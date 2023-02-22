Extraordinary circumstances present themselves for our first woman police commissioner, Ms Erla Harewood-Christopher, to validate former calypsonian, now gospel singer, Denyse Plummer’s assertion that “woman is boss”. But do not take it lightly.
Even at the level of four of the top five positions which T&T women have occupied within our official order of precedence, Plummer’s proclamation has posed a daring challenge.
First woman speaker of the House Occah Seapaul was forced to exit office in 1995 following being placed under an SOE house arrest. First woman prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar flattered to deceive: a costly disappointment even as Opposition Leader. Current Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George is struggling to contain a cadre of unruly and irresponsible opposition parliamentarians. First woman president Paula-Mae Weekes, first to face an attempt to be removed from office, has received mixed reviews and, now that former president of the Senate Ms Christine Kangaloo is in transition, judgment will be premature.
It has taken 68 years since recruitment of the first female police officers in 1955 to welcome our first woman commissioner of police: the result of successive batches of female officers having worked their way up the ladder, in spite of the prejudices to which they had been subjected by their male counterparts.
Commissioner Erla, already a household name, takes over an outmanoeuvred TTPS at the crossroads—the most crucial juncture of crime fighting in T&T: a time when the nation is besieged with the highest and steadily escalating levels of wanton criminality, citizens have verily lost hope, and the plethora of unconvincing crime-abatement plans laden upon a defenceless and weary population have been reduced to mere relics of a dismal past.
So, what can we expect of the new commissioner, especially taking into account the blatantly uninspiring parting advice given by her retired former acting COP? Amazingly proud of his legacy, he was reported to have advised that nothing should be changed—that all that was required was to continue the programme of activities left behind: a deafening defiance of the maxim that you cannot do the same thing over and over and expect a different result.
Commissioner Erla enters the fray finding herself in the awkward and unenviable dilemma where, in a mere three months, May 2023, she goes into retirement. Given the limited time at her disposal, it is unrealistic to expect her to firmly establish her credentials and to fully prove herself. Moreover, she is denied ample opportunity to resolutely make the much-needed difference.
As a consequence, retention of her services will be based on her previous track record for which she has already found favour, what of significance, if any, she may have done since assuming her new status and such assumptions as may be entertained.
Commissioner Erla must be prudent not to take her retention for granted. She also cannot be seen to rest on her laurels. She must optimise the limited time being visionary, explicitly clear about her vision for the future of the TTPS, show that she has conceptualised and developed innovative and revolutionary strategies to make the defining difference: acknowledge that our prevailing culture of policing is outdated, and must be replaced by modern contemporary concepts.
In other words, Commissioner Erla must earn her retention: chart a roadmap to transform the culture of policing in T&T that will see the spirit of her officers enthusiastically regenerated with an abiding passion for excellence reflected in all that they do. She must capture their hearts and minds in courageously reinventing an institution whose new modus operandi will result in decisively overcoming our appalling levels of criminality, and bring long overdue joy, comfort and relief to our pathetically troubled society.
Understandably, the mission will attract its own inherent turbulence, but she must be seen to be courageous, proactive and up to the task: lay down, in simple terms, the footprints which she proposes to stamp, over the next three years, to make the indelible difference, including how she intends to account to the relevant authorities and to the citizenry on progress being made toward each milestone.
In this regard, community policing, applied in its most unadulterated philosophical overarching manifestation, recommends itself. Regrettably, entreaties by PM Rowley, in emphatically endorsing this philosophy since 2016, have fallen on deaf ears: of no importance or priority to some in authority.
By unquestionably earning the justification to have her services retained, the new CoP can, thereafter, live comfortably with her conscience and pre-empt appearing to be beholden to anyone except for the successful discharge of her onerous mandate: she can stand firmly on her feet, focused unflinchingly on mutually-agreed contractual deliverables.
All hope is pinned on Commissioner Erla. She cannot afford to fail. She must be the testament of Plummer’s acclamation that Woman is Boss.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).