Hot chocolate bombs

Nothing warms a home like the aromas wafting from an industrious oven. Bread, ham, chicken, black cakes and sponges, sweetbread, cookies—baked delights that emerge in the flurry of a homespun Christmas.
The kitchen, finally ready to churn out its mouthwatering treats after days and days when the house was full of the tedious odour of paint, varnish, linoleum, and bleach, proudly yields the fragrance that makes it worth the back-breaking effort.
No matter how distant you are from that past, those memories define how you choose to celebrate the season. The drama of shopping for things you’d buy only once a year—which was why they were so special—added that extra touch of anticipation to “putting away the house” and opening presents. Unconsciously or not, we want to revisit the cozy simplicity of childhood. Even if as an adult you can afford to spend lavishly on far more sophisticated fare, it’s the homely touch that unearths the richness of nostalgia.
Yes, there were big markers of the moment that came from imported goods: butter cookies, Peardrax, apples and grapes, seasonal and so, mainly available for the festive period. Like most of the world, we have developed a taste for the exotic, by which I mean things that are not made here, and these foreign goodies have come to be the helium balloon that we release to show others how well we are doing. The unrelenting consumerism that consumes us to the point where, at this point in our capsized world, we would risk our lives for trinkets and trimmings, bewilders me. In pre-pandemic times, it had turned me off this holiday.
As someone who enjoys cooking and feeding, that was what meant the most to me. Looking back at the number of dishes I prepared over the season to share with family and friends, I wondered how on earth I pulled it off by myself, year after year. None of that this rounds.
But I have been fascinated by the entrepreneurial spirit that has risen in these pandemic times. Many are producing creative takes on traditional fare and marketing them online, and I wish more people would turn to them, rather than tripping over themselves to buy imported stuff.
Having decided not to indulge in sweetness, I went to get dahi from the puja store on Aranjuez Main Road, but I popped into the little bakery on the premises and couldn’t resist a couple things from their stone oven. Fresh and delicious.
I know Lindt chocolates are irresistible, but they are expensive, and if you want high-end, world class confections, we have a growing number of chocolatiers who will blow your mind. A couple weeks ago, I was reminded of this when Cherie-Ann Ramlakhan circulated the Christmas selections from Kairi Chocolates, her brand. Attractive pictures of enticing concoctions sent me back to a few years ago when I first met her and her partner, Deosaran Jagroo, at their 75-acre La Carlota Estate in Guaico, Tamana. I was interviewing them as part of a project undertaken by the Cocoa Research Centre at The UWI, and they were explaining how they had so far rehabilitated 25 acres to grow cocoa, and make chocolate that has been winning awards. I will never forget their outstanding hospitality, or the magnificent repast their friend Kumar had prepared right there while I was being shown around: curried chicken, dhal, boiled dasheen, rice with caraille (Deosaran’s dish) and fried fish, accompanied by saheenas and kachouries with a tamarind chutney. Later, when Cherie presented me with samples of the chocolates she painstakingly crafts, I was transported to another kind of paradise. Now, seeing her beautiful bundles of joy reminded me of the months I had spent visiting cocoa estates and chocolatiers, watching the drying and fermenting of beans, learning how they are roasted, conched and tempered, and sampling their labours of love. All were charming, hospitable and eager to share their stories: Karen Swanson of San Salvador Chocolate; Gewan Gangaram of Seahorse Chocolate, James Burns of JB Chocolates, Astrid Saunders of Mountain Pride; Isabel Brash of Cocobel; Gina Hardy of Gina’s Chocolates and from the Montserrat Cocoa Farmers Co-op, the range of Montserrat Hills flavours.
A few days ago, Shastri Boodan reported that because of a collapsing access road in Gran Couva, the farmers risk losing 400 tonnes of dried beans. Farmers from the Montserrat Co-op, the San Juan Estate and the Tabaquite Cocoa Fermentary, all exporters, are directly affected. It is a situation that demands immediate State intervention.
I’ve slipped away here from talking about a homemade Christmas, but I get very passionate about protecting the excellence we produce and I believe that our cocoa and chocolate industry is one of our great treasures. Cadbury has nothing on us and our Trinitario beans.
When I went to Kairi Chocolate’s Facebook page, I discovered something which it seems everyone else knows about. The tantalising video accompanied the question, “Have you had one of our chocolate bombs?” I’d never heard of such things, but I was as smitten as I was by her Gourmet Chocolate Barks, in ten different flavours. To be honest, I choked up, because they reflected so much that is local, they looked so exquisite, and I know this is what our creative people are doing everywhere. Find them and let them warm your hearts. Forget shipping and foreign exchange; homemade is where it’s at.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com