History, culture and name identity

From time immemorial, names have been regarded as an indicator of racial, ethnic or socio-cultural identity. Names have also come to signify the status of the various groups in the social order and thus as a basis for assigning superior or inferior designation and assumptions as to where socio-economic and political power should reside.
When the indentured Indian immigrants (the majority of whom were Hindus) arrived in Trinidad during the latter half of the 19th century, they were treated as interlopers (scabs, according to Selwyn Cudjoe) contracted to perform the most menial tasks in the economy and thus to occupy the lowest rung of the social ladder. This was under the British colonial regime. It is no wonder that Indian names were distorted, misspelt, mispronounced, trivialised and ridiculed. Since then, people of Indian descent have been fighting for acceptance, legitimacy, inclusion and equality in the society. The struggle has continued under the Afro-Trinidadian-dominated regime which inherited power from the British in a socio-cultural environment that continues to evolve.
In the recent war of words between Camille Robinson-Regis and Kamla Persad- Bissessar, it is clear, though not adequately publicised, that Robinson-Regis’ repeated references to Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s full name in a politically charged atmosphere was meant not only to ridicule and thus provide base entertainment for the hardcore of the tribe but was also meant to cement support against the other side and to signal the limits to which the bearers of such names should aspire.
The Express editorial of June 7th, 2022 averted to this when it stated: “Robinson-Regis may plead innocence in intent (hardly likely) but the crowd’s reaction suggested that they had read the code, recognised the joke and were inside it. ”The editorial continued: “Hindi names are not the only ones used to comedic and sometimes humiliating effect in this country.”
Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s response to this obvious attempt at ridicule and race-baiting (as noted by Merle Hodge) was legitimate, though taken to unnecessary lengths in invoking the slave-master connection. She may argue that it was imperative to respond as forcefully and as painfully as possible but it betrayed a lack of subtlety on her part and an innocence or disregard for the current political and socio-cultural context, trends and influences. If her response was calculated to resonate with the Hindu community and to portray her as the champion defender, it is well to recognise some incipient changes in that community especially among the younger elements as well as to assess the impact of her statement on the wider population.
Hindus constitute a minority of the population (25 per cent) and the numbers are dwindling. The complication of name assignment in our multi-racial and multi-ethnic society is evident. In Kamla’s case her claim to have been inducted in the Baptist faith begs the question of whether she was assigned a non-Hindu name and, if so, how it is used. In the contact with the missionary efforts of the Presbyterian Church over many decades, many Hindus converted and adopted Christian names in search of status, job opportunity or attraction to the tenets of another faith. They constitute an influential sector of the population.
Of late, there is the migration of thousands of Hindus to the Pentecostal churches (a church in every Indo-Trinidadian community) and we are not sure to what extent name changes are effected in this transition. What is certain is that this migration involves a cultural diminution of the Hindu community given that religious observances and practices are the cultural core of Hinduism and also given the profound animosity of Pentecostals to anything Hindu.
In recent times, the local social environment and more so the North American cultural influence have motivated hundreds of Hindu families to assign what may be considered modern names to their female children such as Traci/y, Courteney, Britney, Chelsea, Alexis, Steffi/y, Samantha and Bridgette, among others. This is part of a developing trend and one wonders about the association of these names with cultural preferences. To add to the confusion, there are many members of the mixed Indo/Afro community who carry a Hindu or Muslim surname, but the intensity of identification with that surname and its cultural connotation is an unknown factor.
Kamla’s assertion about names being acquired from slave masters will be offensive to those with such names in her own party, though they may not openly express their displeasure. In addition, there will be the alienation of potential support for the UNC from Afro-Trinidadians and mixed elements opposed to the PNM thereby diminishing electoral prospects for the party. She may argue that she is fighting for a higher principle and not pandering to political expediency. Nevertheless, she is the leader of a party that aspires to power and she has an obligation to the membership to do and say things to preserve the integrity of the party and bolster its political prospects.
Not to be outdone in galvanising the support of the tribe, the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley jumps into the exchanges by referring to Kunta Kinte who was reportedly whipped into submission in accepting an Anglo-Saxon name. Surely, some African slaves may have been brutalised in their refusal to change their names but very many others did so voluntarily while some were indifferent. I was in Canada in 1997 when the TV series Roots featuring Kunta Kinte was aired. The show had a large viewership but doubts were expressed by researchers about the authenticity of some of the scenes and exchanges portrayed.
In this context, one has to ask what should be the role of the Prime Minister. Is he merely the leader of a tribe whose duty is to keep the tribal fires burning and consolidate party allegiance or is it to say and do things to bring about greater understanding of the complexity of T&T’s cultural diversity and to foster national cohesion. Obviously, Dr Keith Rowley is not cast in the latter mould. I am sure that Camille Robinson-Regis has not been reprimanded or even called to explain as was the case with the originator of the “Calcutta Ship” statement or the perpetrators of the “Yellow Sari” skit.
Going back to Kamla’s response, the question for responsible citizens is: do you respond to attempts at ridicule and humiliation by resorting to counter-ridicule and potentially offensive retorts? She could have achieved her purpose by merely stating that, “I am proud of my name and ancestral heritage but are you proud of yours?” and let the implications simmer.
Indeed, one L Siddartha Orie (Express 8/6/22) referenced my own experience when my motion to have May 30 declared a public holiday to be known as Indian Arrival Day came up for debate for the sixth time in 1995. The debate degenerated into one of argumentation about ethnicity, tribal traits, name-calling and perceived grievances instead of focusing on the recognition of an outstanding landmark in the composite history of our society. My response to the announcement of my Hindu name by a PNM MP was merely to ask the question, “What is your African name?” which had the desired effect.
To put a twist to this issue Mr Orie’s announcement of his name is revealing. He consistently refuses to state his first name, which is Lester and begins with the letter L. Is it that the acknowledgment of a Christian of Western name will indicate some failing on his part? The name Siddhartha was the esteemed princely first name of the Buddha. It would appear that Mr Orie’s parents harboured astronomical aspirations for their newborn.
Trevor Sudama
San Fernando