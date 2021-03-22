Facing criticism for T&T’s missing out on a donation to Caricom countries of nearly half-a-million Covid-19 vaccines from India, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley shot back, “When you go to somebody asking for a gift, that isn’t a gift; you’re begging. There was no arrangement for us here in Trinidad and Tobago to vaccinate the population by begging”.
That was poorly thought-through from the PM. If your child needs an urgent kidney transplant and you approach organ donors, that’s not begging. Even if you do literally beg, it’d be worth it in the big scheme of things, if it saved her life.
Barbados received an Indian vaccine donation. Prime Minister Mia Mottley was simply acting in her country’s best interests. From it, she gave T&T the only vaccines they have so far. Is that begging a beggar?
Rowley also suggested that Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu was at fault for not properly informing T&T’s government of India’s donations. The previously ubiquitous diplomat could not be reached by Foreign Minister Amery Browne the next day, as Browne sought to clean things up.
Browne has made the same approaches to India as his Caribbean counterparts, albeit later. By Rowley’s measure, his foreign minister went begging. And as Chairman of Caricom, Rowley wrote to US President Joe Biden, making a formal case for acquiring American-manufactured vaccines.
There are several forces at play as the US, India, China, the WHO, WTO and the big pharma companies vie for influence amid the massive task of vaccinating the majority of humankind.
India is making a serious push to become a superpower… militarily, in nuclear development, space, technology, science and medicine. Encouraged by success in Silicon Valley, and of India’s brightest such as Sundar Pichai and Indra Nooyi—current CEO of Google and former CEO of Pepsico respectively—India is looking to make Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) the world’s fastest-growing tech hub.
India wants to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, expanding it beyond the five of US, Russia, UK, China and France. That’ll give it a big voice in global affairs, and also neuter the threat from Pakistan, its noisy neighbour.
Welcome as the gifts are, developing and globally distributing pandemic vaccines aren’t an exercise in altruism. They’re an exercise in soft power. India’s PM Narendra Modi tried to harness some of that support by pledging Indian technical expertise, when he met with Caricom leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2019. A year later, September 2020, he was back at the UN to pitch India’s Vaccine Maitri programme to a world immobilised by Covid-19.
India needs small countries to help service its wider global aims. Its historical and cultural tries to T&T and Guyana are by far the strongest in Caricom. Because of this, the tiff between Sahu and the T&T Government probably won’t last.
Sahu has been assiduous in promoting India’s vaccine leadership in the media. So there’s some irony in the fact that the country in which he’s resident (he also serves Dominica and Grenada) hasn’t received a single shot directly from India. Still, trying to throw the blame on him for failed procurement efforts is misplaced.
The timeline that the high commissioner shared with the media yesterday shows that T&T was only spurred into action once the Indian vaccines arrived in the Caribbean, a full month after other nations had placed orders. Last-minuteism. Moreover, Dominica and Barbados engaged at the level of their prime ministers. It fell to Browne to make it happen. That late in the day, it should have been Rowley.
As for the Biden administration, they, like most governments, are politically accountable for inoculating their populations, and for reviving the economic activity that the pandemic stalled. Of course they’re going to act first in their own self-interest, and that’s one reason why COVAX is struggling to deliver. Countries like ours are going to have to navigate around that.
Pharma companies exist to make profits for their shareholders. Frankly, having the medical solutions to ending a pandemic is one of the biggest opportunities they’ll have, and they’re not going to give away patents. We don’t have to like either for them to be true, but we do need to convince big pharma that their shareholders can’t enjoy profits if they’re dead. WHO is right… until we’ve beaten Covid-19 everywhere, we haven’t beaten it anywhere. They want countries to vaccinate as fast as possible to stay ahead of the variants.
Under Biden, America has sped past one-hundred-million jabs, and is moving at a rate of two-million a day. T&T’s neighbours seem to have vaccination programmes underway to degrees that are significant. Even among some supporters of the government, there’s quiet frustration that T&T doesn’t have a firmer grip on vaccination.
As the focus shifted to vaccines, and appeals for clarity of planning from business and the wider public grew more urgent, the government has looked more unsure. In mitigation and for reasons that I gave on the wider global context around vaccines, there’s a lot that T&T can’t control.
But their own message-indiscipline doesn’t help. T&T needs a plan. An event billed as “Conversations with the Prime Minister” was an opportunity to provide a roadmap, even a temporary one. PM opted for pointless pugilism.
This is our Johnny Nash moment. There are more questions than answers. And the more we find out, the less we know.
• Orin Gordon is a media and
communications consultant