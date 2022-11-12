History repeating itself

The Honourable Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, in his own inimitable way, has made several pronouncements in several fora in which he unarguably seeks to draw a connection between the alarming upsurge in violent crimes committed by the criminal element using increasing high-capacity automatic firearms, and firearms in the hands of persons who have been issued permits to own and/or use firearms by the Office of the Commissioner of Police.
Indeed, the dailies and social media are replete with headlines which scream that legal firearms are being used to commit crimes against law-abiding citizens.
The Honourable Minister has informed that he has been advised by the acting Commissioner of Police that “108 legally-issued weapons featured in serious issues gaining the attention of the police, including four murders. So we had a problem with illegal guns, now we have a problem with legal guns”.
The “problem” with legal guns, Mr Hinds advises, is the more “liberal approach” to the grant of Firearms User’s Licences (FULs) by former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, and the fact that several persons have permission to own multiple firearms.
For me, history is repeating itself. More than ten years ago, I confronted the then-acting commissioner of police Stephen Williams in the presence of the then-minister of national security, and expressed my disappointment and concern that thousands of applications for FULs and FUECs (Firearms User’s Employees Certificates) were languishing in boxes, unattended by the police because the philosophy of the said acting commissioner of police was that guns should not be in the hands of civilians except in the most exceptional circumstances.
I pointed out my view to the then-acting commissioner of police that it appeared to me at the material time that the government of the day was incapable of controlling illegal firearms coming in through our porous borders and even more porous security at the legal ports of entry and, therefore, had inexplicably turned its attention to legal firearms. After all, we are easy targets, we go through a rigorous application process, must undergo training and inter alia, our addresses and places of work are available in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s files.
Déjà vu, 2022. Minister Hinds, with the greatest of respect to your office, for the purpose of full transparency, please provide details of the 108 crimes allegedly committed with legal firearms. Assuming this figure to be correct (which I seriously doubt), one is hopeful the said figure does not include the use of legal firearms in self-defence or the use of service-issued firearms by members of the protective services.
It is not disputed that over the past few years less than a handful of FUL holders have committed murder and/or suicide, the former crime largely against members of their immediate households. The loss of life, in any circumstance, through violent crime is to be regretted, but these tragic circumstances cannot be used as justification to throw massive amounts of scarce police resources against law-abiding citizens who are either fortunate or unfortunate enough to own a legal firearm.
Ownership of a firearm is an onerous burden which I would gladly relinquish if I could bring myself to believe our beloved country was as safe as in my youth, and that the police were willing or even capable of keeping myself and my family safe.
By my estimate, at least 100 police officers have been assigned to conduct illegal exercises in the business operations of firearms dealers and to interrogate holders of FULs over the past month alone. For this exercise, there is no shortage of manpower or vehicles.
Too bad if you have a home invasion and there is no police vehicle at your district police station.
Is it that the owners of legal firearms, desperate to keep their families safe, are now the focus of the minister and scores of police officers who could be best deployed to stem the influx of illegal guns and ammunition which seem to be freely available to the criminal element?
I am no apologist for any commissioner of police, past or present, but I would wish to have explained to me how the failure to grant FULs and FUECs assists the State and our protective services in keeping its citizenry safe.
When you attack a commissioner for being too “liberal” in granting firearms licences and cite the uptick in the number applications granted, did our eloquent Minister of National Security factor in the failure of commissioners Gibbs and Williams, for more than eight years, to exercise their respective discretions to entertain firearms applications except in the most exceptional circumstances?
It is well known that the incoming Gary Griffith consequently faced approximately 20,000 applications which had not been considered in flagrant breach of the Firearms Act.
Is it too much for the law-abiding citizens to ask of our elected Government officials and those officers of the State they now seem to directly instruct, that they seek to stem the influx of illegal firearms and especially the kinds of high-powered weapons no body armour will protect you from, and for which private FUL holders cannot themselves obtain a licence?
The time for bluster, smoke and mirrors and mindless diversions has long since passed.
—Author Nyree Alfonso is an attorney-at-law.