Here’s to you and your resilience in 2022!

Last week Thursday I noticed a car blocking my path as I tried to reverse my car to leave the plaza. I observed the driver—a young lady—standing by the passenger door, appearing to be placing some items on the seat. So, I waited. But she was not moving. Instead, her head was bowed on the car window. I got out of my car and went over to her. She was sobbing uncontrollably.
Lisa: “Are you OK?”
Lady: “No, I accidentally hit this other car and I am trying to find the person to tell them what happened.”
Lisa: “It’s OK, I understand. Come and sit in my car until we find a way to sort this out...”
Amid her sobbing, she apologised to me, saying she was not generally like this, but she was just overwhelmed and stressed.
I eventually parked her car and waited with her. Fortunately, the other driver of the car she had hit came—another young lady.
As I listened to them speak to each other, what struck me about them was their compassion and patience. The young lady could have driven off, leaving the other lady in the lurch, but instead she waited and opened her dialogue (still sobbing) with: “I am so sorry for hitting your car. No one should have to deal with this during Christmas...”
She made me want to cry just watching her courageously own up to her mistake. To the other lady’s credit, she kept her cool and said, “Let me call into work to let them know what has happened.” I stayed with both of them for a while and called an auto technician to assist them. On leaving, I couldn’t help thinking to myself how many people may be walking and driving around every day with immense bother. And sometimes it just takes one thing, which causes them to break down and let it all out.
No doubt 2022 went by fast, but looking back it was arguably a most challenging journey for hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans. Whether it was managing the high costs of food, electricity, transportation, mortgage payments, rent, construction supplies, and gas/fuel, or watching people be senselessly killed because of car accidents and murder, Jamaicans were under intense stress every day of this year.
The intensity was worse for Jamaicans who live at or below minimum wage. Because even though the minimum wage threshold moved from $7,000 to $9,000 on April 1, 2022, the approximate 30-per cent increase did not go far enough. As in most cases, daily living expenses increased by more, making buying food hard. The reality was the overall general inflation exceeded ten per cent for Jamaican consumers.
Moreover, another severe impact on the general cost of living this year was the Bank of Jamaica’s (BOJ) policy rate increases, which affected most banks’ loan rates, including car loans, mortgages, and hire purchase rate. During the year, the BOJ moved the rate from 2.5 per cent to seven per cent—an increase of 180 per cent. These interest-rate spikes caused a significant impact on people’s personal lives, making everything less affordable and reducing their purchasing power.
But if dealing with the high cost of living was not terrible enough, living in fear due to gun and domestic violence perhaps surpassed how Jamaicans felt about the high cost of living as 2022 normalised Jamaica’s murder statistics to our everyday lives through the news cycle. We saw drive-by shootings, close domestic encounters, robberies, contract killings, and the slaughtering of families. No one seemed to be spared, and it forced many to wonder if they would be next.
As of December 12, 2022, 1,442 Jamaicans have been murdered this year, while robberies and break-ins have increased 20 per cent and nine per cent, respectively, over the same period in 2021. Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey describes the reality of domestic terrorism in Jamaica which needs particular attention within our laws. His declaration came with haunting lamentations of the tyranny upon us with new, chilling revelations of the mass shootings rampant within our communities.
There were also island-wide community protests demanding better roads and water conditions and loud and persistent dissent with public-sector workers demanding better wages. As most of us would say upon reflection: “Jah Jah!”
Yet, like in everything else, Jamaicans managed to get through the year, keeping their hope alive. Despite the hurdles and bumps in the road, they found a way to navigate them and finish the race, ensuring there was a little Christmas dinner, while giving thanks in humble celebration for life and finding time to spare kindness and compassion.
Life in Jamaica has never been easy, and yet Jamaicans remain naturally good people going the extra mile to share the little they have with others. These types of deeds come from the Jamaica I know, and the Jamaicans I have known and loved all my life.
The firm, hard-working, humane, determined, resilient and indefatigable Jamaican spirit is a brave culture of mobilisation and personal action. The Jamaicans I know pay it forward, regardless of their station, salary, and rank in society. Jamaicans can make the worst days look stylish.
Christmas for Jamaicans will always involve a game of dominoes, grating a coconut for a good pot of rice and peas, soaking fruits one year in advance for the Christmas cake, and sorrel and the right amount of ginger with spirit will fill many a mug.
Jamaicans still attend grand market in rural areas and walk the Half-Way-Tree plazas on Christmas Eve. Jamaicans look forward to church over Christmas, and hug one another tightly and laugh when they see their friends and relatives who come home for the holiday. Yes, Jamaicans continue to punch way above their weight class globally to make our little country pulsate far and wide.
So, in this season, to all Jamaicans here and abroad, I honour your resilience and ability “fi tun yuh han an mek fashion” throughout the year. Here’s to you and your tenacity in 2022. May you continue your resilience into 2023. My respect always.
• Reprinted from the ‘Jamaica Observer’
—Author Lisa Hanna is Member of Parliament for Saint Ann South East, People’s National Party spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade, and a former Cabinet member, in Jamaica.