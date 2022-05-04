In Trinidad and Tobago, the slightest criticism of the leader or the party, constructive or otherwise, evinces sharp rebuke by the blind loyalists of the party. However, most of these loyalists remain oblivious to the fact that they are not the real benefactors of the State’s bounty.
Chairman of the PNM Women’s League Mrs Camille Robinson-Regis’ call for “substantive factual evidence” to support the accusations levelled against the Government by former PNM finance minister and current law lecturer, and the attendant vitriolic attack on Ms Karen Tesheira, is but the latest example.
Ms Tesheira’s refusal to take bribes and opting to do the decent and honourable thing should have made all PNM women and men very proud. But not so. The Women’s League “strongly suggest that the lady drinks water and mind her business”. In other words, she is being advised by the League to shut up and turn a blind eye!
Mrs Robinson-Regis’ declaration that her “political leader and Prime Minister, Dr Rowley, has stood on principle against corruption” is nothing but an idle boast. Of all her years in public life, the Women’s League could only muster Ms Tesheira’s “coincidence” of breaking her fixed deposit just prior to CLICO’s collapse.
Mrs Robinson-Regis ought to be the last person to seek to appear as a corruption buster and, even more, to speak of “hypocrisy and selective memory”!
Perhaps, for starters, the head of the Women’s League should read my letter dated May 30, 2018, addressed to the Hon Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, and her “principled” political leader—a letter written one month prior to my eventual resignation.
My letter of the 30/05/2018 sets out details of corrupt practices and corruption at the High Commission in New Delhi, India, during my relatively short tenure.
I detailed the unusual and above-market value of rents paid for the official residence, the mission’s office building, the T&T staff housing accommodation; my refusal to approve a “furnishing contract” for TT$2.2 million, when the actual value ought to be approximately TT$300,000; destroying government property, with the intention of covering up evidence of corrupt practices; the use and continuing use, up to this day, of one of the mission’s high-priced residences, paid for by T&T taxpayers, as a revenue-earning elite gym; spending millions of taxpayers’ dollars, particularly scarce foreign currency and producing absolutely nothing beneficial to the country.
And the list can go on and on.
The build-up to the letter of the 30/05/18 is littered with reports and/or written complaints of corrupt practices and corruption to the then-minister of foreign and Caricom affairs.
Absolutely nothing was done to arrest those practices or have these persons arrested.
Instead, these practices were encouraged by senior public servants at the ministry, aided and abetted by the political directorate.
In my final paragraphs of the letter of the 30/05/2018, I stated: “Mr Prime Minister, for me it is clear that there exists a calculated, brutal and systematic agenda supported by the senior most officers at the ministry to sabotage, undermine and frustrate the best efforts of the High Commissioner in India, in the execution of the mandate so graciously and honourable reposed upon me by your government and your good self.
“Alongside, no effort is spared to personally embarrass and humiliate me and the Office of the High Commissioner, oblivious and reckless to the irreparably damage being inflicted upon your government and our beloved country.
“Not to mention, the obvious affront to our taxpayers.”
And this state of affairs is not confined to the Indian mission, but widespread.
Repeated calls for an enquiry into the operations of the mission and the allegation contained therein have been ignored. I renew my call and anxiously look forward to the Women’s League’s support.
Covering-up corruption or failing to act, especially when one has the power to do so, amounts to supporting corruption and being corrupt.
Fighting corruption must not be selective nor dependent on the quantities involved. The PM knows that only too well.
As Ms Tesheira says, “I was there.”
On August 24, 2015, at tremendous personal and political risks and costs, I spoke out at what was perceived as rampant corruption under the then-UNC government, on a PNM political platform.
Today, my own view is that corruption under the PNM is alive and kicking. And, if the Women’s League and the blind loyalists want to do what ostriches do with their heads, they can do so.
But the rest of the country knows what Ms Tesheira observes—that the PNM and UNC are perceived as corrupt.
The Women’s League must understand that corruption in public affairs is everybody’s business, and one can only hope that Ms Tesheira will not “drink water and mind her business!” but continue to drink water and mind the people’s business!
—Author Dave Persad is an attorney-at-law, and is former high commissioner to India (2016-2018).