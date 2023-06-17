Heritage and Stabilisation Fund vibes

“Grave fiscal irresponsibility!” was the characterisation by the former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran of the announcement of a US$900 million loss by the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF). Invoking a dog whistle, he continued by saying this spoke to the “incompetence of the board”.
Roodal Moonilal reminded us of Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s indictment, “Rowley and the PNM had gotten their claws on the HSF and were determined to raid the fund as daylight bandits.” He went further, “(Covid- 19) gave them an excuse to raid the HSF. The citizens cannot find anything to show where this over-$6 billion went. Many are without social support, and countless businesses closed as a result of absolutely no help from the government during the Covid-19 period.”
The trigger? The Express had reported the delayed Ministry of Finance posting of the Fund’s performance (June 7). The Express carefully stated that Minister of Finance Colm Imbert laid the HSF annual report in Parliament on February 3. The outrage was, therefore, also much delayed. The timing of the incident demonstrates how lax we are with matters of national concern.
It is appropriate to examine the HSF and its performance. Correctly understanding the HSF and its governing mechanisms will help us act in ways that benefit us and our children and preserve our long-term future. Without this appreciation, we will be reluctant to postpone our spending so that our children’s future will be secured.
The media are a significant buffer against careless or corrupt spending of HSF funds. Its reporting drives politicians not to waste the funds but to preserve them for future generations. It removes the impulse to spend money on frivolous investments or for the benefit of a few. It contributes legitimacy and credibility to the Fund.
The Express faithfully reported the board chairman’s remarks in the last annual report. The rapid posting of the updated performance by the Ministry of Finance demonstrates the importance of such reporting. The burden is on the ministry to keep its reporting current.
The HSF is a mechanism for nations like ours to ensure steady cash flow and provide for long-term investments. We have no control over oil and gas prices, and are perpetually on a revenue roller coaster. We can spend it all when we receive a windfall from unexpectedly high prices. If we do, we will fall victim to what economists call the “Dutch disease”.
We can consider the Norway 1970-80 experience, where money was spent propping up dying business sectors, raising wages to uncompetitive levels and lining the pockets of friends, families and bureaucrats. When the oil prices plunged, chaos ensued since the government no longer had money to support all its plans. Does any of this sound familiar?
It is critical in our economy, heavily influenced by energy prices, to set the context for the HSF in a broader policy framework. Oil and gas taxation, tariffs, foreign investment, knowledge transfer, and development policies affect how the HSF should be managed.
While we witness skirmishes in Parliament about the gas price to be used in setting the budget, we appear not to connect that decision to our HSF funding in an explicit manner. But these dots are connected.
Mr Ewart Williams, in his last annual report, made this connection and urged that we should do so. The current rules which govern the deposits into the Fund are based on the gas price estimates in the budget, and different administrations at different times can manipulate the outcome.
What, then, ought we to make of the reported loss? Mr Imbert, like Mr Williams, pointed us to the global picture. Anyone who checked out these claims would acknowledge the reality. We were not unique. To speak of fiscal irresponsibility is to be reckless and inflammatory. The facts do not bear out that charge.
To accuse the present Government of using Covid-19 as a ruse is to ignore the words of Ms Marla Dukharan. In August 2021, she said, “There is probably no country on earth that hasn’t had to find the fiscal space to respond to this crisis, and most have resorted to some combination of borrowing, printing, and drawing down on reserves/assets.”
She went on to identify our unique handling of the Covid experience and its associated funding among 14 Caribbean countries. “Trinidad and Tobago is the only country where the Government has outlined spending that exceeds the (pandemic-related, disclosed) amount being received by about US$120 million. We congratulate T&T’s Minister of Finance for his level of disclosure thus far, and we look forward to him fully accounting for the remaining US$1.48 billion (US$1.5 billion less US$15.7 million in vaccines) in pandemic-related spending—the highest in the Caribbean.”
She correctly assumed the shortfall from external funding came from the HSF. She also identified that the Government had initiated a comprehensive stimulus package which needed funding.
Ms Dukharan correctly raised the issue of the allocations employed by the HSF. However, she did not remark on the comments and reports of the preceding boards. Had she done so, that allocations challenge would have been identified since the 2014 report. It appears that the successive boards have managed the external challenges manfully and made appropriate adjustments.
Our leaders and would-be leaders are just vibing down the place and expect us to fall in line. How sad! Where do we find salvation?
—Noble Philip