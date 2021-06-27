History and social structure

History is what is left behind. When it is colonial history, usually what is left behind lingers, long after the perpetrators have left.
Some people, such as colonisers and other plunderers, set the stage of history. They may come on ships as Captain Cook did in the Pacific, or as Columbus and his crew did in the Americas.
A primary legacy of history in the region is that it yielded our racial/ethnic make-up. Long after the Union Jack was taken down, the effects of colonial rule persist, independence notwithstanding. The scholar Isabel Quijano speaks here of a “lingering coloniality”. The First Peoples here had their numbers decimated in various ways, a circumstance to be seen from Alaska through Canada and the United States, across central America and the Caribbean, through South America across places like Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru. They exist everywhere at the margins.
In this country, we know from the excavations of skeletal remains by Prof Basil Reid and his colleagues, that the Red House was built on an indigenous cemetery. It was colonial prerogative. Red House construction began in 1844, six years after emancipation, the colonial power making it known that they were settling in. Two years later, the first indentures arrived.
In his 1985 article “Plantation Production and White Proto-Slavery: White Indentured servants and the Colonisation of the English West Indies, 1624-1645”, Hilary Beckles explains that “in Barbados and the Leeward islands, the backbone of early English colonisation of the New World, large plantations developed within the first decade of settlement. The effective colonisation of these islands, St Christopher (St Kitts) in 1624, Barbados 1627, Nevis 1628, Montserrat and Antigua 1632, was possible because of the early emergence of large plantations”. He goes on that “it was this system that provided the English planters with the necessary experience for the enslavement of black labour”. He notes that between 1624 and 1750, at least 34,000 white indentured servants were imported to the region.
What Prof Beckles does not explain here is why were blacks enslaved rather than offered indentureship. He advances the thesis that white indentureship was the precursor for black slavery. But that is merely a description of what occurred. Why was white indentureship not followed by African indentureship? This question was taken up in 1961 by Winthrop Jordan in an article titled “The Influence of the West Indies on the Origins of New England Slavery” in which he noted that conditions in New England at the time really did not warrant the need for slaves. He wrote “The actual number (of Africans) was small, not more than three per cent of the population in the 18th century. Massachusetts had only about one hundred Negroes in 1680. Surely no economic exigency required the establishment of a distinct status for such a small proportion of the labour force.” He goes on: “The answer may perhaps be found in a social context, in the New Englanders’ perception of the Negro as a social being. He must have been regarded for some reason as a kind of man whom it was quite fitting and proper to treat in a fundamentally different way from other men.”
So, in our society, Africans were the only people who had been slaves. Other groups were either free citizens or indentures.
We have one-percenters here, who bestride the society. A class who do not have to stand in line, whose circumstance remind one of the planter class of old. We heard their boast on the Bourdain show.
“Trinidad is nice. Trinidad is a paradise”. Valentino.
In his 1981 article “White Over Brown Over Black: The Free Coloureds in Jamaican Society during Slavery and after Emancipation,” Gad Heuman explains that in the 18th century Jamaican slave society was “dominated numerically by black slaves and economically by white males”. He goes on that the demography was such that there was a shortage of white women…due to an unwritten rule that young planters should be single. This led to “informal unions” that yielded offspring who coalesced over time into a distinct brown stratum of society.
What rights did the black slave woman have in those circumstances?
In 1953 Lloyd Braithwaite published his seminal Social Stratification in Trinidad, explaining that the country had witnessed observable social sedimentation based largely on race and colour.
Indian indentureship on its own had yielded cleavage in the society, chronicled by Morton Klass in his monumental study East and West Indian: Cultural Complexity, conducted in 1958-59, very early years of the tenure of Eric Williams. Klass saw a different kind of stratification than what Gad Heuman saw in Jamaica. This one is vertical, a society in which the two numerically dominant groups, Africans, and Indians “mix but do not combine”. He deemed Trinidad to be a plural society, on the model articulated by Furnival.
About five years ago I was at a conference in Bangalore, and an Indian professor asked me if there was any truth to the notion that some indentures who had come to this country had claimed or affected Brahmin status. Well, I had no knowledge of this and could not engage him on the matter. What I am certain about is that caste did not survive the Atlantic trip.
What does come with the society that was formed with Indian arrival is pluralism. I don’t think we have worked out a way yet to make it work. The fact that our politics is based on race exacerbates the problem. There have been two opportunities here, in 1986, and 2010, where there was political consensus. But in both cases the cat fell back down on the same four feet. Meanwhile, the fault lines in the country persist. Courtenay Bartholomew did his bit by pointing to a trouble spot. Tanty Popo used to say “like wood break in you ears’’? I will caution that our small size will not leave us a better option than the one that Montserrat was forced into.
—Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus, University of Minnesota