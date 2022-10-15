How the cookie (nation) crumbles

The presentation and discussion of a national budget usually focus on competing ideas about the future of a country. The process is a statement about the development of the country.
In 2020, Branko Milanovic, a reputed US economist, wrote “the fact that the most important role economic policy can play now is to keep social bonds strong under this extraordinary pressure”. It is now indisputable that our country’s social bonds—the safeguards against deviant behaviour—are unravelling.
Last week, while the Senate budget debate was proceeding, brought a double whammy —the collapse of the multi-million-dollar corruption case against a former attorney general and another former senator, plus the cruel killing of 15-year-old Vishesh Dookran. A rotting tree always appears strong until the wind blows it over. The naked eye cannot easily discern the rot. The roiling cascade of national pain may have blurred our vision, blocking the realisation that “something is rotten in the State of Denmark” (Shakespeare in Hamlet).
It would be folly to believe we have suddenly arrived here. Social fissures begin slowly over a long period; a combination of crises usually pushes the country over the edge. The most telling signs of national decay are the state of its institutions and the behaviour of its elites. The cost of that decline is disproportionately borne by those who are marginalised. Vishesh, like many of our schoolchildren, may have never seen a meal costing $500, while the cost of Mr Vincent Nelson to two of our administrations tops $50 million. This split-screen existence in our country is akin to slavery: back-breaking existence for some, while others store away their ill-earned wealth in foreign lands. The collapse has long been taking place for our poor, while the fortunates now hurry to leave the country. It begs the question of the parliamentarians—which society are we talking about? The poor or the fortunate or Trinidad and Tobago?
We were going along our lives, dealing with whatever happened. Then the Covid-19 pandemic turned up, and the revenues of our major export, oil and gas, decreased and then went up. The prospects of the roller-coaster ride calming are remote. This last week, the IMF said the world economy was headed for “stormy waters”. “In short, the worst is yet to come... the risks are accumulating,” said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist. “The poor are hurt the most,” David Malpass, president of the World Bank, reported. This train wreck is not a Dr Rowley issue; we now face the bill for our leaders’ endless string of poor decisions. To scapegoat a single individual is not helpful in this crisis.
A study of why good governance fails (Blanton, et al, 2020) identified a thread, “an inexplicable failure of the principal leadership to uphold values and norms that had long guided the actions of previous leaders, followed by a subsequent loss of citizen confidence in the leadership and government and collapse”. Have we not been witnessing the same locally?
In a moment of staggering irony last week in the Senate, Senator Jearlean John said “an organisation takes on the DNA of its leader. An organisation’s behaviour is reflective of its leader”. Maybe, she did not see her leader’s then most recent media release. That press release, which heaped scorn on the current Attorney General, was not considered fit to print by any of our newspapers. That horrendous attack may rank beyond the recent errors by the Government ministers. Amazingly, the Opposition continues to deflect the behaviour that has led to this sordid impasse. The institution of our Attorney General, once regarded as a home of sobriety, and associated legal practitioners have stained our country. In brazen partisan responses, our national ability to feel shame has disappeared. Calder Hart fled the country, but these characters defiantly hang around and some advocate for their return to office and the Senate. How low can we get?
To bring charges against a political opponent is the ultimate test of a system that aspires to impartiality. But we do not wish to be caught up in a never-ending cycle of reprisals; therefore, these actions should not be taken recklessly and in a manner that could be interpreted as an attempt to humiliate a political rival. But our present plight results when show-boating takes the place of serious hard work. The public’s hope is built up and then crushed.
Governing is hard work. Dedicated public servants, like those in the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office, are essential to institutional trust. But we do not care for such niceties. We do not make the connection between social trust and our crime situation. Repeated polls speak to the loss of faith in our leaders, but does anyone care? We witness ever-increasing bile being spouted as politicians race to gain or retain power and the wealth it generates.
We can only hope the people of this country can use their creative skills to re-invent a future, and that our young people will show us a new way. Our religious leaders must find their voices. If we persist in this current vein, we are doomed.