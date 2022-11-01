High-level beheading

A sod-turning ceremony marking the start of construction is the wrong time and place to ask “why anyone would protest against a facility to assist our vulnerable youth”.

The time for Social Development Minister Donna Cox to have asked that question was not when protesters turned up at the construction site of the Sevilla Transition Home for Women at Brechin Castle, Couva, but before the decision was taken to build it there. Had that question been asked and answered in the correct sequence, the Government could have avoided the protest that attended Monday’s launch of construction.