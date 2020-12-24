Historical origins of our troubles in education

This is a retrospective on education in the country taken from the cauldron of emancipation. The words of history are allowed to flow in unadulterated fashion. I intend in a follow-up piece to offer some reflection on the challenges and difficulties that history has presented us in education.
First, I focus here on Foreign Secretary George Canning’s speech in the British parliament in 1824, on the church’s role in amelioration of slavery in our country, and next, on Joseph Latrobe’s 1839 report on the state of education in the country at emancipation.
On March 16, 1824, the House of Commons in the British parliament convened to discuss “Amelioration of the condition of the slave population in the West Indies”. Emancipation was in the air, and “amelioration” had to do with preparing the slave population for freedom.
Foreign Secretary Canning rose to speak. He read: “Resolved... that it is expedient to adopt effectual and decisive measures for ameliorating the condition of the slave population in his majesty’s colonies...but at the same time judicious and temperate enforcement of such measures, this House looks forward to a progressive improvement in the character of the Slave Population, such as may prepare them for a participation in those civil rights and privileges which are enjoyed by other classes of his majesty’s subjects.”
So, Canning was saying that ex-slaves needed to be prepared to deal with freedom. Education would be the key to this. But the colonials were also searching for a way to assure the safety of the white population who planned to remain after slavery, and who were outnumbered. Education could serve that role too.
Canning went on: “To provide the means of religious instruction and worship is an object first indeed in importance... because it is not till the Slave population are raised in the scale of nature that they can be capable of comprehending, or fitted to receive, the blessings of Christianity. “
So almost in the same breath as education Canning was talking about religion.
He went on: “I will now recapitulate the improvements which government propose to effect in the island of Trinidad: —First, Abolition of the use of the whip; Secondly, A religious establishment and religious instruction; ... Thirdly, encouragement of marriage among the slaves.”
On August 1, 1834, slavery was abolished, following the emancipation proclamation of 1833. Provision was made in the Emancipation Act of 1833 for the “religious and moral education” of the slave population. This was the Negro Education Grant, the sum of 30,000 pound per year for five years. Missionary bodies were the grantees.
In 1838, as freed slaves gathered to celebrate, Latrobe, sent by the Colonial Secretary, was making his way across Trinidad, visiting, and observing primary schools that had just begun their flowering.
On Trinidad he observed:
“In the island of Trinidad, Negro Education is still in its infancy. The colony has laboured under greater disadvantages than many of the West India Islands, from the prevalence of the French and Spanish languages, and of the Roman Catholic faith...
He continued: “Within the two last years, nevertheless, despite the indifference to the cause which still prevails among the majority of the proprietors of the colony... an impulse has undoubtedly been given to its advancement in the island, and the prospect is daily growing brighter.
So, the planter class were indifferent about the education of ex-slaves.
Latrobe continued:
“The Roman Catholic body in the island is large and comprises persons of all classes. The schools in connexion with it are as yet few in number... less open to the instruction of the labouring class than might be wished. It is, nevertheless, undeniable, that the necessity and the duty of affording the means of education to all, whether rich or poor... are acknowledged by divers of this body..
So, Latrobe was offering a critique here, of catholic education on the island. It was “less open to the instruction of the labouring class than might be wished”.
And further, he observed, there was “The necessity and duty of affording the means of education to all, whether rich or poor.”
Continuing, Latrobe wrote “In glancing at the state of Negro Education at this date, the past must not be overlooked...It appears evident that, previous to Emancipation in 1834, the education of the negro was carried forward in all these colonies, more or less, under every disadvantage.
Latrobe went on, writing that:
“The gift of education is what the Negro must claim now that this of complete political freedom has been bestowed. It is your Lordship’s wish that this claim should be fully answered, and that the education given should be a sound and a religious one.
But wait a minute. He is saying that the former slaves now had “complete political freedom”, but in the next breath he is prescribing what the nature of their education should be. It would be religious, but why? Why could it not be secular? And where was the African voice in this?
So, on the day of emancipation, an emissary of the British parliament is in the region prescribing what the education of the ex-slave was to constitute.
Latrobe continued, providing his view as to what education was needed by former slaves. He wrote:
“Your Lordship will allow me to add, that to produce all the good intended, it must be a sober education; one rather calculated to discipline the mind, and to bring its opening powers into wholesome subjection, than to excite it...”
Sparrow has addressed this in his calypso “Dan is the man,” contending that “if meh head was bright, I woulda be a damn fool”.
Latrobe wrote that the education to be provided former slaves should be “one suited to the necessities and probable prospects of the class to whom it is presented...
So here he was saying that the education you receive should be commensurate with the class to which you belong.
This tight connection between race, class, education, and religion as propounded by Latrobe, remains alive and well in our education today.
When the first secondary schools were established on the island, three decades after emancipation, the children of former slaves were excluded. Secondary education was not for them. White and brown children could just walk in. A handful of the top black children in the country, determined by exam, could get in.
Fast forward to today, and children from Laventiille cannot be found in St Mary’s College or St Joseph’s Convent, at the foot of the hill.
But at the crest of Laventille Hill, a stone’s throw from Despers’ yard, stands Our Lady of Fatima shrine. What is the message of the Catholic church where the education of the children of Laventille is concerned?
Parallel to this, an overwhelming majority of the children of the Indian working class attend Government secondary schools, such as Carapichaima East, Barackpore West, Cunupia Secondary, Penal Secondary and Preysal Secondary. The children of the Indian moneyed class attend Naparima, SAGHS, Hillview and Lakshmi.
Advocates for Indian education, such as Kumar Mahabir, Kirk Meighoo, Dinesh Rambally and one Kevin Baldeosingh, almost always focus on the Indian moneyed class. The Indian working class child is invisible to them.
Race, class, religion and education remain in tight connection in the country. Therein lies a festering problem, with roots deep in history.