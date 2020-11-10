More than 60 hours after it had been first confirmed that Donald Trump lost the 2020 US presidential election, the man was still refusing to accept this reality.
He was firing members of his staff, playing golf and otherwise operating on the basis of plans to defy logic. He was reported making plans to begin a run for the White House in 2024.
Months before the election on November 3, he had declared not so ominously, given what the world had by then come to make of his disturbingly warped personality, that the only way he could lose was if that election was rigged. He was flailing with the rump of his White House staff during the days between the end of voting last week Tuesday, and when the counting ended in earnest on Saturday, taking his rage out on legal staff. After having given them specific instructions as to how to seek to delay the obvious, he was accusing them of not knowing what they were doing.
The transition to a new administration, led by a man he ridiculed as “Sleepy Joe”, and supported by a woman whose heritage he excoriated in general during his four years in office, has not got going. Government at the highest level in the United States is on hold.
Donald Trump is a very sick man, one who is never going to get better, his niece pronounced months ago in a television interview. He will only get worse, she predicted, the evidence being presented for the world to see in the current circumstances. He will take the entire country down with him, if he feels he has to, and, unfortunately, he has a lot of people willing to help him do that, she declared.
Mary Trump, a psychologist, went further, much further. He is psychologically joined to the idea of doubling down because of what he learned from his father. This is, never to show weakness. Do whatever you have to do to win. Accepting error, apologising is a sign of weakness. He is hostile to any kind of criticism.
In addition to doing whatever he thinks will help him win, he will do whatever he feels will benefit him. In the context of the wildfire spread of the coronavirus in the US, Mr Trump has remained essentially oblivious to its consequences.
He refused to release his taxes, he hid his university test scores for decades, he employed elaborate means to avoid the military draft, and believes deeply that to be captured in war is dishonourable. He said so publicly, in the case of John McCain, the late former Arizona senator who had been captured in battle, but who gallantly refused the chance for release unless all the others held were similarly released.
He deliberately downplayed the impact of Covid-19 on the American people because, he said, he did not want to panic the population. This, however, is cause for pause, in seeking to plumb the depths of a mind which has captivated the adoration of legions of people in the US and elsewhere across the world.
The magnetism of this kind of mesmerising leadership is not unique here. He got the second largest number of votes cast in any presidential election in US history—more than 70 million. The only person to have secured more than this was the man who beat him into near depression—“Sleepy” Joe Biden.
Trump lied on himself when he, years before 2016, in an unguarded moment in which he felt safe to brag, explained how he would grope women, because as a celebrity he could get away with it. Then when this was exposed, he turned around and said it was just “locker-room talk”.
But as he held what came to be described as Covid super-spreader events during the election campaign, he refused to wear masks, and his legions of followers felt duty-bound to do likewise. Many of those followers confessed to interviewers they would comply with the instructions to cover up, if he told them to do it.
In an enormously troubling sense, we are, many of us, similarly disposed to hang on to every word that cometh out of the mouths of those in whom we repose confidence, particularly in the conduct of our political affairs. We often suspend, or dispense with altogether, our own sense of judgment, and of independence, when encouraged to do so by our political leaders.
We go about parroting statements, embracing positions and owning sentiments purveyed by those in whom we place such trust.
It is a frightening phenomenon that cuts deep into the sinews of our political allegiances.
Because of Donald Trump, the US today is a more divided society than at any other time in recent history. On this very front, however, we the people of Trinidad and Tobago don’t have much room from which to sit in judgment.
• Author Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist.