HUMANS are social beings. We are social creatures by nature. However, social distancing, self-isolation or quarantining are all necessary public health guidelines to help control the spread of COVID-19. An ancient Greek physician, Hippocrates, once wrote, “For extreme diseases, extreme methods of cure, as to restriction, are most suitable.” That is, desperate times call for desperate measures. Given our current situation in T&T it is necessary that these public health guidelines be closely adhered to, to “flatten the curve”. Even so, it is noted that the forced change in social behaviour and the resulting isolation may affect our mental health in different ways.
Over the next two weeks some may experience a range of feelings, from loneliness, frustration, boredom, to feeling trapped, cramped or overwhelmed, while also dealing with feelings such as worry, fear and uncertainty with the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, for others they may experience post-traumatic growth. Post-traumatic growth is a term used to describe psychological resilience, esteem, outlook and values after exposure to highly challenging situations. As humans we have a will to live, a will to adapt, thrive and grow even in adverse circumstances. As such, the following are six tips to help reduce distress and enhance resilience during self-isolation.
Reframing thoughts: this is the process of first, noticing any negative automatic thoughts, and then reframing them into more balanced or alternative thoughts; eg reframing “I am stuck at home” to “I get to spend more time with my partner/parents” or “I get the opportunity to self-care”. Try to focus your attention from the external to internal. Approaching this time as feeling trapped or stuck will only increase stress. Use this period to slow down and perhaps focus on yourself. Also, be mindful that this is temporary to slow the spread of the virus. It will not be forever.
Regular routine: It’s quite helpful to try and keep a structure and routine that resembles your pre-isolation or pre-quarantine days. It’s quite tempting to stay in PJs all day, but try to stick to the same routine as if you had work or school. Wake up and go to bed the same time every day, eat meals on time, shower, adapt your home exercise regime and most importantly get out of your PJs, as your change in clothing sets the mood and pace of your day. Having a routine helps to keep your “bio-psycho-social rhythm” in balance. It keeps you active, motivates you and reduces the likelihood of spiralling into negative thinking. Also, it makes re-adjusting to the outside world easier when you have to return to work and school. With that said, notice if you are being self-critical for not “sticking to a routine” and practise self-compassion. Know that you are doing the best you can under the current circumstances.
Establishing new routines: Given the circumstances it is understandable that your normal routine will be disrupted. Think about how you can adapt and create positive new routines. With this newfound time try to engage in activities that give you a sense of achievement or a sense of pleasure.
For instance, you may decide to learn to cook a specific meal, practise a new yoga pose, or start an online course which gives a sense of achievement. Alternatively, you may begin to incorporate pleasurable activities such as painting, drawing, reading, journalling or gardening. Adding such activities into your new routine gives you something to look forward to, which helps with your mental well-being.
This is important, because before self-isolation we had “micro-lifts” sprinkled throughout our day without us being aware of it. For example, you are on your way to work, you stop for an Express newspaper, the vendor smiles and greets you “good morning”. As simple as this social interaction is, it lifts our mood without us realising it. Now, we no longer have these “micro-lifts”. When you are at home this does not happen, everything is online, and the cumulative effect of this may be detrimental to our mental health, especially around the two-week mark. Hence, we need to adapt and create our own “micro-lifts” by adding activities that generate a sense of pleasure and/or a sense of achievement.
Stay connected with others: Maintaining relationships with people you trust is important for your mental well-being. Reach out to family, friends, colleagues and community groups for social contact. Call, Facetime, Zoom, Skype or try Google Hangouts to reduce isolation. Meaningful and fun connection, emotional support and healthy problem-solving are vital to your mental health and well-being; e.g. you may decide to have a meal with a friend or family member via social media.
Limit your media and information intake: You may notice that you are spending more time keeping abreast with the coronavirus or over-researching the pandemic. However, 24-hour news and constant social media updates can increase stress unconsciously. If this is affecting you, try to limit the time you spend watching, reading or listening to media coverage about the outbreak. It may help to only check the news at set times, such as morning press conferences and evening TV news or limiting to a couple of checks per day.
Practise compassion towards self and others: Dealing with the current restrictions and the fear of uncertainty with what lies ahead is difficult. Try to practise compassion towards yourself, which is knowing that you are doing the best you can to cope with a difficult situation, and also be mindful that the person six feet away from you is doing the best they can. Showing compassion towards that individual and accepting their kindness is what may make it easier to cope. Remember, we are all in this together.