High-level beheading

The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in its current incarnation, is experiencing a rough patch before the country’s courts. Executive action is being challenged, and the Judiciary is ruling that such action is failing the test for due process.
It doesn’t look good. The Office of the Attorney General has appealed a decision by Justice Devindra Rampersad, which held that the termination of the employment of Jwala Rambarran as Governor of the Central Bank was “seriously flawed”. He said the former governor was denied his constitutionally protected rights to protection of the law, and to a fair hearing “in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice”. He said those rights were breached, and the decision to terminate his employment was therefore “illegal, null and void”.
This was in June this year, and Mr Rambarran was awarded $7.5 million last week, in view of his considered loss of earnings. We’ll get back to some of the pertinent details in that matter in a minute, but let’s consider what might well be deemed a trend line in these developments.
On a single page in one of yesterday’s dailies were the following headlines, separated by an advertisement running the length of the page. “State to compensate ex-EOC CEO”, and then “Cummings withdraws appeal against injunction rejection”. This last relates to action by the Minister of Youth Development and National Service, in a matter involving Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial. She had made public comment about matters pertaining to what he termed “private and confidential information” concerning some of his activities. He wanted an injunction to restrain her, the judge in the matter said no, and then he appealed. He subsequently caved in. “He will now have to pay half of Ms Lutchmedial’s costs for the appeal, and the failed application,” that story said. The matter is before Justice Nadia Kangaloo.
In the case of the then-CEO of the Equal Opportunity Commission, Justice Joan Charles held that her termination, a refusal to renew her contract, was badly mishandled. On the basis of what was before her, Justice Charles ruled as follows: Devanty Dianne Maraj-Ramdeen was refused the opportunity to make the case she endeavoured to, for keeping the position. She had been on the job since March 19, 2018, and sought to extend her time, after March 19, 2021. She made this known to the authorities, but the Attorney General on that day decided that her contract would be terminated and the position would be re-advertised. Her request for retention had been supported by the then-commission chairman, attorney Ian Roach.
The whimsical nature of this particular action of the then-attorney general is one thing. The manner of dismissal of Mr Rambarran as Central Bank Governor is another. This was in December 2015, two days before Christmas. He had been on the job from July 2012.
Good authority holds that Mr Rambarran had crossed a line when he made what is concluded as injudicious revelations as to who was being allowed foreign exchange from the Central Bank, and in what quantities.
“His conduct in calling the names of bank customers who had received forex, and the amounts, was a breach of confidentiality which all bankers MUST observe. If any banker disclosed publicly the business of a customer, they would be out the door the next morning. This applies as well, to the Central Bank.” This from someone who KNOWS.
The ruling in his favour, however, was based on what Justice Rampersad held to be a denial of his right to “protection of the law, and to a fair hearing”.
The strong arm of the state, the thunderclap of the action, was evident in raw detail here also. The action was effected by Senate President Christine Kangaloo, in her capacity at that moment as acting President of the Republic. For whatever reason, the perception is that the ultimate assassins chose a moment when the substantive head of state was away from office to move against the errant Mr Rambarran. They wouldn’t await then-president Carmona’s return.
Ms Kangaloo is someone who exudes grace and composure, always. Something about her public persona suggests this will go down as among the toughest of the tasks she may have had to execute, in this aspect of her line of official duties.
It probably would be dismissed as emotional, sentimental, to wonder how much tidier it may have appeared, if such a responsibility were to be deferred to the substantive president, who was simply away on vacation.
They must have calculated that it didn’t matter, the cost of this high-level beheading.
As if to try and save face, the State has appealed the judge’s decision, while he has publicly chastised the Bank for what he said was their failure to provide pertinent information in its possession about Mr Rambarran’s performance during his tenure.
One also wonders about the nature of discussions taking place around this issue, relative to the disclosure of the salary of a Central Bank governor. It will depend on where you sit, on the country’s socio-economic spectrum, especially in the here and now.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist