita regressing in 2021 back to its 2007 level, the Bank warned. Once again there is the call for economic diversification. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, says, “Every time there is a crisis, it’s like a song: we must diversify, we must diversify! But after the crisis, we forget. Take agriculture. It must be modernised, the value chains must be developed!” Sounds very familiar?!
And now we have this most disturbing spate of military coups again endangering democracy on the continent. “Autocracy is again on the rise,” says Robert Rotberg in Africa Executive. Last year, John Campbell and Nolan Quinn wrote for the Council on Foreign Relations that “more Africans live under fully or partially authoritarian states today than in the last two decades”.
Even before the pandemic, there was democratic decline, with “an increasing number of African leaders undermining term limits or rigging elections to remain in power”. Covid-19 provided further pretext for autocratic action, postponing elections in Somalia and Ethiopia, “muzzling opposition figures in Uganda and Tanzania, and imposing restrictions on media across the continent”.
Additionally, extremism threatens stability and democracy across much of Africa, with Boko Haram in Nigeria and the Sahel, Al-Shabaab in Somalia and the Islamist insurgency in Mozambique. In an in-depth exploration, the Financial Times reveals that “a jihadi gold rush is fuelling violence in Africa”, with armed groups vying for control of mines and the lucrative trade in the precious metal which ends up being refined in Dubai. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger constitute the tri-state region, much of the Sahel, “now the global centre of Islamic State and al-Qaeda militancy with a surge in jihadi activity, killing thousands, displacing millions and rendering wide swaths of the region completely ungoverned”. The destabilisation now threatens the wider region, including coastal states like Ivory Coast and Ghana.
But Africans want democracy. The Afrobarometer survey conducted in 34 countries between 1999 and 2021 reveal 70 per cent of citizens prefer democracy to any other form of government. Most instructive, the vast majority, 76 per cent, are “dissatisfied” with how democracy is conducted in 26 of the 34 countries, underscoring the view that “democracy in Africa is threatened from within”.
Will the continent’s hopes be realised? It all begs the question, what is happening, Africa?