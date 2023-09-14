Hungry in Hungary

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, just ended and we came away hungry for medals. We got none. Grenada and Barbados got one each. Jamaica got 12.
How do we feel about that? Well, maybe many citizens do not feel anything about that, and many would not have even been aware that we had a team in the Championships. They may think sports are just for recreation purposes. But we should notice the developed, powerful countries of the world take sports seriously. They want to be among the medals at the Olympics. In America, Germany, England, China, India, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Italy and France, sports are built into the cultural fabric. Indeed, sports constitute a sector not just of social life but also of economic life.
In this country when we want to see our best days, we have to look back. Isn’t that ironic? This thing called “development” is a quite qualitative thing.
I think we had better days in the 1950s than now. Football was better in the 1950s and 1960s.
Long time, people used to drive into San Fernando at night just to window shop on High Street. If you try that these days, the family might be robbed, and somebody might be killed.
Long time, we had days of innocence, and of richness. Auntie Kay, Sham Mohammed on Mastana Bahar, John Agitation, Kitchener, Beryl McBurnie, Holly, Larry Gomes, Inshan Ali, Mansingh Amarsingh, Jean Pierre, Roger Gibbon, John Asche, Jeffrey Stollmeyer, Carlton Franco, Leela Calpu. In scholarship, Lloyd Best, James Millette, Lloyd Brathwaite. In literature, Naipaul, Earl Lovelace, CLR James. Courtenay Bartholomew. George Sammy.
Gally Cummings captures some of this in his wonderful autobiography.
I was in Marabella a few weeks ago, and a fella in the barber shop said he heard that goats were grazing on the field at Guaracara Park. Which, of course, is very much a part of Petrotrin. Well old-timers like me do not like hearing that. But we do not have big annual games anymore. I wonder how the British would feel about Wembley as a place for animals to graze.
Michael Anthony knew the country. He wrote, “The Games are coming.” Southern Games he was writing about. Cecil Antoine and boys from up in Battoo Avenue in Marabella, competing with we, from John, Washington and Charles Streets, to see who would have the most ingenious way to storm Guaracara for the Southern Games.
Cecil and dem cross the river, and spent the night there. They wake up in Southern Games the next morning. I think that took the prize.
Southern Games, Hampton Games, BP Games. Interschool sports. All of the past. But where is the present and the future of this country?
I hope that Machel Cedenio goes to the Olympics in France next year, to have one more try at a medal in the quarters. Or at least to get into the finals. In any case, whatever he does, he deserves the trip. He is one of the purest runners we have produced. Home-grown. He did not attend an American school. Made his name in the Carifta Games. In Rio, he found himself a finalist in the fastest quarter ever run, won by Wayde van Niekerk in 43.03—an astonishing time at sea level. Our boy Cedenio ran 44.01, placing fourth. No local has run that race faster. Wendell Mottley ran 45.2 in Tokyo.
Anyway, this is about the World Championships in Hungary, and we had a team there. They did not bring home anything. So we left Hungary hungry. But let us celebrate our athletes, for having gone there, and having our name called. Michelle-Lee Ahye was there, as usual. Our best female athlete ever. Let us celebrate her.
We must celebrate our athletes still. The Government did not see to it that we have a proper team. With young blood. Usain Bolt is off the scene, but the Jamaicans have young talent in the wings. Like Oblique Seville, who ran 9.86 in the finals of the 100 metres in Hungary. Age 22.
We have to look back for glory. For the 1964 Olympics, the very first time we could send a team as an independent country, we got a silver in the 400 metres. Wendell Mottley. Edwin Roberts got bronze in the 200. We got bronze in the 4x400 relay. Two marquee races, and we got medals.
Jamaica did not have a showing in 1964. But before they were independent they had gold medals, by some of the best runners the world has seen, like Arthur Wint, who got gold in the quarter, and silver in the 800 in the 1948 Olympics. Then he became a pilot, flew in the war. Then became a doctor.
Our Rodney Wilkes and Lennox Kilgour got Olympic medals in weight-lifting before we were independent.
I checked, and to date, Jamaica has won 26 gold medals at the Olympics. We have won three. They take it more seriously than we do.
One more thing; a local woman has never won a medal at the Olympics. That is a challenge for us. Can we fix that? The Jamaicans have had gold from Veronica Campbell Brown, Elaine, Shelly-Ann.
—Author Theodore Lewis
is professor emeritus at the
University of Minnesota.