WE reach, you could say, in usage of a kind recognised by the Lise Wiser dictionary of T&T “creole”, citing one-time Express reference to a high defined as “where pan reach”. “We reach” now conforms to an authoritative reckoning by the Nigel Henry poll.
Which is just now the most recent finding that Covid-19 anxieties have become “the most predominant issue of national concern”. It is, or should be, what will ultimately determine which party’s symbol will gain voters’ approval.
Health or healthy survival has risen, without warning, to the top of the agenda. According to the Nigel Henry poll, the Dr Keith Rowley PNM administration has been “widely favoured”. Three out of four voters have expressed satisfaction with “the Government’s handling of the pandemic”.
Covid-19 is the test in which the Rowley administration has scored a winning distinction. No other measure matters to the same degree. Echoes of murderous gunfire hover in the air, even if the latest kill figures show a notable year-to-date drop. But that is capable of being shrugged off when a pandemic, which prompts a sensibility of “panic”, dominates impressions everywhere.
The coming voting exercise is accordingly set to convey the labelling as the Covid-19 election. It was Oxford University, which had long before branded T&T scholars, such as Eric E Williams and Vidia S Naipaul, among the highest achieving in their fields, that this year called specific attention to this country. Last May, Oxford hailed T&T as the best performing among 152 countries, in the response to Covid-19.
On the ground in T&T, such international renown has been taken in stride. Still, it redounds to the credit of the Rowley administration that at least some of its messaging has reached the target.
Despite admonitions toward taking care, however, people, in my own neighbourhood for one, have mostly dismissed the idea and practice of wearing face masks. The suggestion of reducing facial appearance to a standard masked unattractiveness has evidently drawn responses of Trini “cheupsing”, or worse.
Here now is an election season that inevitably draws upon the inspiration of Carnival. In typical motorcades and “walkabouts”, with sound-system accompaniment of purpose-composed road marches, the doctrine of “social distancing” remains in unmet need. Instead, “road-make-to-walk” streetwise demonstration takes command.
Shuffling into a new reality called “normal”, T&T is set for a unique election-campaign experience. With the pandemic, marked by all its daily counts, topping the agenda, it is to the Rowley incumbents that credit is drawn at least till now, for keeping Covid-19 at bay.
As shown by the polls, popular favour is yet to bespeak overwhelming preference for government or opposition. Despite the medical expertise assumed to count among United National Congress (UNC) membership and supporters, Kamla Persad-Bissessar is yet to show herself distinguished by topically knowledgeable advice.
Who indeed has been coaching or prompting the UNC leader? Venturing into the evidently unknown, she has proposed restarting the Point-a-Pierre refinery, almost as if it meant just heedlessly throwing a switch, and hoping for the best.
She is also identified with the proposal to replant a sugar industry. Well, Angostura is still producing liquors based on imports of molasses and other such inputs once cultivated, but now imported into this country.
But the UNC lady has set herself up for ridicule by speaking up for scorned Covid-19 antidotes. Among them are identified sunshiny experiences plentiful in all-season T&T. More relevantly, she has criticised the shortfall in tests aimed at detecting the coronavirus.
Summoning relief during the T&T 2020 post-Carnival months, figures for the virus detected or suspected remained low and largely unchanged. As the country sighed in relief and ventured into liming-enabled outdoors, however, the figures began changing for the worse.
Aiming to sound like a leader making ready for some undesirable unknown, Dr Rowley ordered cutbacks in limers and others permitted to assemble. Counting as one such unknown, the UNC demand for foreign election observers remained unpromising for opposition hopes. As time and money shrank against the election deadlines, the Commonwealth begged off.
What did the Commonwealth actually say for itself? The UNC asked to see the letter supposedly saying, “Sorry, can’t make”. Can that letter be made public? No way, said Dr Rowley: “I am showing nobody any letter... (I am) a prime minister who always tells you the truth.”
The 2020 Covid-19 election will accordingly retain unexpected and even mysterious aspects. Don’t expect the period before August 10 to be an occasion for letting it all hang out. Just last week, Ralph Maraj recalled that “the real reason for that visit by Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodriguez” has remained undisclosed. In an amazing political turnaround, card-carrying People’s National Movement member Selwyn Cudjoe opted to support the opposition, “UNC which was mired in corruption (or so we were told)... I hope the UNC constructs a comprehensive programme that speaks to the needs of its black citizens”.
Thus may the Covid-19 election answer both hope and prayer.