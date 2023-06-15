Helping T&T: What Biden can do

United States President Joe Biden has properly identified that rebuilding strategic ties with the Caribbean and Latin America are in his country’s “undeniable self-interest”.
“When we strengthen our alliances, we strengthen our power and our ability to disrupt threats before they reach our shores,” President Biden stated in outlining the US’s considered response “to meeting all the challenges of our changing world”.
Indeed, the USA’s active diplomatic and economic re-engagement with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean is equally in each other’s core security and economic interests.
It is refreshing and gratifying to hear President Biden proclaim a commitment to working “with our closest allies and partners” and in “renewing our own enduring sources of national strength”. The leader of the free world has spoken – and outlined a strategic approach – against a background of deepening involvement in the region, much of it predatory, by certain countries, most notably Russia, China, and Iran.
The strategic location of Latin America and the Caribbean and their relative economic vulnerability are malleable targets for Russia’s sinister ideological designs, China’s economic soft diplomacy and the terrorist ambitions that emerge from Iran. The region’s susceptibility has been worsened by the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wrecked some shoe-string economies that are reliant on agriculture and tourism.
The circumstances are made even more fertile by the path away from democracy and toward authoritarianism chosen by leaders of some hemispheric countries. The geopolitical stagecraft of Russia, China, and Iran could seriously destabilise societies that are virtually at the doorstep of the United States and already within the sphere of the Russia-Cuba axis and Venezuelan totalitarianism.
President Biden is correct in asserting that strengthening the alliance is “how we ensure the American people are able to live in peace, security and prosperity.” US security and its historic influence throughout the region are at stake. But in countering the undoubted impact of the Russian, Chinese and Iranian initiatives, it is vitally important that the United States carefully weigh the appeal and worth of their respective programmes to the target countries.
Moscow has been ostensibly promoting trade and military arms and equipment sales, while masking its propaganda campaign and covert cyber espionage. As with Russia, China has been working at eroding US hemispheric influence. Beijing’s major scheme, the Belt and Road Initiative, could economically ensnare many of the 70 vulnerable countries where infrastructural development is taking place. Among other countries, Trinidad and Tobago has invited the participation of China in several costly public works, most without public procurement scrutiny.
China has provided preferential interest loan rates, and projects are tied to the provision of Chinese material and labour. The exposure to Iranian-sponsored terrorism is real and worrisome in light of Hezbollah’s attacks in Latin America, and the flight of Trinidad and Tobago jihadists to the Middle East. The number of ISIS recruits from Trinidad and Tobago had made the twin-island state, per capita, a major global recruitment source.
The systematic machinations of Russia, China and Iran having been unveiled, the US must suitably craft its foreign policy and economic outreach and present itself as the preferred partner. Already most of the region and our superpower neighbour have had long, fraternal, and mutually rewarding relations.
The US is Trinidad and Tobago’s largest trading partner, and both countries share abiding diplomatic and cultural relations. Trinidad and Tobago has been a reliable associate at the Organisation of American States and at other international and hemispheric agencies . In the “core strategic proposition” which President Biden has put forward, the United States must make essential investments in Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the region.
The United States must work alongside the Caribbean and Latin America in seeking to deepen and diversify respective economies and to grant greater market access to manufacturers.
There is a need for revision and strengthening of the Caribbean Basin Initiative, especially in light of the parity granted to NAFTA countries such as Mexico. The US must acknowledge that China is exploiting the soft underbelly of the region’s struggling economies, high debt, and steep unemployment.
There should be collaboration between the US and the region in the establishment of green industries and in confronting the urgent challenge of climate change. With its vast resources, the United States should consider deep-rooted involvement in depressed communities in Trinidad and Tobago and elsewhere where there is prevalent gang violence, narco-trafficking, and widespread use of illegal arms. The US could implement applicable policies and empower the non-governmental sector to engage at-risk youths of these communities, with education and skills programmes as a primary tool.
With such a resolute approach, the US could be assured of an enduring and rewarding re-engagement.
The author is MP for Mayaro