Human trafficking: let’s go the distance

A quick search for the meaning of this crime turned up the following opening definition: human trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.
Men, women and children of all ages and from all backgrounds can become victims of this crime, which occurs in every region of the world.
Just a couple months ago when a boatload of Venezuelan nationals was intercepted as it approached this country’s territorial waters, containing men women and children, the Minister of National Security declared that, from his understanding of this phenomenon, here were all the tell-tale signs of human trafficking. He did not make a distinction between the crime itself, and the fact that there were people waiting, with birth certificates and other forms of identification, for at least those children who were being brought across.
There were matters under prosecution in the courts over other people’s aspirations for those children to be brought into the country under humanitarian considerations, given the continuing horrible conditions of life in their home country.
In recent years, there has been a near explosion in the reports of young people, mainly teenage and young adult women, going missing. In many instances, some of them are reported as having been found. But who keeps score of those who have not? We don’t know what becomes of them. There is no real reporting by the authorities as to the extent of the capture of women taken into custody by the agencies running the human trafficking rings prospering inside the country.
There were narratives making the rounds on social media in the last couple weeks, of the tales of woe said to be experienced by mainly women from Venezuela, ending up in as victims of this crime, in our midst. Locations were given, of places where such women were housed, and the conditions under which they were kept spelled out in painful detail.
In the past week, four young men were pictured in the newspaper reporting of a bust, in which they were charged with the offence of trafficking in children. The story said there were four others who were held, but they were released, pending further investigations into their alleged involvement in these crimes.
All of those who were pictured in the papers looked to be under 30 years of age. In fact, three of them appear to be no more than mid-20s, at most. Three of them have been charged with receiving and transporting a child; and the fourth, with sexual penetration of a child. Two of them are from the same district in Diego Martin. One of them was charged with knowingly receiving a financial benefit from the offence of trafficking, causing a child to prostitute, controlling a child prostitute and facilitating same. Two others were charged with receiving and transporting such children.
Based on some of what we have been told by persons in charge of the expanding intelligence into matters of this sort, it is easy to surmise that these young men are not the king-pins in this evil trade in human beings.
Though innocent until proven guilty, we have to be encouraged by these arrests, for the sake of getting to the top of the food chain here. It took the involvement of five separate agencies in the TTPS to crack this alleged ring, with ongoing investigations still under way regarding the four who were released conditionally. This speaks to the complexity of the investigations, and the work made necessary to reach as far as the laying of charges.
With respect to the continuing disappearance of young women from our midst, there is no sense to this point that any of them has been found, either on local soil or in foreign lands, the victim of this international criminal enterprise. It would be a revelation were we to be given some kind of update as to whether or not this has been the case.
But the extent to which we are enmeshed in such international criminality of this kind is a matter of great concern. As such, we ought not to be comforted by the arrests of low-level operators as have been brought to our attention with these four arrests last week. We have to be assured that the investigations are ongoing, using this and perhaps other similar breakthroughs to get at the source of this enterprise of the forced degradation of human life by others. The built-in tragedy here, nevertheless, is the time it is likely to take for this matter to make its way through our extremely clogged criminal justice system.
And, irony of ironies in this regard. Some of the very attorneys who have gotten accustomed to being pilloried by others, including those in the police high command when they stand in the breach for ordinary citizens, are now holding brief for a senior police officer. After spending five days under interrogation, he’s now charged with misbehaviour in office. This is regarding the deaths of two prime suspects in the kidnap and murder of Andrea Bharatt. This ought to speak volumes for those disposed to berate attorneys for the maintenance of their professional oaths.
• Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist