How we got here?

—Shakespeare’s Macbeth,
Act 1 Scene 1
Trinidad and Tobago presently finds itself in a very distressing situation which ought to concern all citizens regardless of their political views, and regardless of their likes and dislikes in relation to the persons who are the leaders of our precious country. With all our differences, the thing that holds us together and allows us to move forward in all the controversies that confront us daily, is the Constitution. The Constitution and its code of procedure and limitation on powers of the various branches of government exists to ensure that we are able to live in relative harmony with each other and that our fundamental rights are preserved. If we are not faithful to our Constitution and if we allow our leaders to bend or totally disregard our Constitutional rules and independent institutions then this puts us on the road to disaster where what is right and what is wrong becomes unrecognisable.
The existing imbroglio in relation to the implosion of our Police Service Commission (PolSC) and the haunting questions that presently exist in relation to the Merit List for the appointment of a new substantive Commissioner of Police has the potential to put is in a situation of real disaster where fair becomes foul and foul becomes fair.
The release by Her Excellency the President as published in the Sunday newspapers where her Excellency breaks her long-held silence on the Merit List for the appointment of a substantive Police Commissioner raises very troubling questions to which every right thinking citizen must urgently demand answers.
Before going to the release one needs to be aware of the relevant provisions of the Constitution.
Section 123 which deals with the procedure for the appointment of the Commissioner of Police states in the relevant sections as follows:
123(3) “The Police Service Commission shall submit to the President a list of names of the persons nominated for appointment to the officer of Commissioner of Police…”
123(4) The President shall issue a Notification in respect of each person nominated under subsection (3) and the Notification shall be subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives.”
In Her Excellency’s release she states as follows: “I confirm that an Order of Merit List in respect of the Commissioner of Police was delivered on August 11th 2021 to the [Office of the President] and withdrawn almost immediately thereafter that day. I therefore had no list from which a Notification could issue.”
From the above, and from Section 123 and from other information in the public domain the following questions arise:
1. In the recently concluded matter of Ravi Balgobin Maharaj v. The AG the Director of Personnel Administration Corey Harrison stated in an affidavit filed in that matter that the merit list was delivered to Her Excellency on August 12th 2021. Which is correct? August 11th 2021 or August 12th 2021?;
2. For the list to make its way to the President’s House certain procedures would have been followed by the PolSC. They would have voted and made their decision to sent the list to the President and would have performed their Constitutional function under Section 123(3). Whose decision was it to retrieve the list from President’s House? What procedure was followed in making that decision? And on what legal authority was the list retrieved from President’s house?
3. Once the list was submitted to Her Excellency in compliance with Section 123(3), from where did the President get the legal authority to give back the list?
4. From where did the President get the legal authority to refuse to perform her Constitutional duty under Section 123(4) to issue the Notification for onward transmission to the Parliament?
On the face of it the reasonable inference is that certain forces have been working behind the scenes to undermine the Constitution and have the PolSC and the President disregard and depart from their constitutional duties. The question is who and why?
I want to respectfully suggest that at yesterday’s press conference the Honourable Prime Minister presented an important piece to the puzzle when he stated that since 2020 he had lost confidence in the then-commissioner of police Gary Griffith.
From information in the public domain the following facts (among others) can be put together.
1. The PM appears to have lost confidence in Griffith last year;
2. In or about December 2020 two non-police officers were retained by the Prime Minister’s Office or National Security Council) to investigate unspecified concerns about the issue of firearm users licenses;
3. A report appears to have been prepared by the said two non-police officers and the report was not sent to the police, DPP, Police Complaints Authority, the police’s professional standards bureau or any other official body but was first leaked to the press resulting in the excitement of must public concern and distress over the issue;
4. In August 2021 the PolSC completed the preparation of the merit list and submitted same to the President, appointing Griffith to act pending the completion of the process to appoint a substantive police commissioner;
5. The Chairman of the Police Service Commission went rogue and inexplicably and unilaterally suspends the then Acting Commissioner Griffith. (the question arises, given her bold, unilateral and seemingly inexplicable behaviour, was she acting on the instruction of the Prime Minister?)
6. The PolSC implodes as a result of the Chairman’s unilateral and inexplicable action;
7. On September 16th 2021 Ravi Balgobin Maharaj files a court action seeking a declaration that Griffith was unconstitutionally appointed;
8. A legal opinion by Rolston Nelson stating that the appointment of Griffith is unconstitutional is leaked to, and published in the press;
9. On September 22nd 2021 the Prime Minister attends a press conference and in an unprecedented move and in breach of and total disregard for the sub judice rule (that prevents persons from commenting on the merits of matters before the courts) states that the appointment of Griffith was illegal and that the state will concede the matter
10. In the Ravi Balgobin Maharaj matter the State concedes that Griffith’s appointment was unconstitutional.
From the above one has to wonder whether the PM’s alleged loss of confidence in Griffith in 2020 led to a series of events where the PolSC imploded, the Constitution has been undermined by none other then the President and the country has been left without a police commissioner.
A thorough investigation now needs to be urgently undertaken so that we the citizens of the country can determine what is foul and what is fair. In this investigation the issue of whether the Prime Minster and other public officers misbehaved in their respective offices must loom large.
P.S. If the PM had concerns about Griffith, the proper procedure to follow was for the President, having received the Merit List, to forward her notification to the Parliament where the PM would have been free to raise his concerns and reject Griffith as the nominee if he so desired.