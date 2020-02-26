The following is a modified excerpt from Kevin Baldeosingh’s new book, From Colony to Curse: A Social and Economic History of Trinidad, 1901-2001.
The Black Power ideology, imported from the United States, had been germinating since the 1930s but reached its heyday in the 1960s, largely because of the greater visibility of African-American activists. Afro-Trinidadians of a certain status in the 1960s were naturally receptive to these ideas, while the general state of the economy provided fertile ground for Afrocentric ideology. The unemployment rate in the 1960s was an average 14 per cent, which was twice that of the 1950s, with unemployment among 20- to 24-year-old males – typically, the cohort most likely to provide bodies for rebellion and violence – reaching as high as 21 perc ent in the years right before the protests.
The Guardian editorial at the start of 1970 was headlined “Unemployment the biggest challenge for the ’70s.” And two weeks later the United States embassy removed a schedule that had allowed skilled workers to emigrate to America in search of jobs, mandating that jobs would have be confirmed before emigration was allowed, hence shutting the door on an average of 150 applicant approvals every month. Economist Terrence Farrell has written that “High and rising unemployment was not the only factor which triggered the 1970 unrest. It was due in no small measure to heightened expectations of a fundamental change in the circumstances of the lower classes which seemed long in coming and the delay sharpened the perception of social inequity and injustice which a new political dispensation was not addressing quickly or radically enough.”
Even though actual productivity was stagnant, wage increases had occurred in the petroleum sector (23 per cent), construction (16 per cent), and in the public sector (38 per cent), hence setting the stage for economic instability. The country’s current account balance was consistently negative, albeit lower in 1970 than in 1961, so expenditure never caught up with revenue. The government was getting more income taxes, but this was at least partly because the State sector was employing more people. Disposable income increased 85 per cent in this period, while consumption doubled to 1969, dropping in 1970.
Foreign exchange was declining as oil production dipped, even as citizens increased their consumption. The TT dollar was devalued in 1967.
To these economic factors and political expectations must be added ideology, all of which created the perfect storm for the 1970 protests. In respect of this last, newspaper editors and reporters remained apparently oblivious to the growing Afrocentric consciousness among middle-class blacks in the country. In the months and weeks before the demonstrations by Black Power activists, the newspapers carried no news reports or feature interviews about their concerns, although in the Express Earl Lovelace a year before the protests had written a column headlined “The Colour of Violence” in which he asked “How can Black Power in Trinidad and Tobago mean violence?” and described the black and brown persons who said the movement was violent as “sociological whites”.
The newspapers gave only a “flicker of recognition”, according to late journalist Raoul Pantin, to one significant precursor, a mas group named Pinetoppers with a band titled The Truth about Africa that appeared on the streets on Jouvert morning on February 9, with posters of Afro and leftist revolutionary figures such as Malcolm X, Stokely Carmichael (Kwame Ture), Che Guevera and Fidel Castro. Similarly ignored was a poster protest against the Jaycees Show (which featured light-skinned Carnival Queen contestants), over the 1970 Carnival weekend, although the Express two days before the first protest did publish a letter to the editor from one E.R. Lewis of San Juan who complained that “The official reaction so far to this social protest has been to say the least, primitive and leans towards the barbaric. On Saturday night while the Jaycees show was in progress, there were policemen literally growing on the Savannah outside the enclosure – armed and tense.” Lewis concluded, “This society still has to answer the cry of the black man.” Two weeks before, Dr Williams had released his first ever Carnival message in which he wrote: “Here, Carnival is truly a festival of all peoples. There is no discrimination whatsoever for participants represent members of all races, classes, creeds and ages.”
Ironically enough, it was the Syrian and Indian business community which seemed most aware that Afrocentric consciousness was now important among middle-class black Trinidadians. So Mme Maharaj’s Southern Wig and Beauty Salon (opened in 1957 and still operating today) advertised Afro wigs for $60 for Carnival while Habib’s clothing store took out several full-page ads featuring black male models with beards for its Carnival Collections “Tough” Kangaroo shirts.
In that same week, 18-year-old Elizabeth Stibbs, a stenographer at the Texaco Oil Company whose father was a top Texaco executive in New York, was crowned Miss San Fernando by South Jaycees president Yacoob Ali. The runners-up were Lois Smith and Greer Jennings.
