How to make them grovel

This week, I looked at the film, 83, on Netflix: how India came to win the cricket World Cup, known as the Prudential Cup in those early years. For background, the first men’s World Cup was held in 1975, the inaugural international tournament for one-day matches.
Guess who won the first two.
The powerful West Indies team had swept away all comers in 1975 and 1979, not losing a game en route to the finals. Under Clive Lloyd and his four menacing fast bowlers, with a batting arsenal that included Viv Richards, they were clear favourites for the third edition in 1983.
Those of us who follow cricket and live a life we like to call West Indian, know how momentous those victories were. We have celebrated them over and over, savouring the demolition of first, Australia, then England, at each final at Lord’s.
What happened in 1983, when India, led by the magnificent all-rounder, Kapil Dev, won the Cup against all odds, was truly worthy of a movie. I had looked forward to seeing it since its release in late 2021 because I was curious about the Indian side of the story that I knew from the perspective of a West Indian loss.
Like many, I have a soft spot for the underdog, and I found myself rooting for Kapil Dev and his inexperienced team. They’d left India without ceremony, without support, without sufficient funds, without even a farewell flutter from the press. Their stocks were so low that they did not even have to fear the rage of disappointed fans; no one expected them to do more than show up for the knockout stage. It reminded me of how we feel now about the West Indies team, but in the early eighties, the West Indians were behemoths of the game. Drawing simultaneous emotions of admiration and dread, they were the classic manifestation of awesome. Depicted in this movie in all their fearsome aspects—especially the fast bowlers—it was easy to feel sympathy for the Indian team.
It might have been easier to feel detached from the West Indies team because the actors were not fleshed out, merely coarse representations, but that was minor, and it didn’t feel treacherous to rejoice in India’s victory at the end.
The underlying themes were that there was little faith in them from the Indian public, and more profoundly, the utter disdain with which they were treated by the English. Everywhere, they were contemptuously dismissed, and it struck me that it was that common history of empire that had tilted my support. At no time did I feel I was watching a battle between the West Indies and India; it was always framed within the context of a former colony demanding respect from its smug, entitled coloniser.
It had been the West Indian experience. It still is. I wondered if the Indian filmmakers had felt that weighted connection. They did. Maybe 100 minutes in, during a scene responding to condescending press remarks, Kapil Dev reminded his team of how the West Indies had responded to the English captain, Tony Greg’s comments about making them grovel. “The West Indies didn’t react,” he said. “They just went ahead and won the World Cup twice.”
Winning the Cup was not a matter of beating the West Indies, it was a matter of proving themselves to an English public that seems doomed to forever see itself as a superior entity in a world that no longer has patience for that ill-gotten image.
Right here in the Caribbean, it is evident in the public responses to the royal visitors—William and Kate—as they undertake a tour of the region at their Queen’s behest. Perhaps the monarch had been watching reruns of the popular Netflix series, The Crown, and had recalled that these regal visits to outposts of the Commonwealth were the solution to plastering cracks in the monarchy.
Her memory would have been of welcoming crowds, schoolchildren lining the streets, state functions and finery all delivering the best their subjects had to offer. Whether through gritted teeth or fawning masks, the smiles were affixed, and everything gleamed despite ongoing and unheralded poverty.
As her time draws nigh, she has sent off emissaries, hoping to smooth the way for the lineage of the House of Windsor to continue uninterrupted. But they have misread the times. The world has been witnessing its own barbarity, and having seen in real time the dreadness of these acts of power, we are once again soaked in the memory of the inequities of the past. There will be none of the curtseys of protocol this time round.
As the region takes its stands against the tyranny of centuries of English rule, our boys are in Grenada fighting for the Richards-Botham Cup, the first time it has been up for grabs. Before the final encounter—I am writing before it began—the British press has arrogantly called our team mediocre.
There comes a time when it really is not about winning the match that is being played out on the field in front of you. That’s how I see the Indian victory—a mighty blow in a bigger battle for respect. I hope our team can summon the spirit that drove the West Indies in 1975 and 1979, and India in 1983. Make them eat their English words, with Caribbean spice.
